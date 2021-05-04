Mexico City metro: Fears structural failure behind deadly crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mexican authorities have promised a full investigation into the collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City, as questions mount over the line's safety.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said "nothing would be hidden" while the mayor said an external company would be involved in the inquiry.

The elevated track on Line 12 plummeted onto a road killing at least 23 people.

Concerns over possible structural failures have been raised since the line was inaugurated, in 2012.

There have been concerns about design problems and construction standards, as well as allegations of corruption.

At a news conference, President López Obrador said the investigation, to be carried out by federal and Mexico City prosecutors, should be done quickly. "We cannot get into speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof," he said.

The line was built when Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a close ally of the president, was mayor of the capital. Speaking alongside the president, Mr Ebrard said it was a "very sad day for everyone" and that he was ready to co-operate with the authorities in the investigation.

Current Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also said it was too soon to say who was responsible for what happened. Earlier, she said it appeared a girder had given way on the overpass. The line will remain closed while a structural survey is carried out.

Composite picture showing images before and after and after the accident
Images show the site of the incident now and in 2019

CCTV footage showed the overpass collapsing as a train was travelling over it, sending up clouds of debris and sparks. The crash happened near the Olivos station, in the south-east of the city, on Monday night.

Fernando Espino, secretary-general of the union representing metro workers, said the incident was related to a construction problem.

"This is a structural failure... We don't know if it's related to the material with which this [section] was built. We need to see what happened," he said, according to El Universal newspaper.

Elevated parts of the line, including the collapsed overpass, had to be closed for multiple repairs in 2014. Residents also reported cracks in the structure after an earthquake in 2017, and transport authorities made repairs following the reports.

In 2017, the then director of the city's metro, Jorge Gaviño, said the line "was born with endemic problems that would never be solved in its life" and that it would require "permanent" maintenance.

An aerial view shows the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City
Cranes were deployed to stabilise and remove the train carriages from the structure
Rescue workers gather at the site of a train accident after an elevated metro line collapsed in Mexico City
The overpass collapsed as a train was travelling over it

On Tuesday, cranes were deployed to stabilise and remove the two train carriages that remained hanging from the structure.

"We never had much faith in this metro [line]," 62-year-old Maria Concepcion, who heard the collapse from her house, told Reuters news agency.

CCICSA, one of the firms involved in the construction of the line, said in a statement to Reuters it was "going to wait for the official expert opinion". French train maker Alstom said it was willing to "co-operate with and to aid authorities responsible for investigations in any way necessary".

At least 79 people were injured, including one person who had been pulled out alive from a car underneath the wreckage. The mayor said the dead included children, but she did not give details.

Analysis box by Will Grant, Mexico and Central America correspondent
Analysis box by Will Grant, Mexico and Central America correspondent

Mexico City's metro system is one of the most used in the world, carrying tens of millions of passengers a week. In North America, only New York's subway carries more people every day.

Yet the incident did not occur on one of the older lines, which have been through at least two major earthquakes in the past 35 years. Rather it happened on Line 12, completed as recently as October 2012.

There will be difficult questions for the mayor's office to come about the construction of the line, including for several former mayors.

They include Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was in office when Line 12 was unveiled and who championed the metro's expansion.

This is the deadliest incident in decades for the city's metro system. In 1975, two underground trains collided, killing 31 people.

Last year, one person was killed and more than 40 injured in a collision between two metro trains elsewhere in Mexico City.

Map of where the incident took place
Map of where the incident took place
Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Were you in the area? Did you witness what happened? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Recommended Stories

  • Subway train derails in Mexico City, killing more than 20 people and wounding dozens

    A subway train derailed in Mexico City after an overpass partially collapsed onto a road Monday night, killing at least 23 people and wounding dozens of others.Details: Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters early Tuesday that children were among the dead, and 49 wounded people had been taken to hospitals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The crash happened at 10:25 p.m on Line 12 of the subway system, which opened in 2012, at the Olivos Station in the capital's southeast, according to La Jornada. Milenio TV broadcast footage showing the overpass collapsing onto cars on the road below it. Sheinbaum said a "support beam gave way," causing the overpass to collapse, AP reports.The rescue operation paused at midnight as workers brought in a crane to support the "very weak" train, per AP.What they're saying: Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was mayor of Mexico City when Line 12 was constructed, in a Twitter post called the crash a "tragedy" and said "the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined."The big picture: Mexico City's subway system is the second-biggest in the Americas after New York City, handling over 4 million passengers per day, according to the New York Times.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Zendesk Inc (ZEN)?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least 23 people were killed and 65 were hospitalized when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble. The authorities halted rescue efforts shortly after they began, saying there was a risk that more train parts and debris could slam down onto the road. A video on local channel Milenio TV showed the structure plummeting onto a stream of cars near the Olivos station in the southeast of the city at around 10.30 p.m. local time, sending up clouds of dust.

  • Richard Cordray is Biden's pick to oversee federal student loans

    Former Ohio treasurer and attorney general Richard Cordray was appointed the chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid.

  • Canada works on vaccinations and safe tourism designation -minister

    Canada is working with international partners to develop a standardized vaccine certification for travel and will position itself as a safe destination once the country has reached COVID-19 herd immunity, the tourism minister said on Tuesday. Canada currently has a higher infection rate than the United States as it rolls out vaccines during a third wave. "Clearly as vaccination is being rolled out, we will position ourself as a safe destination," Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said in a telephone interview after attending a virtual meeting with her G20 counterparts earlier in the day.

  • Onlookers Gather at Scene of Overpass Collapse in Mexico City

    Crowds of onlookers gathered late on May 3 at the site of a metro overpass collapse in Mexico City that left at least 23 dead.This footage, streamed live to Facebook by Erick Sanchez Sanchez, shows crowds as emergency services prepare stretchers for the injured.The collapse happened at the Olivos station on Line 12 of the city’s metro system. In addition to those killed, dozens of people were injured and taken to hospital. Credit: Erick Sánchez Sánchez via Storyful

  • Survivors Helped From Wreckage After Deadly Mexico City Overpass Collapse

    At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday, May 3, authorities said.The collapse took place at the Olivos station on Line 12 of the city’s metro system, the metro service said.Footage livestreamed by Mexico City resident Jose Ricardo Mariacca Morales shows crowds gathered at the scene as emergency responders work to free people from the wreckage. Credit: Jose Ricardo Mariacca Morales via Storyful

  • Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 24

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will find out who was responsible for an overpass collapse that killed at least 24 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico City's newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the investigation should be done quickly and that nothing should be hidden from the public. The city has been governed since the turn of the century by former mayor Lopez Obrador and his allies.

  • Dramatic photos of the Mexico City Metro overpass collapse and rescue efforts

    At least 23 people died in an overpass collapse on the Mexico City Metro, which is among the busiest in the world.

  • Argentina Supreme Court overrules presidential decree on school closures

    Argentina's Supreme Court overruled President Alberto Fernandez's decree to close Buenos Aires schools amid a surge in coronavirus cases, siding with the city government who had sought to keep kids in class. The Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday said April's presidential decree constituted a violation of the legally-enshrined autonomy of the city of Buenos Aires, which it ruled was the authority in charge of deciding if schools should close. However, the city government in Buenos Aires mounted a legal challenge with the Supreme Court.

  • 2002 Lincoln Blackwood | Used Vehicle Spotlight

    From a certain point of view, the Lincoln Blackwood was very much ahead of its time. Lincoln killed its luxury pickup after just one model year, and a grand total of 3,356 Blackwoods were built. Since history would go on to prove that Americans do indeed have appetites for luxurious trucks with correspondingly dear sticker prices, it seems a series of questionable decisions ultimately doomed the Blackwood to failure.

  • Mexico City metro overpass collapse kills 23

    Two train carriages plunged to the ground when an elevated metro line collapsed.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • 15 surprising facts you didn't know about 'Shark Tank'

    "Shark Tank" was almost canceled after its first season, but now it's a ratings juggernaut.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing four

    Four people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics