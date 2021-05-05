Mexico City metro: Shock, grief, anger in Mexico over metro crash

A resident reacts as she arrives at the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City
Many have been voicing their distress and anger at the site of the disaster

There has been rising anger in Mexico over the collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City.

The elevated track on Line 12 fell on to a road, killing at least 24 people on Monday. Many more were injured.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said "nothing would be hidden" while the mayor said an external company would be involved in the inquiry.

But family members have been getting increasingly frustrated waiting for information on relatives.

People have held protests calling for culpability as the country comes to terms with the deadliest incident in decades for the city's metro system.

Aerial view of the works to remove the damaged train after a train overpass collapsed last night killing 23 people on May 04, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico
The president has promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the collapse
Relatives of the victims react outside the Prosecutors Office in Iztapalapa neighbourhood, after an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City
Relatives of the victims gathered outside the Prosecutor's Office in the Iztapalapa neighbourhood of the city
Relatives of the victims react outside the Prosecutor&quot;s Office in Iztapalapa neighbourhood, after an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it in Mexico City
Concerns over possible structural failures had been raised since the line was inaugurated, in 2012
Mexican flag at half mast
Flags have been flying at half mast in Mexico City
People hold a banner during a march to protest against the government after an overpass of the metro partially collapsed with train cars on it in Mexico City
"Punishment for the guilty" a banner reads
Workers cover a damaged train car after been moved from a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City
The overpass collapsed as a train was travelling over it
Jorge Hernandez gestures while waiting for news about his 28-year-old nephew Daniel, who had been seriously injured during the accident
Many, like Jorge Hernandez, have been waiting for news on injured loved ones

