Mexico, Colombia Rate Increases Suggest More Tightening to Come

Maya Averbuch, Oscar Medina and Max de Haldevang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico and Colombia boosted interest rates Thursday, with further increases likely this year as all the major economies in Latin America struggle to contain surging prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Banco de Mexico, known as Banxico, increased its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.75%, in a 4-1 vote. Colombia’s central bank raised borrowing costs for the first time in five years, lifting the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 2%, with three of the seven board members arguing for a bolder hike.

Why Inflation Is Scaring Latin America If Not the Fed: QuickTake

Policy makers in Brazil, Chile and Peru, as well as Mexico and Colombia, have all been withdrawing stimulus as inflation overshoots their targets across the region.

Mexico will raise its key rate another quarter percentage point, to 5%, by the end of the year, according to the most recent survey of economists by Citigroup Inc.’s local unit, while Colombia will hike by half a percentage point to 2.5% over its next two meetings, according to the most recent survey by the central bank. Both studies were conducted before today’s decisions.

As economies eased measures to curb the pandemic, pent-up demand pushed prices higher across both emerging and developed markets, while consumers were also hit by higher global food and energy costs.

Central banks in rich nations have held off on policy tightening for now on the expectation that much of the recent jump in consumer prices will prove transitory. Latin American countries, in contrast, have begun to withdraw stimulus for fear that temporary price rises could become more permanent as businesses incorporate expectations of faster inflation into price-setting decisions.

Household Budgets

With Colombia’s decision Thursday, all major inflation-targeting central banks in Latin America have raised interest rates this year, even as the economy and the jobs market are still recovering after the pandemic.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“In Colombia the central bank just started a tightening cycle because it needs to reduce stimulus. It is poised to continue increasing interest rates this year and next. In Mexico the outlook is different, the rate there is already close to neutral and the bank is hiking to anchor inflation expectations, not because there is excess stimulus. For now inflation risks are still biased to the upside so there is a high probability of more hikes, but it depends on the data.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

Beyond the policy and economic implications of accelerating inflation across the region, it’s also rapidly becoming a pressing political issue as it cuts in into household budgets.

A surge in the price of cooking gas has put a big dent in the disposable incomes of poorer households, posing a threat to the popularity of governments across the region. Six price rises by state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, have hurt the popularity of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, while in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently imposed price caps on cooking gas.

Unlike in the previous two Banxico decisions, which were split 3-2, deputy governor Galia Borja voted for the hike on this occasion.

“With the inflation expectations increase and with four of five members of the board voting for the hike this time, the probability of another hike this year increases,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE.

Although Colombia’s decision was in line with expectations, it can be viewed as a “hawkish hike” given that three board members voted for a rate rise of half a percentage point, while the central bank also revised upward its forecasts for growth and inflation, said Alejandro Cuadrado, head of Latin America currency strategy at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in New York.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia Lifts Interest Rate for First Time in Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia raised interest rates for the first time in five years, following in the footsteps of all the other major inflation-targeting economies in Latin America struggling to curb a surge in prices. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Japan e-commerce giant Rakuten to list online bank

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Group Inc said on Thursday it is preparing to list its online banking unit, raising funds as it soaks up losses incurred from building its low-cost mobile communications network. The planned initial public offering (IPO) of Rakuten Bank Ltd will give the unit's management more autonomy "to consider various growth and financial strategies, including its own financing", Rakuten said in a statement. Rakuten, itself worth $15 billion by market capitalisation, is under pressure on multiple fronts, expanding its mobile network in the face of cash-rich incumbents and investing in logistics to compete with Amazon.com.

  • Ben-gals return to the field at Paul Brown Stadium

    Ben-gals return to the field at Paul Brown Stadium

  • Merck Puts Up $11.5 Billion In Acceleron Deal As It Expands Its Cancer Dominance

    Merck stock creeped higher Thursday after confirming it will buy rare disease-focused biotech Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 billion.

  • S&P 500 sees worst month since pandemic start

    A rough finish for a tough month for the stock market. September came to a close with the biggest monthly drop since the start of the health crisis.The Dow tumbled 546 points on Thursday. The S&P 500 dropped 51. The Nasdaq fell 63… For the month: stocks were down nearly 5 percent - the worst monthly drop since March 2020.Investors nervously watched as political debate continued in Washington over the debt ceiling and President Biden's signature infrastructure spending plans, even though a government shutdown has been avoided for now.The third weekly rise in first-time applications for jobless assistance also spooked the market.Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 for the week ended Sept. 25.The number caught Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO Jacob Walthour off guard."The initial jobless claims numbers being up, I must admit, was a complete surprise to me, you know, given this backdrop of 10 million job openings. Almost every place I go from Popeye's Fried Chicken to Starbucks to, you know, local mom and pop smoothie shops have help wanted signs in their windows. And so it was really a surprise to me."The Labor Department cited a change in the way California is classifying the unemployed. Economists belief the labor market recovery remains intact despite the recent uptick in unemployment claims, which is also being tied to workers scared to go back to work because of the health crisis and those who would rather get fired than get the vaccine.In individual stock action, shares of Bed Bath and Beyond were hung out to dry. The retailer missed quarterly sales and profit forecasts and slashed its full-year outlook citing supply chain disruptions and a slowdown in consumer spending due to the health crisis. The stock lost more than one-fifth of its value in just one day.Kohl's was another retailer slammed on Wall Street. Bank of America downgraded the stock on fear that supply chain disruptions will hamper that department store's recovery. That stock was down more than 12 percent.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Found These Small Ways to Get Back at Donald Trump For His Affairs Coming Out

    Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    A Change.org petition with nearly 3 million signatures is demanding $2,000 payments for all Americans throughout the pandemic. Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government...

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Legal Expert: Detail In Weisselberg Indictment Could Be Bad News For Trump

    According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tried to attend a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II but were stymied when there was no room in the president's helicopter for them, book says

    "I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza S

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

    Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.