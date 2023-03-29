New Mexico DA follows judge’s order to step down in Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting case

The New Mexico district attorney overseeing the Rust shooting case involving Alec Baldwin said she would follow a judge’s order to step down as a prosecutor.

Baldwin and the movie’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being hit with a live round fired from a prop gun held by Baldwin.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed she was stepping aside from the case Wednesday (29 March) after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday said the district attorney should not serve as both co-prosecutor and special prosecutor.

In a statement from her office (via Reuters), Carmack-Altwies named New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as the new special prosecutors in the case.

