Mexico church: Many trapped after Tamaulipas roof collapse

Many people are believed trapped under rubble after a church roof collapsed in Mexico, media reports say.

Several people were injured in the collapse of Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero in the coastal state of Tamaulipas. There are reports of fatalities.

The roof is said to have fallen in during a baptism at an afternoon mass.

A number of children are believed to be amongst those trapped and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Images on social media showed the church building in ruins as people crowded around the rubble, desperately searching for those who were trapped inside.

People were said to be arriving with shovels and pickaxes to try to move the debris.

Later posts showed the emergency services were at the scene, following the collapse at around 14:30 local time (20:30 GMT).

Authorities were said to be requesting silence from those gathered at the scene so that they could hear if anyone trapped inside was calling for help.

The bishop of the diocese of Tampico, José Armando Álvarez Cano, sent a message to the community on social media saying that work was under way "to find those under the rubble".

He said it was a "difficult time" and ended his video address by saying: "May the Lord help you."