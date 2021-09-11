Mexico drenched in rain as Olaf heads out to sea
Parts of Mexico were doused with rain and heavy winds even as Olaf weakened and began to move out to sea.
Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.
Lightning lit up the sky across California on Thursday night, sparking new fires from Mendocino to El Dorado counties. And the Dixie fire continued to grow.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha
The storm gathered speed as it raced toward the island, making landfall in the early morning hours as a Category 1 storm.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, a large tornado touched down in Huron-Bruce, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The Weather Network storm chaser and meteorologist, Mark Robinson, was on the scene and captured the moment the 'complex' supercell began showing signs of rotation. He takes us through his spine-chilling experience where he not only found himself alongside — but inside — the twister.
A resourceful rattler has captured the attention of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Hurricane Olaf slammed into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenched the region Friday with torrential rains as emergency workers evacuated people from flood-prone areas.
As storms moved across the region, firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a house fire in Orange County.
Likening its newborn to “a cross between E.T. and a gremlin that turned into a very old person — thinking Benjamin Button,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill shared pictures of a critically endangered white-cheeked gibbon that was born at the attraction on Sept. 4.
Temperatures in normally warm Texas plunged into the teens in February 2021, knocking out power for a population unaccustomed to cold, with deadly consequences. Thomas Shea / AFP via Getty ImagesIn February 2021, in the midst of rapidly warming global temperatures, an exceptionally severe cold wave hit large parts of North America, from Canada to Northern Mexico. It left 10 million people without power. The impact was particularly severe in Texas, which alone had more than 125 deaths associated
(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66 may idle a New Orleans-area refinery that suffered so much damage during Hurricane Ida that repairs may be too costly, according to people familiar with the operation. Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland is expected to visit the Alliance refinery in the suburb of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Company spokesman Bernardo Fallas said there’s no operational update or timeline for r
Experts say they've been collecting weekly samples from 39 wastewater treatment plants, and the data helps them track back to outbreaks.
A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. The Philippine meteorological agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (134 mph) at its center and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph) as it moved past the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province. A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 220 kph (137 mph) or more.
“This is what it will look like if a bear gets into it.”
On this day in weather history, Hurricane Betsy reached peak intensity.
Extreme weather conditions brought on by climate change should cause some Americans to rethink their retirement destinations, according to one expert.
AI firm KoBold has teamed up with mining giant BHP to search for four key electric-vehicle metals in Australia, KoBold CEO Kurt House told Insider.
A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There