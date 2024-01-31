New Mexico cops won’t be charged for killing man at wrong address

Three New Mexico cops who responded to the wrong address and killed a man last year will not be charged with any crimes, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Officers Daniel Estrada, Dylan Goodluck and Waylon Wasson fatally shot Robert Dotson, 52, at his home at 5308 Valley View Avenue in Farmington on April 5, 2023.

The cops had been dispatched to 5305 Valley View Avenue on a domestic violence call, but they knocked on the wrong door.

Dotson answered with a gun in his hand and raised it as he stepped outside, according to police. The officers then shot several bullets at Dotson, killing him. Dotson never opened fire.

The officers’ “uses of deadly force against Mr. Dotson” were “reasonable, appropriate, and consistent with generally accepted police practices,” wrote policing professor Seth Stoughton, who was hired by the New Mexico Department of Justice to review the case.

Dotson’s family has sued the city of Farmington and the three officers in civil court, but Stoughton’s review closed the book on possible criminal charges.

The family lawsuit said the officers did not loudly identify themselves and claimed Dotson was armed because he feared intruders at the residence.

“Why would he not raise his gun?” family attorney Tom Clark told NBC News.

Bodycam videos also captured the officers debating among themselves whether they were at the right address. Dotson then opened the door with a gun.

After the cops killed Dotson, his wife, Kimberly, returned fire with her own weapon. The officers also shot at Kimberly Dotson, but they missed. She ceased firing after the cops identified themselves.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe apologized following the incident and called it a tragedy.

“I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family,” he said in a video. “There’s nothing I can say that will make this better.”