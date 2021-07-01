Mexico condemns killings of 2 indigenous activists

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples on Wednesday condemned this week’s killings of two activists from the Triqui community.

Some 10,000 Triquis live in remote, impoverished communities in the mountains of southern Oaxaca state. Three Triqui groups are locked in a decades-long armed struggle that has seen dozens of killings.

The institute said the two Triquis, Oliverio Martinez and Flor de Jesús Hernández, were killed Monday near the village of San Juan Copala. The two reportedly worked as teachers.

The institute called on local authorities to punish the killers, and urged all the groups involved to settle matters peacefully, suggesting inter-group rivalries played a role.

In 2010, a Finnish human rights observer and a Mexican political activist were shot to death in the same area.

The groups competing for control of the village are all armed. Leaders of all three groups have been slain, and each blames the others for the violence.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Europe’s ‘mini-Trump’: the Tweet-happy populist taking over the EU presidency

    Slovenia’s prime minister, a nationalist dubbed "mini-Trump", takes charge of the European Union’s rotating presidency on Thursday amid fears he will pour petrol on the flames of the EU’s culture war over LGBT rights. Janez Jansa, a communist turned Right-wing populist after the collapse of Yugoslavia, could further exacerbate divides between EU member states in the east and more liberal countries in the west. Slovenia takes on the six-month presidency on July 1, which means its officials will o

  • Xi takes firm line as China Communist Party marks centenary

    China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. Wearing a grey buttoned-up suit of the type worn by Mao Zedong, Xi spoke from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate, emphasizing the party's role in bringing China to global prominence and saying it would never be divided from the people. Xi, who is head of the party and leader of the world's largest armed forces also said China had restored order in Hong Kong following antigovernment protests in the semi-autonomous city in 2019 and reiterated Beijing’s determination to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control.

  • U.S. tells U.N. that weekend airstrikes aimed to deter Iran

    The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on U.S. personnel or facilities. Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defense against armed attack. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the airstrikes hit facilities used by militia blamed for an escalating series of drone and rocket attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

  • Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, had no idea who she was when they first started dating

    The NFL player said he thought he was athletic until dating Biles, adding that "it's motivating" to be with someone "at the pinnacle of their sport."

  • Missing Brothers’ Lawyers Terminated From South Africa Bitcoin Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for the Cajee brothers, who ran a cryptocurrency investment platform from South Africa that regulators suspect of being a Ponzi scheme, said their mandate to assist them has been terminated.The statement on Monday from the lawyers came just two days after their first public defense of the brothers who’d been accused of vanishing along with an estimated $3.6 billion in Bitcoin from their Africrypt investment platform.“Our mandate to assist the Cajee Brothers has been termin

  • New flash flood warning issued for south Kansas City metro as storms continue

    The new flash flood warning affecting parts of the metro is set to expire at 4 p.m.

  • Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers

    A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

    America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000. The Girl Scouts say their youth membership fell by nearly 30%, from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million this year.

  • Mexican authorities search for relatives of abandoned migrant boy

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican authorities on Tuesday were searching for the relatives of a boy, thought to be about 2 years old, who was found alone near a truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. Lutgarda Madrigal, the attorney for the protection of children and adolescents of Veracruz state, where the boy had been found, said it was still unclear where the boy was from. Madrigal added the boy was not injured.

  • Man gets jail time for misbehaving in Yellowstone National Park

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for what he did in the park.

  • Bodies of 2 children pulled from Florida condo collapse rubble

    The death toll has climbed to 18 and 145 people are still unaccounted for.

  • Family members of a couple missing in the Florida condo collapse continue to receive phantom phone calls from their landline. Experts don't know why.

    "This is unusual enough to give me hope that there's someone who's alive ... and is trying to signal that they're there," an expert told The Post.

  • Former NXIVM sex slave India Oxenberg reacts to top cult official Allison Mack being sentenced to 3 years in prison

    In the docuseries "Seduced," Oxenberg said Mack put her on a 500-calorie diet, collected nudes to use as blackmail, and arranged branding ceremonies.

  • No, the Vikings Did Not Discover America. Here's Why That Myth is Problematic

    Who discovered America? The common-sense answer is that the continent was discovered by the remote ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Americans of European descent have traditionally phrased the question in terms of identifying the first Europeans to have crossed the Atlantic and visited what is now the United States.

  • Summer Wells’ Mom Says She Fears Her Girl Was ‘Lured Away’

    Handout/Candus BlyThe mother of 5-year-old Summer Wells, who disappeared from her Tennessee home two weeks ago, said she had only stepped away for two minutes when her daughter suddenly vanished.“I know she didn't walk away from this property by herself or off this yard, by her swing. I feel in my heart that somebody has came up here and took her and has lured her away from here,” Candus Bly told local CBS/ABC-affiliated network WJHL in an interview Monday.Tennessee police said on Thursday that

  • Meghan McCain Goes Off on Athletes Protesting the American Flag: ‘I Will Die for This’ (Video)

    Meghan McCain has some strong words for Gwen Berry, after the athlete silently protested during the Olympic trials. Berry, a U.S. hammer thrower and activist, has received intense backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played. Discussing the incident on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” McCain made it clear that she did not support Berry’s choice, even while saying she understands why athletes protest. “I think, in regards to the athlete

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • America's first Black billionaire is calling for $14 trillion in reparations to compensate for slavery, Jim Crow, and '200 years of systemic racism'

    Robert L. Johnson, who founded BET, suggested a total sum that could equate to more than $300,000 per person.

  • Separatist leader 'brought back to Nigeria': govt

    A Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, whose whereabouts were unknown, has been arrested to face trial, the country's justice minister said Tuesday.