Mexico City metro accident partly due to lack of maintenance, third audit finds

FILE PHOTO: Mexico City rail overpass collapses
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Graham and Diego Oré
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Claudia Sheinbaum
    Mexican academic and politician

By Dave Graham and Diego Oré

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An auditor's third report on a deadly Mexico City metro accident last year for the first time identified maintenance shortcomings as one of four causes of the collapse of the rail overpass, according to an unpublished version of the study seen by Reuters.

A Mexico City official familiar with the document confirmed the authenticity of the report by Norwegian firm DNV, which was produced at the behest of the city's government to determine the cause of the crash that killed 26 people.

It was meant to be the last of the auditor's three reports since the May 3, 2021, crash on the Line 12 metro service, and it was the first one to cite maintenance as a main cause, according to a Reuters review of the studies published by the city.

Spanish newspaper El Pais published details of the report on Monday. Reuters was unable to establish who leaked the report and for what reason.

The report identifies what it calls four "barriers" which, had they been in place, would have prevented the overpass collapse. Three related to the design, construction and process of supervising the works.

The last point addressed maintenance. In its findings, DNV said it had received "no evidence" that the required inspections on the metro line were performed.

According to the DNV report, the maintenance manual for the Line 12 stipulates that inspections of the structure are carried out quarterly, semi-annually and annually depending on how old the components are.

"The failure to conduct inspections of the viaduct and adhere to the inspection requirements of the maintenance manual is a root cause of the failure," the final report states.

Who exactly is responsible for performing the inspection work was "not clearly specified," it said.

What caused the accident is politically sensitive because the line was built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of the city from 2006 to 2012, and it collapsed 2 1/2 years into the term of the current mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The two are among the top contenders to become Mexico's next president when elections are held in 2024, opinion polls show.

The report has yet to be made public because Sheinbaum's administration - which hired DNV - has rejected the findings, saying they were biased and the methodology flawed.

Sheinbaum, who entered city hall in December 2018, told a news conference on Monday the final DNV report had a "political bias."

To support her claim, she reiterated her assertion that the firm used a lawyer prejudiced against the government to help craft the report, and said that DNV had leaked the findings, breaching a confidentiality agreement.

The city previously identified the lawyer as Hector Salomon Galindo, who held jobs in the previous government. He could not be reached for comment.

Sheinbaum also said on Monday maintenance of the line had not been a problem and that the inspection logs were public.

DNV last week in a statement defended its findings and methodology, and responded to Sheinbaum's assertions about the lawyer by saying the report was produced without the involvement of anyone with a conflict of interest.

DNV did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. It also did not respond to repeated requests for comment on details of the leaked study or why maintenance issues were not flagged in the earlier reports made public by the city.

Sheinbaum, who last week called the report "deficient, poorly executed, with technical problems, tendentious and wrong," said the city was in the process of terminating DNV's contract and filing a lawsuit against the firm, because it had diverged from the methodology agreed in its contract.

Asked for comment about the leaked report's findings ahead of Monday's news conference, the mayor's office said the briefing would set out the city's position.

Ebrard's ministry said it had no comment on the media reports. The office of his successor as mayor, Miguel Mancera, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Although the report became public this week, the copy seen by Reuters was dated Oct. 28. Reuters was unable to ascertain whether it was later revised.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Diego Ore, Cassandra Garrison and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader’s extradition

    The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. Businesses closed, schools stayed shut, intercity bus service was suspended and a professional soccer match couldn’t be played after one of the teams refused to travel to the game. The Gulf Clan’s “armed stoppage” decree was issued Thursday in pamphlets and What’sApp messages following the extradition of Dairo Antonio Usuga — also known as Otoniel — to the United States, where he faces drug trafficking charges.

  • Hendricks brilliant for 8 2/3 innings as Cubs snap skid

    Kyle Hendricks went as far as manager David Ross would let him. Hendricks came within one out of a three-hit shutout for the Cubs, who beat the listless San Diego Padres 6-0 Monday night to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. Manager David Ross came out to get Hendricks after he got Jurickson Profar to fly out to left on his 116th pitch.

  • Marcos, Duterte new Philippines president and vice-president

    The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte are the new leaders of the Philippines, an alliance that ushers in six years of governance that has some human rights activists concerned about the course their country may take with the pair in power. Here is a look at the new president and vice president of the Philippines, who ran in separate races for their posts. A former provincial governor, congressman and senator, the 64-year-old son who goes by his childhood nickname “Bongbong” has managed to return his family to the presidency 36 years after the “People Power” revolt ousted his father and sent him into exile for filching billions and mass human rights abuses.

  • Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike Among WNBA Stars to Pose for Sports Illustrated Swim Edition — See Photos

    Five of the WNBA's brightest stars appear in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition

  • 16 Swimsuits From Revolve We’re Buying Right This Second

    Take ALL of my money.

  • Central Mass. microgrid among first in Mass. to combine solar, DC fast EV charging

    Customers stopping at the Alltown Fresh service station in Ayer can bank on the lights staying on during local power outages thanks to an innovative microgrid linking solar energy, battery storage and a DC fast charging station for electric vehicles.

  • CSA drops charges of gross misconduct and racism against head coach Mark Boucher

    Boucher said the allegations “were unjustified and have caused me considerable hurt and anguish”.

  • Leaks raise concern Ukraine will spill into US-Russia proxy war

    President Biden’s commitment to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia is suddenly colliding with his push to avoid a direct confrontation with Moscow. The president’s reported dressing down of top military and intelligence officials for leaks that boasted of how U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine kill top Russian generals and sink a battleship underscores…

  • Matt Sorum spills about drumming for Guns N' Roses, drugs and 'that Hollywood jive' in new book

    Matt Sorum has played drums for Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult and he has stories to share. His new book, "Double Talkin' Jive," digs in.

  • Oil Falls Amid Worries That the Global Economy Is Weakening

    Oil prices extended declines on Tuesday as concerns grew that the global economy could be heading into a downturn, crimping demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, slipped 0.4%. Tighter lockdowns in China, the world’s second-biggest economy, the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest-rate increases, and the stronger dollar combined to damp sentiment among investors.

  • 'Appalachia the third-largest gas producer in the world.' Stop demonizing the industry. |Opinion

    The natural gas industry deserves support not scorn, says Robert Brundrett, Charlie Burd and David Callahan.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be the ‘entrepreneur of our generation': Reid Hoffman

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Greylock Partner Reid Hoffman's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk after acquiring Twitter.

  • Air Lease warns on Boeing 777X, Lufthansa places order

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Boeing Co was at the centre of a tug of war over the future of its newest jet on Monday as Germany's Lufthansa ordered the 777X Freighter hours after an influential industry leader questioned the delayed programme's viability. Asked if he saw risks to the future of the 777X programme as a result of cumulative delays, Air Lease Corp Executive Chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy, told financiers, "yes." Pressed on whether it was possible the whole programme could be cancelled, Udvar-Hazy, widely seen as the father of the modern leasing industry, said that would depend on what the Boeing board looks like in 18 to 24 months.

  • James Gunn teases that there’s an “unannounced actor” in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

    Marvel Studios is generally very good at keeping secret character appearances under wraps, at least until footage leaks early and everyone finds out the entire plot of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ahead of time, but it does occasionally screw up and let the entire cast of Thor: Love And Thunder get photographed during an official Movie Friends Hangout at a rugby game in Australia, spoiling the fact that Russell Crowe is in the film (we later learned that he’s playing Zeus).

  • Prince Charles Gives the Queen's Speech for First Time at Opening of Parliament After Monarch Bows Out

    Prince Charles was joined by his son, Prince William, for the ceremony at the Houses of Parliament in London — offering a glimpse of the future monarchy

  • Britain, EU say Russia behind cyberattack against satellite internet modems in Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, Britain and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat's KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine and helped facilitate President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country, the Council of the EU said in a statement. "This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU Member States," the statement said.

  • South Korea’s new leader offers economic support if North Korea denuclearizes

    South Korea’s new president says he’ll present “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea’s economy if it denuclearizes.

  • U.S. Futures Signal Equity Rebound; Bonds Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures climbed as dip buyers emerged from the ruins of Monday’s rout, even though sentiment remained fragile over concerns about inflation and economic growth.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh

  • Exclusive: Jeanie Buss says she isn't happy, vows 'I've got to make it better'

    Jeanie Buss says she will do whatever it takes to restore the Lakers' luster. And Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson are again part of the plan.

  • No player has ever had a game like the one Josh Naylor put together Monday night

    With two outs in the ninth, the Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over.