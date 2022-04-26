Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

Members of the Mexican National Guard stand guard at a military checkpoint, as part of a security operation to reduce violence and the influx of migrants crossing towards the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez,
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday.

The majority of the 5,688 migrants detained from April 21 to 24 were found in safe houses, trailers, or hidden in bus compartments or truck cabins, the INM said in a statement.

By far the largest group by nationality detained over the weekend were Hondurans, with 1,060 detained, followed by 942 Cubans and 906 Guatemalans.

In total, migrants from 42 countries were put into custody, according to the statement.

Other groups were found walking through the desert or along highways as they tried to make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican immigration authorities have detained 115,379 migrants from the beginning of the year to April 13, the latest date available, pointing at a sharp rise in irregular migration.

Record numbers of migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico land border in U.S. President Joe Biden's first year in office, while the Democrat tries to tackle migration's root causes, recently sending envoys to Mexico and Panama.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told Reuters last month that high levels of violence throughout Mexico and Central America would continue to spur migration throughout 2022.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sloppy Russian Propaganda Says Nazi Assassins Owned The Sims 3

    Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) released a series of photos on Monday, reportedly showing the belongings of a group of “Nazi Assassins” who had been plotting to murder Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov. It is a very funny series of photos, for a number of reasons.

  • New book reveals Sen. Tammy Duckworth's fiery response to Biden's concerns about her as possible VP pick

    A new book from New York Times political writers Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Bidden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” details exchanges between then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) about why she was nixed as his running mate. Biden’s vice president search team initially considered Duckworth as a contender, but Biden and his lawyers apparently expressed concerns about her place of birth. Duckworth was born in Thailand to a Thai Chinese mother and American father, which they believed made her vulnerable to birther claims from the Trump campaign.

  • Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

    Ukraine's government has apologized and removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Japan protested, officials said Monday. Japan will continue to support Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russia's invasion despite the “completely inappropriate” portrayal of Hirohito, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said.

  • Sweden and Finland preparing simultaneous applications for NATO membership: reports

    Two newspapers — one Swedish and the other Finnish — are reporting that the governments of Sweden and Finland have agreed to submit NATO applications at the same time and that it will happen in the middle of next month. The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti said that the Swedish government has expressed a wish to Finland that they apply together in the week ending May 22, and Swedish government sources confirmed the information to Sweden’s Expressen tabloid. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to growing support in Sweden and Finland, a Russian neighbor, for joining NATO.

  • South Korean researchers develop first-ever computer that can save data without power

    A research team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea announced on Monday that they have developed the first computer that can save data without the use of a power supply. Led by KAIST electrical engineering professor Jung Myoung-soo, the research team created the Lightweight Persistence Centric System, also known as Light PC, reported The Korea Herald. In the case of a power shutdown, the device converts data into a non-volatile state which allows the computer’s information to remain as it is without losing data.

  • Panic buying triggered as Shanghai residents are fenced behind metal barriers for ‘hard quarantine’

    Government workers and volunteers reportedly installed green metal barriers — about 2 meters (around 6.5 feet) tall — in multiple districts over the weekend, blocking small streets and entrances to apartment buildings. On Sunday, Shanghai reported 51 deaths — its highest daily tally yet — and 2,472 symptomatic cases, up from 1,401 on Saturday. Zhong Hongjun, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, regrets supporting the government’s zero-COVID policy.

  • A very bored royal family shuts down Netflix's Crown shoots “whenever they can”

    The royal family has seen your TV shows and movies about them, and let’s just say, mum ain’t pleased.

  • Brothers charged with running elaborate memorabilia scam from their Michigan barn — and selling fake Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig baseball bats

    Don and Mark Henkel are accused of fooling art and sports auction houses. They sold paintings purportedly by artists George Ault and Ralston Crawford

  • How a Japanese boat trip ended in tragedy

    A catalogue of errors appears to have led to the sinking of a boat carrying sightseers off northern Japan.

  • Russian Troops to Desperate Mom: Pay Ransom or We’ll Kill Your Son on Video

    Olga Novikova FacebookA filmmaker from Mariupol is facing an agonizing ordeal. She has been told to pay around $5,350 to Russian troops or her son Alexey will be executed on camera. Olga Novikova, who is well known in her native Ukraine, posted details of the Russian threat in a since deleted Facebook post Sunday evening.She says she has until Monday to collect the money and get it to the rogue Russian contingent holding her son captive. “If I don’t pay up, they promised to kill him and send me

  • Elizabeth Warren says Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is 'dangerous for our democracy'

    "We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable," Warren wrote on Monday after it was announced that Musk would purchase Twitter.

  • Filipino Georgia Tech students go viral with a modernized folk dance performance set to Lil Nas X song

    A “Gen Z” performance of a traditional Philippine folk dance by students from Georgia Institute of Technology went viral on social media. The university’s Filipino Student Association performed a modern interpretation of the “Tinikling” folk dance, the national dance of the Philippines, for a cultural event on April 16. The group’s performance, which was uploaded to Facebook on April 18, has garnered more than 6 million views and over 100,000 reshares as of this writing.

  • An exiled Russian oligarch says a European ban on Russian oil and gas would deal a 'very serious blow' to Putin, cutting off about half his revenues

    "The West made the fatal mistake of becoming reliant on Russian energy supplies," Mikhail Khodorkovsky said. "The West has to pay for its mistakes."

  • U.S. Supreme Court allows high school admissions policy in race dispute

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block an elite Virginia public high school's admissions policy - designed to increase its racial and socioeconomic diversity - that was challenged by a group that said the rules discriminated against Asian Americans who make up the majority of its student body. The justices denied a request by the group, Coalition for TJ, to reinstate a federal judge's February ruling that stopped Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria from using the recently devised admissions policy. Three conservative justices on the nine-member court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, said in the brief court order that they would have granted the request.

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.

  • Federal judge will temporarily block Biden administration from lifting Title 42

    The Centers for Disease Control and Protection announced in April that the Title 42 would be rescinded on May 23.

  • New Mexico sheriff says the 'Rust' shooting investigation is 'ongoing' after Alec Baldwin claimed he was exonerated in the deadly shooting

    The Santa Fe sheriff's office released a trove of new photos and videos, but their site crashed soon after due to excessive traffic.

  • Mexico's top court strikes down controversial cellphone registry with biometric data

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a plan to create a national cellphone user registry with biometric data is unconstitutional, in a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government, which backed the measure. The decision is a relief for cell phone carriers, which would have had to cover the costs of collecting the data. Out of the 11-member court, nine justices joined in invalidating the registry, which would have included fingerprints or eye biometrics, on constitutional grounds, and two voted in favor of partial invalidation.

  • Hunter Biden's business partner reportedly visited White House 19 times

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Eric Schwerin's trips to the White House when Joe Biden was vice president and Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter.

  • The 'anti-woke' agenda is going to cost taxpayers big bucks

    Ron DeSantis' grudge against Disney might be good politics, but it's bad for Florida