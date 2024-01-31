Mexico bus crash: Traffic collision in Sinaloa with bus and truck leaves 19 dead, 22 hurt

A traffic collision between a passenger bus and a freight truck in northern Mexico Tuesday left at least 19 people dead and 22 injured, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred on a highway in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa. Roy Navarrete, the director of the state civil defense office, said the crash occurred in the township of Elota, near the port city of Mazatlan, according to The Associated Press.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. when a passenger truck traveling on the highway crashed into an overturned trailer forcing the closure of the highway where the accident occurred, according to reports from news outlet N Más.

Injured being treated, investigation underway

Images of the aftermath of the accident in the early morning hours of Tuesday showed the charred vehicles still burning as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

According to authorities, the injured are being treated at local hospitals.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Cancun tourist accident: Leaves 4 dead after boat carrying 19 wrecks in waters: Officials

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mexico bus crash in Sinaloa leaves 19 dead and 22 injured