Mexico cenbank to evaluate magnitude of rate hikes based on prevailing conditions, minutes show

Mexico's Central Bank presents coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Minutes from Mexico's central bank Aug. 11 monetary policy meeting published Thursday underscored the possibility of interest rate hikes at future meetings at to-be-determined magnitudes.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at the August meeting in an effort to slow rising inflation. It has increased rates by a total of 450 basis points over its last 10 monetary policy meetings.

"The board added that it will assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the reference rate for its next policy decisions based on the prevailing conditions," the minutes said.

At the meeting, board members said expectations for 2022 headline and core inflation rose again.

Data from Mexico's statistics agency showed Wednesday that annual headline inflation rose to 8.62% in the first half of August, far above Banxico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

While bank members added that consumption continued to recover during the May-June period, an uncertain environment for economic recovery prevails.

Most board members projected inflation would not converge to the bank's 3% target until the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Mounting Job Vacancies Bolster Case for More Bank of Canada Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian employers continue to report record levels of job vacancies, pointing to a drum-tight labor market that’s likely to keep the central bank on an aggressive hiking path.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBig Tech Drives Stock Gains Before Ja

  • Cboe says Robinhood and Virtu among potential equity partners in crypto exchange

    Cboe Global Markets Inc on Thursday said it is in discussions with several market participants, including retail brokers and market makers, about taking strategic stakes in its recently acquired digital asset exchange, ErisX, which will be renamed Cboe Digital. Cboe said the potential equity partners include Robinhood Markets Inc, Interactive Brokers, Virtu Financial, Jane Street, Jump Crypto, Optiver, DRW, and tastytrade, which is owned by IG Group. Chicago-based Cboe said the "soon to be formalized" equity partners will join planned commercial partner firms in supporting ErisX, including Fidelity Digital Assets, Galaxy Digital, NYDIG and Webull.

  • Stocks Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting

    Stocks rose slightly in thin summer trading as investors reviewed a batch of economic data and awaited the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • Oil ends higher on U.S. response to Iran nuclear deal comments

    Oil prices ended Wednesday higher after a volatile trading session on concerns that the United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal - and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports. Iran said it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

  • FanDuel becomes first sports gambling company to launch own broadcast network

    FanDuel is launching a first-of-its-kind nationally distributed television network, FanDuel TV, the company announced on Thursday.

  • Oil futures mostly lower as traders weigh prospects for an Iran nuclear deal and OPEC output cuts

    Oil futures trade mostly lower on Thursday as traders continue to weigh the possibility of an Iran nuclear deal and potential output cuts by OPEC producers when they meet in less than two weeks.

  • Peloton earnings raised ‘more questions than there were answers’: Analyst

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton earnings and the company's cash burn problem as well as shed light on Gap's upcoming earnings and the outlook for Victoria's Secret.

  • GameStop to reward workers with stock, pay raises

    GameStop is zeroing on employee retention by rewarding its workers with pay raises and stock shares, according to a new report.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees

    Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit.

  • Bitcoin Depot to go public via SPAC in $885 million deal

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news a crypto ATM firm Bitcoin Depot will go public via SPAC.&nbsp;

  • Fed’s George warns rate hike effects could lag

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the Fed's meeting and comments from Kansas City Fed President Esther George.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • An army of Tesla fans in South Korea holds a collective stake of more than $15 billion in Elon Musk's company, putting them among its top shareholders, report says

    One family in South Korea ploughed their entire $230,000 life savings into Tesla stock, Bloomberg reported.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem