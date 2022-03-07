Mexico bans away fans after football violence suspended match
Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day's match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. “We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our soccer,” the Mexican Soccer Federation said in a statement. The suspension affected three matches scheduled for Sunday.
At least 22 people were injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico. The match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara — the reigning league champion — was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Players from visiting Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from the Queretaro side.
Quéretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri indicated that 26 people, 24 men and two women, were hospitalized.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives an update on James Harden as he is not worried about his star guard's injury.
