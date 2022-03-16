Mexico deports suspected gang leader

Dr. Phil CBS

Angie says she’s been an addict on and off since she was 18 years old. She has also lived with her mom on and off and has been back under her mom’s roof for the last three years. Angie admits that her mom pays for everything – and is even raising Angie’s 10-year-old daughter, the second child of Angie’s that she has raised. The 50-year-old says she feels more like a “big sister” to her daughter and doesn’t know how to be responsible and care for her. “Your relationship with your daughter is on fire, and she’s approaching puberty and teenage years, and it’s going to get harder to handle and harder to handle,” Dr. Phil tells Angie. “You need to behave your way to a better place right now.” Hear more of Dr. Phil’s advice for Angie, including steps she can take right now to rebuild her relationship with her daughter, in the video above. This episode, "73 and Raising Another Grandchild," airs Monday. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Family Says 10-Year-Old Gets Anxious And Worries About Mom Because Of Her Past Behavior TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?