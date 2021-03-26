Mexico complains of mask-less tourists, closes ruin site

FILE - This Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows tourists, some wearing masks and others not, at the Mayan ruins of Tulum in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with some wearing masks while others are not. Authorities in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula complained Friday, March 26, 2021, about tourists not wearing face masks, as Mexico braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula complained Friday about tourists not wearing face masks, as Mexico braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors.

The acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did.

“It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become," said Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez. "It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks,” noting that tourists were the worst offenders.

“It really is embarrassing that we have to get to this point, of asking people (to wear masks), when we should be conscious of the risks we face,” he said.

Federal authorities have decided to close the Chichén Itzá Maya ruin site in neighboring Yucatan state from April 1-4 to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus. The sprawling temple complex is Mexico's second most-visited archaeological site, and usually draws about 1.8 million visitors per year.

And for the second year in a row, Latin America’s most famous re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ will be held without spectators in Mexico City. The multi-day ceremony will be broadcast instead,

The spectacle had drawn about 2 million spectators in recent years, but authorities said such big crowds would be too risky during the pandemic.

The detailed performance has played out in the borough of Iztapalapa since 1843, but was closed to the public in 2020 for the first time in 177 years because of the virus. It was first performed in 1843 after a cholera outbreak threatened the then-rural hamlet.

