Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

  • A priest blesses a memorial for COVID-19 victims installed outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • Messages written by loved ones and dedicated to the deceased hang from a wall at a memorial for COVID-19 victims installed outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, a patient is moved from an ambulance into the COVID-19 treatment center at Dr. Carlos MacGregor Sanchez General Hospital in Mexico City. Mexico’s unwillingness to spend money, do more testing, change course or react to new scientific evidence contributed to the country being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released the third week of April, by the University of California, San Francisco. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Mexico

A priest blesses a memorial for COVID-19 victims installed outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland.

Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered.

Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

“We are cognizant that in this type of environment — fueled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the Internet — there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19," Pfizer said.

Authorities in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said they found three empty vials of fake Pfizer doses in February, suggesting that 15 to 18 people had gotten shots.

The Mexican government urged people not to try to get vaccines from online or private sellers, because all real vaccines are being distributed by the government.

However, there haven't been enough doses to go around, prompting some Mexicans to fall prey to fake vaccines, or travel to the United States to get vaccinated.

Recommended Stories

  • EU says J&J vaccine benefits outweigh risks, Pfizer finds fake COVID-19 shots 

    European regulators find a possible blood clot link with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but say its benefits outweigh the risks. Meanwhile, Pfizer identifies fake COVID-19 shots abroad as criminals exploit vaccine demand. Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the latest on the vaccine front.

  • Pfizer identifies fake COVID-19 shots abroad

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how Pfizer indentified fake COVID-19 shots abroad and what this means for vaccine rollout.

  • I'm fully vaccinated against COVID-19. How long will the protection last?

    With so many Americans becoming immunized, it's natural to look ahead and wonder how long this protection will last. The answer: No one knows.

  • Japan eyes state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government wanted to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. Suga said the capital Tokyo was mulling a request to the central government to issue the state of emergency, as Osaka and Hyogo prefectures already have done.

  • The rare clots people get after taking COVID-19 vaccines are different from other clots and require special treatment

    The CDC has issues special guidance for the specific post-vaccine clots, known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

  • U.S. considers more weapons shipments to Ukraine amid Russian buildup

    Russia has built up roughly 120,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern border, intruded into European airspace and restricted the movement of foreign ships.

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

  • COVID ‘vaccine failure’ may be more likely if you have a weakened immune system. Why?

    Patients with weakened immune systems have a greater than 30% risk of death if they contract COVID-19.

  • Minneapolis police face U.S. bias probe after Floyd murder verdict

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following a jury's verdict that former city police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. The probe is the first major action of Attorney General Merrick Garland, after President Joe Biden vowed to address systemic racism in the United States.

  • EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

    The European Union reached a tentative climate deal that is intended to make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050, with member states and parliament agreeing on new carbon emissions targets on the eve of a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Under the provisional deal reached after officials negotiated through the night, the EU will also commit itself to an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. “It was high time for the agreement, as Europe has to show where it stands in view of the positive developments in the USA and China,” said European Parliament member Peter Liese, the negotiator for the EPP Christian Democrat group.

  • Japan says Chinese military likely behind cyberattacks

    Tokyo police are investigating cyberattacks on about 200 Japanese companies and research organizations, including the country’s space agency, by a hacking group believed to be linked to the Chinese military, the government said Tuesday. Police have forwarded the case involving attacks on the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to prosecutors for further investigation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Police believe a series of hacks of JAXA were conducted in 2016-2017 by “Tick,” a Chinese cyberattack group under the direction of a unit of the People’s Liberation Army, Kato said.

  • Texas wind farms sue Citigroup over charges from winter storm

    (Reuters) -A Canadian renewable energy firm on Wednesday sued Citigroup Inc for rejecting force majeure declarations during a February winter storm and billing it over $100 million for replacement power, according to lawsuits filed in a Texas state court. Shannon Wind and Flat Top Wind, subsidiaries of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc, operate North Texas wind farms that halted their wind turbines during an arctic deep freeze.

  • Automation Software Start-Up UiPath Leads Slate of 3 IPOs

    UiPath was the largest offering on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings and SkyWater Technology also began trading.

  • Biden should one-up Russia, China — offer free English, math classes to Latin American kids | Opinion

    As China and Russia step up their vaccine diplomacy in Latin America, it’s time for the Biden administration to do something bold: In addition to offering excess U.S. vaccines, it should offer free online classes in math, English and other subjects for tens of millions of children in the region.

  • Dems' ambitions narrow as political reality sets in

    After a Trump era that emboldened its left flank, the party’s legislative agenda is gliding down from loftiness to pragmatism.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • Ex-Arizona official gets more prison time in adoption scheme

    A former Arizona politician could serve up to 15 years in prison for operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands after he was given his third sentence Wednesday in Utah. Paul Petersen had already been ordered to serve 11 years in prison in Arizona and Arkansas. Utah Judge Linda M. Jones sentenced him to 1-15 years under Utah's judicial rules that set a sentencing range and leave it up to the parole board to decide now long a person actually serves.

  • Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco

    He has got a giant padded head, perfectly round red cheeks and a bobbletail, and he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile (644-km) trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the move has received. The journey Larios began on April 12 has morphed into something bigger, drawing fans from all over.

  • Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

    Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in Ohio's largest city, came as the nation was focused on the guilty verdict a Minneapolis jury returned against a white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck. Authorities described the teenager who was fatally shot as a 15-year-old girl.

  • Education isn't supposed to be a safe space: Dr. Everett Piper

    ‘Grow Up’ author Dr. Everett Piper and Philadelphia public school teacher Christopher Paslay join ‘Fox and Friends’ to discuss indoctrination vs. education in America’s schools.