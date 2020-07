Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Valle de Chalco

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 5,681 new cases of coronavirus infection and 741 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 231,770 cases and 28,510 deaths.

With the additional deaths, Mexico's coronavirus toll exceeded Spain's total number of fatalities from the virus, which on Wednesday was 28,363, according to a Reuters tally.





