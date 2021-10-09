Mexico finds 652 migrants in trucks near border
Mexican authorities have discovered 652 Central American migrants in six trailers near the United States border. (Oct. 9)
Mexican authorities have discovered 652 Central American migrants in six trailers near the United States border. (Oct. 9)
The Select Committee said it will "swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral" for any witness who defies a lawful subpoena
(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom frequently touts that his state is the leader in cutting-edge manufacturing and green technology. Now one of the most recognizable companies in those fields is taking its headquarters elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Fin
Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting at a senior living facility in Maryland left two dead on Friday, officials say.
For those who want more sightings of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, save your tears! The newlyweds were recently spotted enjoying a rare late-night outing in Los Angeles.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins found out after a routine appointment shortly after her wedding that she and husband Jeezy had conceived naturally and she could stop the in vitro fertilization shots
The former president made no mention of the key role played by right-wing commentators and lawmakers in questioning the vaccines.
This adorable and inexpensive Halloween art project is the perfect craft for kids!
Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.
The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.
Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it will be cancelling border wall contracts in the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors of the southern border.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee obtained documents from the General Services Administration, which leased the Old Post Office building to Trump for his hotel.
Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.
Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era
Chances are good Social Security benefits will be very important to you in retirement. Unfortunately, millions of retirees across America risk losing some of the benefits they expect to receive. Retirees are at risk of losing a part of their Social Security checks if they live in one of the 13 states that charges state tax on these benefits.
Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.
Trump's real estate company filed a petition saying New York overvalued it 502 Park Avenue commercial space, compared with similar properties.
"Trump did not publicly disclose this significant benefit from a foreign bank while he was President," lawmakers said.
Dear Mike Pence:
Polling by Project Home Fire and University of Virginia's Center for Politics found that Trump voters view immigration as an impediment to success.