Mexico: Ex-security chief stole $745 million from contracts

FILE - Mexico's Genaro Garcia Luna speaks during a ceremony to designate June 2 as Federal Police Day in Mexico City, June 2, 2011. Mexican authorities said Feb. 9, 2023 that the former top security official allegedly embezzled as much as $745 million from government technology contracts. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
78
·2 min read

Mexican authorities said Thursday that former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna embezzled as much as $745.9 million from government technology contracts.

Pablo Gómez, the head of Mexico's anti-money laundering unit, said Garcia Luna and associates set up companies that got 30 dubious government contracts while he was Mexico's top security official in 2006-2012 and for six years afterward.

Garcia Luna “put together a network of corruption and money laundering to benefit himself and his close associates,” Gómez said.

Gómez described some of the properties the Mexican government is seeking to recover in a lawsuit filed in Florida against Garcia Luna and his alleged associates, who he described as a “family business conglomerate.” Garcia Luna moved to Florida after leaving office in Mexico.

García Luna is currently on trial in New York, accused of accepting millions of dollars to let the Sinaloa cartel traffic tons of cocaine to the U.S.. The lawsuit is separate from the criminal trial.

Garcia Luna allegedly channeled money from prison security and government intelligence technology contracts to offshore accounts, many in Barbados, then sent it to Miami to buy fancy condos and vintage cars.

Gómez suggested Garcia Luna and his associates had a penchant for vintage Mustangs from the 1960s and '70s, saying they had bought several of them. He said they also bought luxury sports cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Gómez said the Florida lawsuit was filed in September 2021.

The contracts were for things like surveillance, monitoring and communications equipment used in prisons and in intelligence work. The contracts were presumably inflated. In one case, Gómez said, the contract was simply falsified.

In New York, Garcia Luna is on trial accused of accepting briefcases full of cash — millions of dollars, in all — to let the notorious Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity as it sent cocaine to the U.S. His defense has denied the charges, noting the prosecution's evidence is based on verbal testimony from imprisoned former drug traffickers.

Garcia Luna served as secretary of public security under President Felipe Calderon from 2006 to 2012. His lawyers say he was a legitimate businessman who did consulting in Florida before he was arrested in 2019.

Mexico's current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has long complained that when corrupt politicians and drug traffickers are convicted in the United States, the U.S. seizes and keeps their fortunes, which were often largely made in Mexico. López Obrador wants Mexico to recover that money.

Recommended Stories

  • GE suspended Russian operations almost a year ago after the Ukraine invasion, but it hasn’t fully departed Russia

    Like many western companies, General Electric Co. announced the suspension of its operations in Russia last year.

  • The FTX meltdown was so chaotic that Caroline Ellison was reportedly 'relieved' to step away from Alameda

    Caroline Ellison, a deputy in Sam Bankman-Fried's crumbled crypto enterprise, reportedly struggled in FTX's collapse and was "relieved" when it ended.

  • 2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico win US citizenship

    After fighting in Afghanistan, former U.S. Army soldier Mauricio Hernandez Mata returned home with post-traumatic stress, which he says eventually led to getting in trouble with the law and being deported to Mexico — a country he had not lived in since he was a boy. On Wednesday, he and another deported veteran were sworn in as U.S. citizens at a special naturalization ceremony in San Diego. The two veterans were among 65 who have been allowed back into the United States over the past year ago as part of a growing effort by the Biden administration called the Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative to make amends with immigrants who served in the U.S. military only to wind up deported.

  • Iran shows off new deadly missile with 'death to Israel' written on it

    Iran sent a stark message to Israel in an arms exhibit by displaying a missile that had "death to Israel' written on the side.

  • Spain trains Ukrainian volunteers ahead of expected Russian offensive

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, Alona, a Ukrainian who has lived in Spain for 14 years, felt compelled to return home to defend her country. Early this year the 35-year-old joined the Ukrainian armed forces, and just a few days later found herself back in Spain receiving basic combat training from the Spanish army. Alona, from Lutsk in Ukraine's Volyn region, is one of 192 soldiers who arrived in Toledo, central Spain, on Jan. 12 to begin a five-week course.

  • Russia’s new large-scale offensive already underway, Ukrainian official says

    Russian forces have already launched their new large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine, confirming earlier assessments by Ukrainian intelligence, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a comment to Ukrainian TV broadcaster 24 Channel on Feb. 09.

  • Ukraine's defiant city struggles to hold out as Russia pushes for a bloody victory

    Surrounded on three sides, the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has held out for months against Russian attacks, but Moscow's forces are advancing amid a broader offensive.

  • Tensions rise as Iran threatens Israel, reveals new underground airbase

    Iran has revealed the existence of the first-of-its-kind underground airbase capable of housing fighter jets and long-range cruise missiles.

  • Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia

    Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as a result of exiting a large and lucrative market. Scores of Western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia in the last year, amid unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western countries after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

  • Sea level rises in Iskenderun city after quake

    STORY: Sea levels rose in Iskenderun approximately 656 feet following two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6.After Monday's (February 6) quakes that flattened a swathe of its towns and cities Turkey is grappling with one of its major challenges, how to shelter hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter.With some 6,500 buildings collapsed and countless more damaged, hundreds of thousands of people lack safe housing.The death toll from the major quake, Turkey's deadliest since 1999, rose to 16,546 on Thursday.

  • Ukrainian forces destroy Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle near Kreminna

    Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle near the city of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Quote: "Orcs [i.

  • Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home

    Both are facing a laundry list of drug trafficking charges.

  • NH woman arrested after dog found in trash bag on side of road

    A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after a dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.

  • Biden's oil comments spark debate over energy production

    Republicans in the House chamber laughed in derision at Biden's off-the-cuff remark, which was not in his scripted speech. “If we’re going to save our future, we need a transition away from dirty, expensive and deadly fossil fuels, and we need to be speeding up — not slowing down,” added Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

  • Chinese spy balloon sought secret US communications signals, State Department says

    The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down had carried multiple devices to intercept sensitive communications, according to the State Department.

  • Invited by Russia, Roger Waters tells UN: Ukraine invasion illegal

    Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters on Wednesday addressed the U.N. Security Council at Russia's invitation, condemning Moscow's invasion of its neighbor as illegal - though adding he believed it was provoked - and calling for a ceasefire. Soon after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia introduced tough new laws on spreading "misinformation" about the war or discrediting the Russian army.

  • The spy who wasn't? New York police officer wants badge back

    On a September day in 2020, New York City Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was surrounded by rifle-toting FBI agents. Angwang, a former U.S. Marine, spent six months in a federal detention center before he was freed on bail while awaiting trial on charges that he fed information about New York’s Tibetan community to officials at the Chinese consulate in New York. Now Angwang says he wants to be reinstated to the police force, which suspended him with pay while the case was pending.

  • DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World's self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay." The bill would leave the district intact but would change its name and require DeSantis to appoint a five-member governing board. Board members are currently named through entities controlled by Disney and are tasked with overseeing the government services the district provides in the company's properties in Florida.

  • U.S. shared Chinese balloon info with 40 nations

    STORY: U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States shared information it obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world - information the U.S. says demonstrates that it was not a weather balloon as Beijing has claimed but an airship that was used for espionage. "We are getting more information almost by the hour as we continue to work to salvage the balloon. We're learning from that and, as well, we're learning from what we saw and picked up as the balloon traversed the United States."The U.S. held the briefings in Washington and Beijing earlier this week about the balloon it shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend and presented its findings to nearly 150 foreign diplomats across 40 nations.Blinken - who postponed a visit to China because of the incident - said Chinese spy balloons have flown over several other countries, too."The United States was not the only target of this broader program, which has violated the sovereignty of countries across five continents."At the news conference with Blinken was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said the incident confirmed a pattern of behavior exhibited by China."So we just have to be vigilant. We need to be aware of the constant risk of Chinese intelligence and then step up what we do to protect ourself."The Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that four previous Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. but spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder would not elaborate.REPORTER: "Were they over what you would call sensitive sites?"PATRICK RYDER: "They were over sites that would be of interest to the Chinese but I'm not going to go into specifics."The Pentagon said previous balloons flew over the U.S. at least three times during the administration of Donald Trump and one previously under President Joe Biden."We know that they were looking to surveil strategic sites to include some of our strategic bases in the continental United States."Ryder said U.S. Navy ships were continuing to recover the remnants of the Chinese spy balloon, which one U.S. official said was 200 feet tall with a payload underneath that weighed a couple thousand pounds.

  • Home prices are rising in 90% of metro areas, but prices dropped in some of the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.

    Single-family home prices are rising in most metros, but the most expensive real-estate markets in America have not been spared.