State and local off-year elections may have just taken place, but important dates for the 2024 election are right around the corner. New Mexicans have a large role to play throughout the upcoming year at local, county, state, and national levels.

Whether you're a new or an experienced voter, here are important dates to consider adding to your 2024 calendar:

2024 election dates to remember in New Mexico

Primary Election: Tuesday, June 4

General Election: Tuesday, Nov. 5

How to register to vote: How to register and get your ballot for New Mexico's 2024 elections

New Mexico 2024 Presidential and State Primary Election dates to remember

New Mexico's primary elections are open to registered party members only.

May 7: Voter registration deadline. All registrations must be received.

May 7 - June 4: Same day registration and voting

May 12: All absentee ballot requests must be received by May 21.

June 4: All Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m.

May 7 - June 4: Early voting is open to registered voters of the state's three major recognized parties.

Dates to remember ahead of the 2024 New Mexico General Election

Qualified voters may submit an application for voter registration at any time.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. Mountain Time 28 days before the General Election

Nov. 5: 2024 General Election Day. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and ballot boxes open until 7 p.m.

New Mexico municipal election dates to remember

Jan. 9: Candidate filing day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 16: Write-in candidate filing day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 5: Officer election

April 9: Officer runoff election

The municipal officer election applies to Ruidoso, Jemez Springs, Cuba, Town of Bernalillo, Santa Rosa, Rio Rancho, Espanola, Clovis and Artesia.

To view the full 2024 New Mexico Secretary of State's election calendar, click here.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar