New Mexico fires Danny Gonzales after he goes 11-32 over four seasons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has fired coach Danny Gonzales, who never won more than four games over four seasons.

The Lobos were 11-32 under Gonzales and ended this season 4-8 after a 44-41 loss to Utah State on Saturday.

Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Gonzales brought stability to the football program during a difficult time and that he is grateful for the positive impact Gonzales had on his players.

“In the end," Nuñez said, "we did not achieve the results on the field that we had wanted.”

Gonzales, 47, is an Albuquerque native who played for the Lobos and was an assistant under former coach Rocky Long.

“While I’m disappointed, I will always appreciate and be grateful for the opportunity to return to the University of New Mexico and lead the football program as head coach,” Gonzales said. “I’m proud of the program we built and will always cheer on my alma mater in the future.”

