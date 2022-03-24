Mexico Finance Chief Says Subsidies Work Even With $155 Oil

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico will maintain a balanced budget while subsidizing gasoline at the pump even if the price of crude oil spikes to $155 per barrel, according to the country’s top finance official.

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O told Bloomberg News that the government can keep providing tax relief on petroleum even if the cost of gasoline and diesel rises far higher than its current level. That would allow the Mexican government to maintain low prices and protect consumers despite energy costs surging in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We do not want to say that there is perfect equilibrium, but it allows us to manage this extraordinary situation,” the finance minister said in an interview on the sidelines of Mexico’s annual banking conference in Acapulco on Thursday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has long sought to avoid sharp fuel price increases that could be politically damaging. The government recently expanded a temporary exemption on the excise tax normally wielded on gasoline as a way of containing the spike in prices.

Mexico’s economy sputtered to a halt in the second half of 2021 and is expected to grow just 2% this year, but Ramirez de la O said the boon to state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos will offset the cost of helping out consumers.

The government has estimated that it would be able to cover the full cost of the tax in scenarios in which a barrel of the Mexican crude oil mix stands at $95, $105 or $155, he said. Mexico’s accounts will stay balanced unless crude prices fall while overall fuel prices rise, a scenario he said would be a unique historical event.

Mexico’s crude export mix averaged $111.94 a barrel on Wednesday, according to Pemex’s website.

“We are reasonably sure that fuel price hikes are not conducive to social peace,” Ramirez de la O said during the interview.

Lopez Obrador has boasted in recent days that pump prices in Mexico are lower than those in the U.S. Mexico will most likely delay its plan to halve crude exports this year to keep advantage of the recent price spike, Bloomberg reported earlier in March.

The price fluctuations add fodder to Lopez Obrador’s argument that a more nationalized energy sector would protect Mexico from volatile international energy markets, and the pillaging of Mexico’s oil riches by foreign interests.

Mexico is a net oil importer because the price it pays for fuels, petrochemicals and natural gas from abroad is higher than the payment it receives from exporting its crude oil.

AMLO, as the president is known, ultimately aims to end energy imports, and Mexico is planning to incorporate two new facilities into the national refining system -- the Dos Bocas plant in Tabasco state, and the Deer Park refinery in Texas that Pemex recently acquired from Shell.

The incorporation of the new plants and the revamp of the Cangrejera complex in Veracruz state will raise crude processing capacity from some 714,000 barrels a day last year to 2 million barrels a day at the end of 2023, according to Pemex.

But the goal for energy self-sufficiency has hit a number of snags. Pemex, as the debt-laden state driller is known, has seen production of its flagship crude Maya dwindle amid a strategy that focuses more heavily on ramping up domestic refining than oil exploration, extraction and maintenance of its maturing oil fields.

Pemex’s refineries also lack the technology and infrastructure to process more value-added fuels after years of under-investment and as a result Mexico remains a net oil importer. Last year, Pemex imported 60% of the gasoline it sold in Mexico.

Ramirez de la O, who as a non-voting observer sits in on the central bank meetings where interest rates are decided, declined to comment on Lopez Obrador announcing the rate decision ahead of Thursday’s official release.

