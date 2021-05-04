Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing at least 13 people

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City - REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City - REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Thirteen people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed on to a road on Monday night, authorities said.

A video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on cars on a road below, sending a train plunging down and trapping cars under rubble.

The accident left a preliminary toll of 13 dead and 70 injured, according to the city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum travelled to the scene of the accident and said on Twitter: "Firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly."

Other videos on television stations and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.

Rescuers search for survivors&#xa0; - REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Rescuers search for survivors - REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area.

The accident happened at 10.30pm local time on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Rescuers at the scene - REUTERS/ Luis Cortes
Rescuers at the scene - REUTERS/ Luis Cortes

