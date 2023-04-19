New Mexico fire marshal: March mobile home fire wasn't arson

Apr. 19—The State Fire Marshal's Office recently ruled out arson as the cause of a fire that consumed a mobile home March 17 in Santa Fe County.

The source of the blaze at the Avenida Rosa home was undetermined.

"The investigators were unable to rule out electrical or candles as the source of the fire," New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokesman David Lienemann wrote in an email Wednesday.

He added, investigators do not believe the fire was started intentionally, and the investigation is now closed.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies took mobile home resident Victoria Nevarez, 32, to a local hospital after finding her in a nearby trailer after the fire with burn marks on her body, according to an incident report provided by the sheriff's office.

Lienemann said Nevarez was known to use extension cords between the destroyed mobile home and the trailer where she was found.

Nevarez's hospital visit resulted in an unrelated criminal charge against her. According to a Santa Fe County sheriff deputy's report, when deputies brought her to the hospital, staff recognized her as a woman brought in a week before after a single-vehicle crash in the city of Santa Fe who was charged with possessing fentanyl pills.

Nevarez had identified herself as "Denisha Quintana" after the crash, according to Santa Fe police, and was initially charged under this name.