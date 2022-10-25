Mexico’s Economy Surprises With Fastest Expansion in Over a Year

Juan Pablo Spinetto
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economy expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than a year driven by services, suggesting domestic activity is more resilient than expected.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Economic activity expanded 5.7% from the previous year, the most since July 2021 and above all forecasts from economists in a Bloomberg survey whose median estimate was for a 3.1% increase. On a monthly basis, activity grew almost 1%, also above expectations, the country’s statistics institute said on Tuesday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The results suggest the central bank has less monetary policy flexibility. Along with high inflation and increasing US interest rates, they support our expectations for Banxico to continue raising rates.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist

-- Click here for the full report

Latin America’s second-largest economy is expected to lose steam later in the year and in 2023 amid higher interest rates and slower growth in the country’s main trading partner. A near-certain US recession next year will likely pull Mexico into a contraction as well, according to Bloomberg Economics.

MEXICO INSIGHT: Model Shows US-Imported Recession in 2023

(Updates with view by Bloomberg Economics.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia family justice center, foster care program in Arizona among 2022 recipients in Gannett Foundation's A Community Thrives

    A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowdfunding initiative sponsored by USA TODAY’s parent company, generated millions in 2022.

  • Ryerson Holding (RYI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Ryerson Holding (RYI) closed at $33.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day.

  • Grailed Launches Women’s Offering One Week After Being Acquired by GOAT

    This launch follows last week’s announcement that GOAT Group reached an agreement to acquire Grailed in a cash and stock deal.

  • Palm Beach CorpGov Forum with V&E and NYSE Announces Nov 9 Speaking Schedule

    The second annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Wednesday, November 9, featuring a full day of panels and fireside chats followed by a cocktail reception at the rooftop […]

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Health Stock Hits Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings

    Harmony Biosciences, Tuesday's IBD 50 Stocks to Watch pick, is a leading health stock hitting a buy point in a cup-with-handle base. The company ranks fourth in the Medical-Biomed/Biotech industry group, which is sixth out of the 197 IBD groups, holding a solid 97 Group Relative Strength Rating. The pharmaceutical juggernaut specializes in therapies for people with neurological conditions, focusing on narcolepsy, a rare sleep disorder.

  • Funko, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNKO) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 6.3%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Tribal Business News Round Up: Oct. 24

    In this week’s Tribal Business News Round-Up, Wells Fargo releases a report on how the lack of data affects investor interest in Indian Country, Native Hawaiian groups place culture at the center of tourism, and marginalized farmers sue the USDA over unfulfilled funds. Private investment in Native businesses and tribal economies largely centers on one resource: data. Hi’ipaka LLC plans to focus on Native Hawaiian culture in the renovation and expansion of a significant cultural site and popular tourist attraction on the island of Oahu.

  • Sanctioned Russian Tycoon’s Megayacht Is Free to Dock at South African Ports

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyMordashov is the biggest shareholder

  • Why Analysts Are Upbeat About Adidas’ Stock & Future Without Yeezy

    While the dissolution of Adidas Yeezy will certainly leave a hole in the German sportswear brand, analysts were not entirely pessimistic about the overall outlook for Adidas.

  • Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott’s thumb is going to be less of a factor by the week

    Dak Prescott returned to the lineup Sunday, his first action since the season opener. He had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12 and needed six weeks before he could grip the football and spin it. The Cowboys quarterback went 19-of-25 for 207 yards and a touchdown. He got better as the game went along, [more]

  • Hedge Funds Get Their First Prime Minister in UK’s Rishi Sunak

    (Bloomberg) -- In many ways, Rishi Sunak won his new job because investors used the markets to push for change. Sunak is quite familiar with that game.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe 42-year-old incoming UK prime minister spent the bulk of his private sector da

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Under $100

    It hasn't gotten any better as the year has dragged on, with stocks now firmly entrenched in bear market territory. After two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's third-quarter report on Oct. 26. History shows that after every bear market, a bull market follows.

  • Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett’s approach to pressure situations is exciting and refreshing

    Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett has thrown seven interceptions in his first 13 quarters of work as the team’s quarterback, but head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t focus on the negatives of the rookie’s play during his Tuesday press conference. Tomlin said “ball security is a significant component week in and week out” and that Pickett [more]

  • Natural gas exporters: market to be tight until 2025

    The leader of the coalition of gas-exporting countries said Tuesday the group expects demand for the fuel to far outstrip supply until 2025 amid a global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Mohamed Hamel, of Algeria, said at the group’s meeting in Cairo that although investment was increasing in natural gas production the countries didn’t expect to have new sources of supply online for another three years. “We believe that this market tightness will continue to be with us until probably 2025 or 2026 when the new projects that are being developed will come on-stream,” he said in a press conference Tuesday attended by energy ministers from some of the coalition’s members.

  • Why AGNC Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    It has been a difficult year for AGNC Investment, but investors saw some positives in the third-quarter earnings report

  • Stocks Rise as Earnings Aid Sentiment; Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose on Tuesday as traders assessed a slew of corporate earnings and weighed risks to economic growth from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation. Treasuries rallied.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe S&P 500 and th

  • An ex-Hill staffer who worked closely with a top progressive Democrat says there's no chance she didn't vet the controversial Ukraine letter. 'She keeps a tight grip on media relations'

    Jayapal blamed a staffer for releasing a now-withdrawn letter, urging Biden to negotiate with Putin. A former Hill staffer said that's unlikely.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Rising Earlier Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were trading down 3.5% as of 10:12 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Investors even brushed off a bearish note from one analyst about the near-term advertising market that could weigh on Meta Platforms into 2023. Slowing revenue growth has sent Meta's stock price down 60% year to date, but the stock's gain might signal that it is oversold.

  • Market indices inch towards three-day streak of gains, real estate stocks lead sector gains

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines the market gains ahead of the closing bell, as well as Nasdaq leaders, sector gains, meme stocks, and trends in crypto prices.

  • The Phillies made the World Series — is a stock-market crash next? Why some see this baseball team’s success as a bad omen.

    History suggests that Philadelphia baseball teams tend to win the World Series around the same time as economic downturns — but here’s what the facts say