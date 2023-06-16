Mexico extends deadline for cargo flight move after Buttigieg visit - local media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has extended the deadline for cargo airlines to move operations from the capital's main airport to a farther-away one until September following U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's visit to the country, a local paper reported Friday.

Buttigieg had asked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for more time to make the switch on behalf of worried U.S. airlines, the director of the Mexico City International Airport told outlet El Financiero in an interview.

Now cargo carriers will have until September to make the switch to the Felipe Angeles airport, from a previous July deadline, according to director Carlos Velazquez.

Lopez Obrador's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Mexican and U.S. transportation regulators.

Lopez Obrador pushed for the move to Felipe Angeles - an airport opened in 2022 at his behest - to relieve overcrowding at the Mexico City International Airport.

Flight data shows cargo flights represent a small percentage of trips at the main airport.

Velazquez also told El Financiero that no carriers had canceled warehouse contracts at the Mexico City International Airport. The decree published in February requiring the move still allows cargo to be transported via commercial flights.

Lopez Obrador said earlier this month the flight move was a sticking point between Mexico and the U.S, though he hinted an extension could be possible.

"There's willingness from our side, a period closer to what we originally proposed," he said.

He added "differences" of opinion remained on Mexico's recovery of a U.S.-given air safety rating.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico to the Category 2 air safety rating more than two years ago, citing safety concerns, which restricted Mexican airlines' ability to open new routes to the U.S.

A result from what Mexican officials have called the FAA's "last" audit of the country is expected in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Cassandra Garrison)