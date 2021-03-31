Mexico finds 4-year-old Honduran boy near US border alone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Wednesday they found a 4-year-old Honduran boy apparently wandering alone in an area near the Rio Grande.

A helicopter detected a group of seven children and three women hiding bushes near the river, known in Mexico as the Rio Bravo, Mexico's National Immigration Institute said.

The three women were traveling with their seven children in the area near the border city of Reynosa, but the boy was not related to any of them and was apparently unaccompanied.

He was placed in the custody of Mexican child welfare officials.

The institute said that through March 25, 4,440 underage migrants had been found in Mexico so far this year. It did not say how many were unaccompanied, though adults often travel through Mexico with minors and leave them only upon reaching the border.

“Migrants have told federal immigration agents that ‘the guides’ suggest they travel with children, because it is easier to get into the United States," the institute said.

In March, a 7-year-old Honduran girl appeared alone at the U.S. border. She said her father had traveled with her by bus across Mexico, and then he went back to their homeland -- but not before he placed her in the hands of a young man who was to help her cross the river into Texas. It was not clear what happened to the man who helped her cross.

The increase in child migrants represents a dilemma for the fledgling administration of President Joe Biden as it attempts to restore an orderly asylum system: In trying to adopt a more humane approach to protect minors traveling alone, more children may be put at risk.

Nearly 9,500 migrant children arrived at the U.S. border in February, up 60% from a month earlier.

  • 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'

    Unaccompanied minors wait to see a Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas on March 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesChildren arriving at the southern border without their parents have presented a political and humanitarian challenge for the past three presidents. Their numbers began rising considerably after 2009, when 19,418 children were taken into custody at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Unaccompanied minors peaked in 2014, with 68,000 apprehensions. Analysts say 2021 is on pace to break that record, with more than 600 children arriving daily to the U.S.-Mexico border. Most are teenagers seeking asylum. Reports of children in warehouses or jaillike facilities have set President Joe Biden on the defensive about what critics refer to as a “crisis at the border.” In his first press conference, on March 25, 2021, Biden repeatedly stressed that his practice is different from that of former President Donald Trump, who introduced a policy of separating migrant children from their parents and detaining them in cages. “We are not talking about people ripping babies from mothers’ arms,” Biden said. He said his administration is “moving rapidly … to get these kids of out of the border patrol facilities.” Child migration has long been such a vexing, bipartisan quandary for four primary reasons, based on my research as an immigration scholar and analysis in dozens of law review articles. Children protest President Obama’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images 1. Children need care Migrant children cannot simply get jobs and fend for themselves upon arrival to the U.S. They need to be housed, educated and fed. While some may have family with them or in the U.S., many do not. By law the Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, must transport unaccompanied children to a facility run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a DHHS department, within 72 hours of the children’s being apprehended by Customs and Border Protection. While their legal status as immigrants or asylum-seekers is being resolved – which can take over two years – authorities attempt to connect the children with a parent, family member or family friend in the U.S. A child who has no known U.S. connections is placed in a licensed shelter or foster home while the asylum application or immigration process proceeds. Nonprofit and for-profit groups operate more than 170 housing facilities in 22 states under grants from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Trump administration slashed federal funding for refugee services, forcing many shelters and resettlement offices to close. Biden says his administration is “moving rapidly to try to put in place what [Trump] dismantled.” To address rising child migration and the Trump-era facilities shortage, Biden has ordered another 16,000 beds to house these children. A teenage migrant crosses from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, to California, March 21, 2021. John Moore/Getty Images 2. Care is costly Unlike the roughly 11 million undocumented adults in the United States – a vital labor force that, studies show, drives key sectors of the U.S. economy like agriculture and construction – undocumented children require economic resources. In 2014, a House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing on that year’s record-high child arrivals. As Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho observed, “The impact has been felt across the country, imposing a variety of costs, such as for education, health care, policing and criminal justice.” Children also need translators and legal counsel during their immigration proceedings, and they cannot pay these costs. It falls to federal, state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, to provide legal pro bono services. Despite these efforts, an estimated 75% to 90% of children undergo U.S. deportation proceedings without a lawyer to represent them, though in practice they are rarely deported. Communities where the children are ultimately placed bear the brunt of youth immigration, receiving hundreds of newcomers or more each year. “Texas alone received nearly 5,300 children in just a seven-month period at the beginning of this year. Miami-Dade District in Florida reported that it had 300 more students in a single quarter of last year, which costs about $2,000 more per additional student,” Labrador said in 2014. The federal government provides resources to help cover these costs. But budget planning is difficult, as city officials are not always informed when children are to arrive. DHHS has also faced criticism for not tracking children once they are placed with sponsors. Migrant children learn English in a class created for new Spanish-speaking arrivals in Worthington, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 2019. Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post 3. Care is complicated These last two issues combine to create an incentive for policymakers to simply demand these children be returned to their home countries. But many of these children face violence in their home countries and are thus seeking political asylum. As President Biden suggested during his first press conference, sending them home would violate U.S. law, which requires the protection for those who face a well-founded fear of persecution. The U.S. has human rights obligations under international law, too, including a proscription against returning refugees to a country where they would face “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, torture or other irreparable harm.” Following domestic and international law, the U.S. should contact the families of unaccompanied minors to ensure parents are aware that their children are in the U.S. and consent to their residing in the country, perhaps permanently. But finding these parents, especially in remote areas of Central America, can be difficult. Younger children may know only their parents’ names – not their address or phone number. Sometimes the contact information they have is outdated or incorrect. 4. Migrants are nobody’s constituents These are all big problems, but the U.S. government has solved big problems before. So why is the country still struggling to effectively deal with the decade-old issue of child migrants? The primary reason, in my analysis: politics. Undocumented immigrants – and particularly children – are not the constituents of any Washington politician. They have no voice within the U.S. democratic system. While journalists can and do report on immigration problems, and public interest law firms can and do represent these children in immigration proceedings, unaccompanied minors are simply not part of any politician’s voting bloc or reelection strategy. Consequently, the issue is often overlooked or mishandled without real political repercussions. There are public relations costs to a presidential administration’s being perceived as allowing children to suffer. But survey research shows American voters don’t rate immigration high on their priority list. And undocumented immigrants and refugee children themselves cannot really hold politicians accountable for their failures at the border.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ediberto Román, Florida International University. Read more:The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian womenLong COVID in children: what parents and teachers need to know Ediberto Román does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The Border Crisis Started in D.C. — and the Ninth Circuit

    In February, Border Patrol apprehended 96,974 illegal entrants at the Southwest border — a 15-year high for the month. The migrants were very different from those in February 2006, however, as many are now coming to exploit loopholes created years ago in Washington — and the Ninth Circuit. Historical Trends Before 2011, 90 percent of illegal-migrant apprehensions were of single adults, mostly from Mexico. Last month, though, fewer than 71 percent were of single adults, while about 9.6 percent were of minors traveling without parents (known as “unaccompanied alien children” or “UACs”), and 19.5 percent were of adults with children (family units or “FMUs”). Of unaccompanied minors apprehended this fiscal year, 63 percent came from the Northern Triangle of Central America (NTCA) — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — as did almost 64 percent of those in family units. Yet fewer than 31 percent of single adults were from the Northern Triangle countries. (In fact, nearly 60 percent were from Mexico.) The total percentage of actual migrants who are unaccompanied children and families may be higher than these figures suggest, as 40 percent of the migrants recently apprehended had been expelled and reentered, but as explained below, families and children (in particular) are less likely to have been expelled. If, as Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserted, “poverty, high levels of violence, and corruption” in Mexico and the NTCA are driving illegal immigration, the percentages of single adults, minors, and families from the Northern Triangle should be roughly the same. But, they are not, because loopholes in the law have encouraged the entry of “other than Mexican” (OTM) minors and families. Flores The first of these loopholes is the Flores settlement agreement, entered into by Department of Justice in 1997. The agreement, which remains in effect, requires unaccompanied minors to be placed in licensed shelters, and encourages their release from custody. But the terms of Flores have come to be applied more broadly. In FY 2014, Border Patrol apprehended more than 68,445 people in family units, resulting in a 360-percent yearly increase. The volume strained the agency’s limited resources; while Mexican nationals could be quickly returned, members of migrant families from elsewhere could not be, taking Border Patrol on average 78.5 hours to process. Border Patrol facilities, though, were built to hold adults for a few hours, not families for days. The Obama administration responded by detaining families in unlicensed facilities, but the Flores plaintiffs asserted that this “no-release” policy violated the settlement. In 2015, the judge overseeing Flores held that it also applied to children traveling with family, requiring their release in 20 days. In July 2016, the Ninth Circuit affirmed this order. To avoid family separation, the parents are usually released, too. Not surprisingly, the number of non-Mexican families swelled, increasing 169 percent between FY 2015 (39,838) and FY 2018 (107,212). In FY 2015, 86 percent of migrants in family units were from the Northern Triangle; three years later, 96.5 percent were. Legislation Other loopholes have been the work of Congress. In the Homeland Security Act of 2002, which created DHS and abolished the Immigration and Naturalization Service, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsibility for detaining minors. Six years later, in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), Congress distinguished Canadian and Mexican unaccompanied minors from those of other countries. Under TVPRA, minors from Mexico and Canada can be quickly repatriated if they don’t fear harm and haven’t been trafficked. Those from other countries, however, must be sent to HHS, regardless of whether they have an asylum claim or have been trafficked. HHS detains the minors in contract shelters, and TVPRA mandates that most be placed with a sponsor in the United States. In 2017, DHS reported that approximately 60 percent of minors were placed with a parent illegally here, suggesting parents were exploiting the law to reunify with their children abroad. Worse yet, in December 2013, a federal judge sentencing his fourth smuggler of minors in four weeks remarked: “In each case, the DHS completed the criminal conspiracy . . . by delivering the minors to the custody of the parent in the United States.” Not surprisingly, apprehensions of minors skyrocketed by almost 250 percent following the passage of TVPRA, from 19,688 in FY 2009 to 68,541 in FY 2014, when, as noted, there was a border surge. And whereas 82 percent of unaccompanied minors in FY 2009 were Mexicans, 75 percent in FY 2014 were from the Northern Triangle. ‘Zero Tolerance’ and the 2019 Surge To discourage “irregular” migration, then–Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May 2018 implemented a “zero-tolerance” policy, directing criminal prosecution of all illegal entrants. The administration’s policy applied to parents traveling with children (who passed into DOJ custody for prosecution), but not to children themselves. When their parents were prosecuted, children were deemed unaccompanied and required by law to be sent to HHS for placement with a sponsor, resulting in “family separation.” Facing criticism, President Trump in June 2018 directed adults to be detained in DHS custody with their children during criminal prosecutions, but CBP subsequently stopped referring most illegal entrants for prosecution. Apprehensions of families subsequently surged to 473,682 in FY 2019 — a 441-percent yearly increase, creating a border “crisis.” Of those families, almost 90 percent were from the Northern Triangle. In April 2019, a bipartisan federal panel tasked with assessing that crisis issued a report, finding: The surge in FMU migration will continue to soar, endangering more and more children making the treacherous 2,000 mile trek to our border and crossing illegally into the U.S. at dangerous and remote areas between ports of entry (POE), until the dynamics causing this trend are changed. Why was the migration of families “soar[ing]”? Those migrants should have been placed in “expedited removal”– that is, quickly assessed by DHS to determine whether they had an asylum claim. If they didn’t, they should have been detained, then swiftly removed. The processing, care, and transport of those families, however, consumed 40 percent of Border Patrol’s resources, leaving it undermanned. And, because ICE could only detain families for 20 days under Flores, it only maintained appropriate detention space for 2,500 family members. Consequently, CBP was skipping expedited removal and simply releasing families with a Notice to Appear (“NTA,” the charging document in removal proceedings), to await asylum hearings that could take five years to complete — time those aliens would remain in the United States. Even then, the panel found, most were denied asylum, but “very few” were actually removed. The panel concluded Border Patrol’s release of families with just an NTA was “by far, the major ‘pull factor’” encouraging more FMUs to enter illegally, “further exacerbated” by the Ninth Circuit’s Flores decision. It called on Congress to fund centers where families would be detained while their asylum claims were quickly heard, and to implement a “Flores fix” to make clear that the settlement agreement doesn’t apply to children traveling with family. It also recommended amending TVPRA to allow repatriation of unaccompanied minors to parents back in their countries seeking reunification, and altering the asylum laws to require migrants to make claims at legal ports of entry — not after entering illegally. Congress didn’t implement these recommendations, so Trump worked with Mexico to control its southern border, and implemented initiatives to discourage illegal entries. Among these were the Migrant Protection Protocols (“MPP”, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program), which returned non-Mexican migrants to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings. In September 2019, after implementation of these initiatives, apprehensions fell 70 percent, to 40,507, from 132,856 in May. In response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the CDC issued “Title 42” orders, requiring the expulsion of most illegal migrants to Mexico. Apprehensions plummeted to 16,182 in April 2020, as migrants realizing they wouldn’t be released into this country stopped coming. They inched up thereafter, but boomed to 96,974 in February after President Biden had ended MPP and other Trump policies — again, a 15-year high. While most are expelled under Trump-era Title 42 orders (for now), unaccompanied minors — and increasingly, families — are not. Replaying much of 2019, many are quickly released. Unless these loopholes are plugged, the border crisis will become a disaster. But, the Biden administration doesn’t appear to have any plans to do so.

