Mexico convicted felon gets nearly 4 years for gun possession

Jun. 2—BANGOR — One week after he was convicted of a felony drug charge, prohibiting him from having a gun, a Mexico man was arrested after he fired a pistol, then fled from Waterville police.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Daniel P. Sansone, 22, on Wednesday to nearly four years in prison for being a felon with a gun.

Sansone pleaded guilty in November 2021 to a felony charge of knowing possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

That crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Walker sentenced Sansone to 46 months in prison. He'll be on supervised release for three years after his release, during which Sansone shall participate in mental health treatment.

He may not have alcohol or illegal drugs for which he can be tested and he must participate in alcohol and drug therapy.

Sansone will be barred from having a firearm or dangerous weapon and from being in the company of anyone who does.

Waterville Police Department officers were dispatched Oct. 15, 2020, to a report of a gunshot in the area of a mobile home park at Poolers Parkway in that city.

When they arrived at the scene, a patrol officer saw Sansone standing by a motorcycle, wearing a helmet and a backpack, according to an affidavit written by Christopher Concannon, a special agent at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The local officer asked Sansone to show him his hands and to "come speak to him."

After walking backward, Sansone turned and sprinted away, according to the affidavit.

The officer shouted for Sansone to stop, but he continued to run and threw his backpack on the ground.

Despite the officer using his Taser twice to subdue Sansone, he continued to flee.

The officer eventually tackled Sansone and handcuffed him, according to the affidavit.

During a search of Sansone, police found a loaded magazine that contained six .45-caliber rounds of ammunition.

Story continues

After officers secured Sansone in a police cruiser, they retraced the route of the pursuit, according to the affidavit. There, they found a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber pistol.

When a sergeant opened the back door of the cruiser, Sansone told him he was a felon and asked, "How bad is this going to be for me?" according to the affidavit.

After he was read his rights, Sansone told police he'd had the gun "for protection."

He said he'd accidentally fired a round into the ground.

Sansone was prohibited from having a gun because he was convicted on Oct. 6, 2020, of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a felony.