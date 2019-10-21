Mexico freed 'El Chapo' Guzman's son after a counterattack by his henchmen, but it's not the first time a cartel has taken on the government

A burning bus, set alight by cartel gunmen to block a road, is pictured during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin

An attempt by the Mexican government to capture one of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons on Thursday prompted swift and violent cartel backlash.

The showdown, which saw gunmen in the streets shooting it out with overwhelmed security forces, eventually led the government to release the kingpin's son.

While the encounter was shocking, Mexico has seen many like it in the 13 years since its militarized drug war was launched.

On Thursday afternoon, heavily armed men descended on Culiacan, the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state and home turf of the eponymous cartel once led by imprisoned kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The cartel's show of force — including blockades, taking security personnel hostage, and gun battles with authorities — was in response to the capture of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, one of Guzman's sons who has been indicted in the US.

Shortly after his capture, however, the younger Guzman was back on the street, apparently freed by Mexican forces.

The government told a conflicting story over the following hours. Officials first said security personnel were fired on while patrolling the city; upon cornering their attackers, they found they had caught the cartel scion.

Cartel gunmen are seen outside during clashes with federal forces following the detention of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug kingpin Joaquin

"That didn't make sense to me, because who in their right mind would take on a large security force with just four people when they could just let it go by and be safe," Mike Vigil, former director of international operations at the US Drug Enforcement Administration, said in an interview Friday.

On Friday, the government admitted the capture was the result of a planned operation and that Ovidio's release had been an official decision.

"This is not about a state failing. What there was was a failed operation," said Alfonso Durazo, Mexico's public security secretary. "It was a rushed operation in which the reaction of the criminals was not taken into consideration."

Lopez Obrador himself said Guzman was released and that he approved of it: "The capture of a criminal cannot be worth more than people's lives. They took that decision and I supported it."

A bullet ridden vehicle remains in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, on October 17, 2019.

"When Ovidio was captured, you would think that they would've had a plan to immediately take him out of the city, put him on a plane and send him to Mexico City or [to] another safe area," Vigil said. "Their plan was piss poor."

Senior officials admitted the operation had serious flaws, telling The Washington Post it was conducted by lower-level personnel who didn't notify superiors.

The violence in Culiacan on Thursday, and the government's apparent retreat, has many questioning Lopez Obrador's security strategy — which he refers to as "hugs not bullets" — and worrying about what acts criminal groups will attempt now, having seen that the government will relent to pressure. (There are also questions about the US's role in the operation.)