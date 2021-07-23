Mexico City's third wave of pandemic drives up hospital occupancy

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico City
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mexico City and its suburbs, home to some 21 million people, increased by a third in the last week, authorities said on Friday, amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently 3,382 people hospitalized in the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, city official Eduardo Clark said. He added that if necessary more hospital beds would be turned over to COVID-19 treatment.

Positive coronavirus test results, however, had decreased since mid-July, he said.

"Fortunately, we see signs that in the last week positive (results) have stabilized," Clark said at a news conference, citing it as a sign that the infection curve might be flattening.

Mexico has been going through its third wave of the pandemic since early June. Cases have now surpassed those of the first wave last year, though hospitalizations have remained under the high levels seen at that time, due to vaccine distribution among the population at highest risk.

In the capital, as in the rest of the country, the vast majority of those currently infected are young, many of whom have not been vaccinated. Hospitalizations were rising the fastest among people aged 30 to 39, Clark said.

In Mexico City, most people over 49 have already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nationwide, 30% of the population has received at least one dose.

The wave of infections is concentrated in people 18 to 39, Clark said.

"We have to reinforce the message to the young people of Mexico City about the measures of personal protection, of healthy distance, of use of masks, of avoiding parties and meetings."

(Reporting by Diego Oré; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Central American presidents sanctioned by U.S.

    The U.S. has increased its sanctions against Porfirio Lobo Sosa, the Honduran president from 2010 and 2014, with a travel ban against him and his family over allegations that he took bribes from drug traffickers. Why it matters: Lobo was one of 50 Central American officials included in the Engel List, which named those suspected of criminal activity, including corruption. Further sanctions against others are expected. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The

  • Argentina introduces new ID cards for non-binary people

    Under the new system, residents can select 'x' as their gender on passports and national ID cards.

  • This is the riveting new Netflix true crime documentary everyone’s talking about right now

    If you had to identify one of the most inhospitable places in the world to a free press, where committing acts of journalism can mean that your life is the price of a good story, Mexico would surely be somewhere near the top of the list. In fact, data from the Committee to Project Journalists … The post This is the riveting new Netflix true crime documentary everyone’s talking about right now appeared first on BGR.

  • El Salvador seeks arrest of former president for corruption

    Prosecutors in El Salvador have issued an arrest warrant for former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said Thursday the charges are related to crimes allegedly committed when Sánchez Cerén served as vice-president in the administration of Mauricio Funes from 2009 to 2014. Sánchez Cerén went on to serve as president from 2014 to 2019, and is also being charged with illict enrichment.

  • Man sexually assaulted by hospital worker during CT scan, police say

    The hospital employee, whose work certificate was suspended, reportedly tried offering the victim drugs as he ran out, documents state.

  • Flores' homer off Jansen in 9th rallies Giants past Dodgers

    Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered early to help the Giants regain a two-game lead in the NL West over the defending World Series champions. San Francisco has won two of three in a four-game series between the longtime rivals that wraps up Thursday night.

  • Mexico readies navy ships to bring food, supplies to Cuba

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will send two navy ships loaded with food and medical supplies to Cuba, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the U.S. embargo for fomenting the biggest unrest in Cuba in decades. The ships will leave the port of Veracruz in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, taking syringes, oxygen tanks and masks along with powered milk, cans of tuna, beans, flour, cooking oil and gasoline. The shipments exemplify Mexico's policy of "international solidarity" and it will keep offering humanitarian aid to help Latin American and Caribbean countries tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • Mask guidance unchanged as Delta variant sweeps U.S.

    As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through the United States, President Joe Biden said Thursday the administration would "follow the science" when it comes to changing guidance on masks.His comments coincided with reports that officials were discussing whether to shift CDC guidance issued in May, which said fully vaccinated people would no longer need masks in most public spaces.And on Thursday Biden shifted the conversation back to vaccination - emphasizing that the new cases surging across the U.S. were largely unvaccinated."We follow the science. What's happening now is all the major scientific operations in this country - a 25 person group - have put together- are looking at all the possibilities of what's happening now. We have a pandemic among the non-vaccinated - those who are not vaccinated."CDC director Rochelle Walensky said earlier on Thursday the U.S. was at "another pivotal moment" in its fight against the coronavirus, but did not mention any changing guidance on masks.Walensky said the seven-day average of new cases in the U.S. surged 53% over the past week, and that some hospitals across the country were already nearing full capacity.The rise in cases is largely concentrated in regions with lower vaccination rates.Florida, Texas and Missouri account for 40% of all new cases nationwide, according to the White House.Meanwhile, the CDC is also looking into the immunity of fully vaccinated people to determine whether additional booster shots of the vaccine may be needed.

  • J&J shot recipients may need a booster; new advice on infected kids

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. People who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may need a booster shot to fend off some of the worrisome coronavirus variants now spreading worldwide, a study suggests. A "significant fraction" of blood samples from recipients of the J&J shot had low neutralizing antibody levels against the Delta, Delta Plus, Beta and Lambda variants, according to a report posted on Wednesday on the medical website bioRxiv https://bit.ly/2W2Djlp ahead of peer review.

  • My Rapist Got A 406-Year Prison Term. Here's What Happened When He Was Up For Parole.

    "The 'ski mask rapist' terrorized at least 25 women. The deputy DA called him 'arguably the most vicious and horrific serial rapist' in the county’s history."

  • Unvaccinated Man Hospitalized With COVID-19 Still Refuses To Get The Vaccine

    "Don’t shove it down my throat," Scott Roe told CBS News from his hospital bed.

  • ‘Hunger season’ began early in Central America this year but investments can... | Opinion

    There’s a fifth season in Central America and much of the developing world, and it’s deadly.

  • California's recall ballot is set, but GOP strategy isn't

    California’s recall ballot is finally set, but the Republican Party still is determining its best strategy for winning the governor's office in one of the nation's most Democratic states. With less than a month until ballots start arriving in voters' mailboxes for the Sept. 14 election, the GOP has no clear favorite and must decide whether to unite behind one candidate in the bid to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom has a giant fundraising edge and Democrats hold a nearly 2-to-1 registration edge over Republicans, who last won statewide office 15 years ago.

  • Arizona attorney general receives records on 'potential violations' of election laws

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich received records related to "potential violations" of the state's election laws.

  • Volunteers hunting for Mexico's 'disappeared' become targets

    The mainly female volunteers who fan out across Mexico to hunt for the bodies of murdered relatives are themselves increasingly being killed, putting to the test the government’s promise to help them in their quest for a final shred of justice: a chance to mourn. Aranza Ramos had spent over a year searching for her husband, Bryan Celaya Alvarado, after he vanished Dec. 6, 2020. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war, that the gangs often use the same locations over and over again, creating grisly killing fields.

  • Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton is sentenced to decades in prison

    The man who participated in the 2013 shooting death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in a random act of gun violence […] The post Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton is sentenced to decades in prison appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul and tattoo bet

    Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley gives the DAZN Boxing Show an exclusive interview to talk about his upcoming fight against Jake Paul, pressure to knock him out and their bizarre tattoo bet.

  • Ethereum, the No. 2 behind bitcoin, fights off challengers that offer cheaper and faster blockchains

    Ethereum, known for its "smart" contracts, is bested in security, scalability and energy consumption.

  • Should Vaccinated People Start Wearing Masks Again?

    As the delta variant spreads among the unvaccinated, many fully vaccinated people are also beginning to worry. Is it time to mask up again? While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to the question, most experts agree that masks remain a wise precaution in certain settings for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. How often you use a mask will depend on your personal health tolerance and risk, the infection and vaccination rates in your community, and whom you’re spending time with. The bottom l

  • How Vaccine Companies Have Bankrolled Fox News’ Anti-Vaxx Insanity

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWith increasing regularity over the past few months, Fox News has peddled vaccine skepticism and at times outright resistance to its millions of viewers, leading critics to accuse the network of “killing people” as large swaths of conservatives refuse to get vaccinated.And it turns out that such dangerous rhetoric has, in effect, been sponsored by the pharmaceutical giants involved in developing, manufacturing, and distributing the very vaccine