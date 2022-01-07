Mexico formally unveils new visa requirements for Venezuelans

Migrant caravan stops in Tapachula while heading towards U.S.
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday formally announced new visa requirements for visitors from Venezuela in the government's official gazette, as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in unlawful immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new requirements published by the interior ministry, which will take effect in 15 days, come as Mexico attempts to curb the number of people from South and Central America trying to enter the United States illegally via its territory.

Venezuelans, many of whom have been departing their homeland due to the years of economic crisis the country has faced, do not currently need a visa to enter Mexico as tourists.

Mexico's government last month said it would impose visa requirements on Venezuelan visitors https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-impose-visa-requirements-venezuelans-2021-12-17, but had yet to issue formal notification of the impending changes.

The ministry cited a jump of over 1,000% in the irregular transit of Venezuelans to a "third country" compared with the previous five years. It said a growing number were giving false statements on their reasons for travel.

The government also pointed to growing exploitation of the demand to migrate by criminal gangs and people smugglers.

Reuters had earlier reported that Mexico was mulling imposing tougher entry requirements on Venezuelans https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-mexico-considers-tighter-entry-rules-venezuelans-after-us-requests-2021-11-12, partly in response to requests from the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia fire claims 12, including 8 children, in early morning apartment blaze

    Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said.

  • U.S. tightens COVID-19 infection controls at bases in Japan as cases surge

    U.S. military bases in Japan introduced stricter COVID-19 measures on Thursday after the host government expressed grave concern about a surge of new infections and called for restrictions on the movement of U.S. personnel. Three prefectures that host U.S. bases have requested quasi-emergency measures as Japan faces what some are calling a sixth wave of coronavirus infections, with cases in some places at their highest in months. One official has blamed U.S. military personnel for spreading the Omicron variant.

  • U.S. bans entry for 8 Cuban officials linked to crackdown on peaceful protesters

    The State Department announced Thursday new visa restrictions for eight Cuban officials who have been implicated in attempts to silence peaceful protests against the government.Why it matters: Cuban authorities cracked down on civil rights protesters in multiple incidents last year. The eight individuals, who are now banned from entering the U.S., were involved with using "repression, unjust detentions, and harsh prison sentences" as intimidation tactics, according to Secretary of State Antony B

  • Feds OK work to close border wall 'gaps' in Arizona as environmentalists raise concerns

    As the U.S. Department of Homeland Security authorizes completion of unfinished border wall sections in Arizona, environmentalists' concerns deepen.

  • Editorial: Not again. AIDS nonprofit wants to block L.A.'s ambitious plan for desperately needed housing

    L.A. finally has a solid plan to address its housing crisis. Of course, there's a lawsuit trying to block it.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Crushed on Thursday

    Silver markets have gotten absolutely crushed during the trading session on Thursday, as we slammed into the crucial $22 level.

  • China is not trapping Africa in debt: foreign minister

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday rejected suggestions that Beijing was luring African countries into debt traps by offering them massive loans, dismissing the idea as a "narrative" pushed by opponents to poverty reduction.

  • Fresh bread aroma fills Modesto as Latinos prepare to celebrate Three Kings Day

    “We’ve been trying to bring more of our traditions,” said Jose Canseco, owner of Canseco’s bakery.

  • China's foreign minister visits Kenya amid unease over rising debt

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -China's foreign minister began a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, where the government has relied on Chinese loans to develop infrastructure but faces criticism over the resulting debt burden. The Kenyan foreign ministry described the visit by Wang Yi, who is also state councillor, as "historic". Kenya is the second of three stops on Wang's African tour, after Eritrea and before Comoros.

  • U.S. Marshals shoot at man wanted on suspicion of sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl

    U.S. Marshals first fired multiple "less-than-lethal munitions" and then shot a single round at Andrew Thompson, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

  • Japan's security role and Taiwan seen in focus at 'two-plus-two' talks with U.S

    TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The question of Japan's security role at a time of rising tension over Taiwan is likely to figure prominently at a meeting on Friday between the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the United States. The so-called two-plus-two talks will take place a day after Japan signed a defense cooperation pact https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-australia-sign-defence-cooperation-pact-2022-01-06 with Australia, and as concern about China's increased military and economic might looms large. Tension over democratically ruled Taiwan has risen over the past two years as China steps up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island it claims as its "sacred" territory.

  • Traveler allegedly attempted to smuggle 100 kilos of meth from Whatcom County into Canada

    The traveler reportedly attempted to cross the border using the truck crossing port of entry from Whatcom County.

  • Child sex trafficking endures in Bali despite collapse of international tourism

    Encrypted apps, domestic tourists and local residents are keeping a notorious trade alive in Indonesia's most famous tropical vacation destination.

  • Ways To Maximize Social Security If You’re Widowed

    If your spouse passes away and you are the surviving spouse of the worker, you can receive your spouse's Social Security benefits after they pass. An important caveat: your spouse must have worked...

  • Joe Biden Vowed to Fix America. What the Hell Is the Problem?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe future of America’s 245-year experiment in free government will be decided by two forces: energy and inertia.Across the country, Republicans at every level of politics are more energized than they’ve been in years. But while the right is juggling the demands of killing Roe v. Wade, gerrymandering congressional districts, and burying voting rights, Democrats are stuck in the mud.In 2020, Democrats achieved the rare feat of ousting an

  • So Who Were the Magi—AKA the Three Kings—Who Visited Jesus?

    Public Domain/Hugo van der Goes/WikiCommonsBelieve it or not, Christmas didn’t end until this week. January 6 marks Epiphany, the final night of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," and the traditional date when the Magi visited baby Jesus and his parents. You might be packing up your Nativity scene in a flurry of New Year’s Resolution-inspired organization, but in the religious calendar, the Magi are arriving fashionably late. That they got stuck in holiday traffic has in no way muted our fixation w

  • Moderna CEO Bancel says people may need another booster in fall of 2022

    The efficacy of boosters against COVID-19 is likely to decline over the next few months and people may need another shot in the fall of 2022, Moderna Inc Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said at a Goldman Sachs-organized healthcare conference on Thursday. Bancel said the company is working on a vaccine candidate tailored to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but is unlikely to be available in the next two months. "I still believe we're going to need boosters in the fall of '22 and forward," Bancel said.

  • 'They are never coming back:' Eight kids among 12 dead in US house fire

    Jacuita Purifoy lost ten family members when a fire tore through a converted three-story house in Philadelphia, killing 12 people in one of the United States' deadliest residential blazes in recent years. Purifoy lost seven nephews and nieces, the youngest of which was just one-year-old.

  • Video: Rogue buffalo in China charges through restaurant entrance, tosses unsuspecting customer

    A rogue buffalo, who apparently escaped from a butcher in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, in Eastern China, charged into a restaurant, injuring at least one bystander. The video shows two men standing by a counter in the restaurant when suddenly an enormous horned buffalo bursts through the plastic panels at the front of the building and tosses one of the men into the air.

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.