Mexico detects fake remdesivir at hospital, for sale on web

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say they have found fake doses of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir offered for sale on the internet and at a private hospital near the U.S. border.

The federal medical safety commission said late Monday that the fake antiviral drug, which it called “a health risk,” was found at a hospital in the Gulf coast city of Tampico, in the border state of Tamaulipas.

The commission said the doses had been purchased in an “irregular manner” on the internet, but did not say whether the medication had been used there.

The drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, confirmed the falsification. The appearance and lot numbers on the packaging did not match the original.

The U.S. and Mexico have approved remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19.

In February, police in northern Mexico arrested six people in the border state of Nuevo León for allegedly trafficking in fake coronavirus vaccines, but did not say what kind of fake shots were involved. The suspects allegedly offered the vaccines for sale for the equivalent of around $2,000 per dose.

Analysts have long worried that criminal gangs in Mexico could seek to steal, hijack or counterfeit much-desired vaccines or medications during the pandemic. There have been hijackings or thefts of medicines and oxygen in Mexico.

Mexico is currently experiencing a third wave of coronavirus in which case numbers have now exceeded the first wave of 2020. The country has suffered about 236,000 test-confirmed deaths, but because so little testing is done, the real toll is closer to 360,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign missions in Afghanistan call for Taliban ceasefire

    KABUL (Reuters) -Fifteen diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on Monday to halt their military offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha. A delegation of Afghan leaders met the Taliban's political leadership in the Qatari capital over the weekend. "This Eid al-Adha, the Taliban should lay down their weapons for good and show the world their commitment to the peace process," the 15 missions and the NATO representative said, referring to Tuesday's Muslim holiday in Afghanistan.

  • Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds

    Seven in 10 institutional investors expect to invest in or buy digital assets in the future, although price volatility is the main barrier for new entrants, a study by Fidelity's cryptocurrency business found. More than half of the 1,100 institutional investors surveyed globally by Coalition Greenwich on behalf of Fidelity Digital Assets between December and April said they had digital asset investments.

  • Mexican president decries alleged spying, says no longer happening

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that alleged government-ordered spying several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies was "shameful" and added that his government did not spy on anyone. British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday that at least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador, among many others, were potentially targeted by the previous administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto after it purchased Pegasus spying software from Israel-based NSO Group. Pegasus was exclusively sold to government clients around the world by the Israeli company, and it is also believed to have been used to target journalists and human rights activists.

  • Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

  • Severe storms brought tornado, flash flooding in NJ

    Severe storms hit the Tri-State hard over the weekend, resulting in flash flooding and even a tornado in New Jersey.

  • Why Novartis (NVS) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Novartis (NVS) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • HBO Max Orders Jason Momoa’s Amateur Rock-Climbing Competition Series

    HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of Jason Momoa’s rock-climbing competition series, “The Climb.” The streaming service describes “The Climb” as “a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit.” It continues: “In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s

  • A Lawsuit Alleges That an Albuquerque Middle School Discriminated Against a Black Student Due to Her Hair

    A federal lawsuit has been filed against Albuquerque’s public school district, accusing the district of discriminating against a Black student due to her hair.

  • Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

    The agreement which OPEC+ reached on Sunday is modestly bullish for Goldman Sachs’s forecast that Brent will hit $80 per barrel this summer

  • India's pandemic death toll could be in the millions

    India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country. Most experts believe India's official toll of more than 414,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading. The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021.

  • Singapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13

    Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe. Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world. "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident," Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

  • Victoria's Secret will relaunch its annual fashion show - without its Angels

    Victoria's Secret canceled its annual runway show in 2019. The company says it will bring it back at some point in a more "culturally relevant" form.

  • Rad Power Bikes reveals more user-friendly next-gen e-bike RadRover 6 Plus for $1,999

    Electric fat-tire bike manufacturer Rad Power Bikes has unveiled the latest model of its flagship RadRover. The updates on the RadRover 6 Plus are emblematic of the company's mission to enhance rider experience, especially for those who don't identify as bike riders but are looking for a more eco-friendly way to travel. "We develop powerful, reliable bikes, bikes that are confidence-inspiring and easy to use," Redwood Stephens, chief product officer of Rad Power Bikes, told TechCrunch.

  • Barclay Goodrow expected to ink lucrative 6-year deal with Rangers

    Barclay Goodrow is about reap the rewards of his Stanley Cup triumphs with the Lightning.

  • Editorial: Why are Newsom, lawmakers letting a labor standoff block important housing bills?

    Lawmakers have allowed a political standoff with labor to stall bills to build more homes, including affordable ones.

  • S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble won't begin amid heightened alert period

    The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) will not begin amid the current Phase Two (Heightened Alert) measures.

  • India's excess deaths during pandemic up to 4.9 million, study shows

    (Reuters) -India's excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million, a new study shows, providing further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally. The report by the Washington-based Center for Global Development, co-authored by India's former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, included deaths from all causes since the start of the pandemic through June this year. India's official tally of more than 414,000 deaths is the world's third highest after the United States and Brazil, but the study adds to growing calls from experts for a rigorous nationwide audit of fatalities.

  • Victoria's Secret Will Phase Out 'Angel' Store Displays, Introduce Curvy Mannequins As Part of Brand Refresh

    "We are moving from what men want to what women want," an exec said of the store refresh — the first in its 44 year history

  • Cyprus talks can resume only on two-state basis, Erdogan says

    NICOSIA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday peace talks on the future of ethnically divided Cyprus can take place only between "the two states" on the Mediterranean island, in comments sure to further annoy Greek Cypriots and the EU. Turkish Cypriot officials also announced plans for the potential resettlement of a small part of the now abandoned Greek Cypriot suburb of Varosha on the island's east coast. That move too is likely to infuriate Greek Cypriots as essentially staking ownership over an area the United Nations says should be placed under the control of peacekeepers.

  • Mom is disturbed when sweet 2-year-old falls in love with ‘cweepy’ zombie doll: ‘ This is terrifying’

    "When your sweet 2-year-old buys a dead doll and does everything with it..."