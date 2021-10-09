New Mexico experiences a slew of bank robberies in 2021

Oct. 9—In the first five days of October, robbers struck three banks in New Mexico and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One man flashed a gun in his waistband before handing a note to a teller in a bank inside a Walmart Supercenter in Albuquerque, the FBI said in a news release. Another claimed he had a bomb in a bag as he robbed a bank in Socorro, the agency said.

A third man, who didn't appear to be armed, just walked into a U.S. Bank in Albuquerque and presented a note demanding cash. The same robber was suspected of hitting another bank a few days earlier, according to the FBI.

The three robberies were among a slew the FBI has investigated in the state in last few months, including at least two in Santa Fe. While agents believe there are some serial robbers who have committed multiple crimes this year, photos from surveillance cameras show a range of suspects, many unarmed and only thinly disguised by a face mask. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bank patrons statewide are required to wear masks indoors — and the robbers appear largely inconspicuous in theirs.

Experts point to drug abuse as the likely driving force behind most of the 30 robberies in New Mexico so far in 2021, though they say trends are unpredictable.

Frank Fisher, spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, said there is no "rhyme or reason" to the robberies' timing or locations.

"I can tell you that those we arrest who rob banks often have drug addiction problems," Fisher said. "We think that's a motivation ... But until we can get our hands on the suspect or the suspects in those bank robberies and question them, we're not really sure why that person is robbing banks."

On Aug. 9 and Aug. 12, an unarmed man wearing a baseball hat robbed a Wells Fargo branch on Cordova Road and a U.S. Bank branch on West San Mateo Road. The FBI described the man as in his late 20s or early 30s, standing 5-foot-5 with a medium build.

He was suspected in seven robberies across the state. In July, the FBI said, he hit two banks in Moriarty and one each in Tijeras, Socorro and Bernalillo. Most of the banks were Wells Fargo branches.

As of Friday, the FBI was still searching for him.

Fisher noted it's common for suspects to rob a bank and flee to another state to commit a similar crime.

The 30 robberies in the state this year are more than twice the number in 2020, when New Mexico saw 14 bank robberies. In 2019, there were 20 robberies and in 2018 there were 34 — a significant decrease from the 54 bank robberies in 2017, according to data from the FBI.

When asked if the state's face mask mandates have influenced the increase in 2021, Fisher said it's unclear.

"Do we think COVID-19 has anything to do with it? It is hard to tell, because in 2017 people didn't have to wear surgical masks, and we had 54 bank robberies," he said.

Fisher did not provide a number of those arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank this year or a list of robberies that have been solved. However, he said FBI normally has an "80 percent solution rate" when it comes to identifying, locating and apprehending offenders.

The success rate could not be achieved without help from local law enforcement, he added.

While bank robbers have been busy in New Mexico, the American Bankers Association said nationwide, things are not so dire.

"Nationally, bank robberies are at their lowest level in three decades, and we believe the significant steps banks take every day to enhance safety and security are a major reason why," said Sarah Grano, a spokeswoman for the association.

Most banks employ a range of measures to "minimize the impact of a robbery and increase the likelihood the offender is caught," she said. Many tellers are trained to comply with notes demanding cash to lessen the chance of violence.

Fisher also said worker training and banks' cooperation with law enforcement agencies are critical in protecting the community and catching offenders.

"Some people in the public think that a bank robbery is a victimless crime," he said. "Somebody walks in there, presents a note ... is handed the money and they walk out."

He added: "I have seen the tellers after bank robberies, and the trauma, the emotional toll it takes on those tellers, is real. They have harmed the peace of mind of that employee, who is just there to help customers, and that robber needs to be taken off the streets."

The FBI did not disclose how much money, on average, is stolen in each robbery, stating it does not want to "inspire" anyone.

A number it does reveal, however, is the years a convicted robber spends in prison.

Lester Padilla, 48, robbed three Wells Fargo banks at gunpoint in Española and Santa Fe at in 2019. He was sentenced in federal court June 8 to 12 years and seven months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.

Fisher said with public statements about convicted offenders sentences, the FBI hopes to dissuade those considering the crime.

"What bank robbers need to know is that we have surveillance videos. We may have forensic evidence, fingerprints and eyewitness statements," he said. "Eight out of 10 we get our hands on, and that person will be looking at serious prison time."