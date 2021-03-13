Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

Drive-thru mass vaccination for elderly people in Jakarta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses.

Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.

Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccines: Your biggest questions, answered

    President Biden is requesting that states make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines by May 1. Here's what you need to know about the shots ahead of time.

  • IOC is no 'super world government' to solve China issues, says Bach

    Beijing will become the first city to host summer and winter Games next year after also staging the 2008 summer Games. Representatives of Tibetan and Hong Kong groups as well as the world's largest group of exiled ethnic Uighurs said earlier on Friday the IOC had not acted on their concerns after meeting them in October.

  • China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

    China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday. With four approved vaccines, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, Gao Fu, the CDC head, said in an interview with Chinese state media broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China can take the lead in achieving herd immunity in the world,” he said.

  • Mexico spurns endangered porpoise, may seek to blame US

    A Mexican government body met Friday to consider several proposals that would almost certainly harm the vaquita marina porpoise, the world’s most endangered marine mammal, and try to blame the porpoise's plight on the United States. The inter-agency group is considering lifting endangered-species protection on the totoaba, a fish whose capture often results in by-catch of vaquitas, as few as 10 of which remain. The Environment Department said the group’s recommendations won’t be made public until March 26.

  • China hits back at US criticism of Hong Kong election change

    A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is an internal Chinese issue that no foreign country has the right to interfere in, said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council. “I don’t know that after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, how the U.S. has such moral capital to point fingers at the election institutions of Hong Kong,” he said.

  • Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

    Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan spent the last year juggling long hours as she watched many patients struggle with the coronavirus and some die. Then there were the patients who claimed the virus was fake or coughed in her face, ignoring mask rules. Bogus claims about the virus, masks and vaccines have exploded since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic a year ago.

  • Jack Ma appears to have been at home and traveling within China amid months of speculation over his whereabouts after crackdown on his companies

    Flight records show the billionaire founder of Alibaba and Ant Group has mostly been at home, in Beijing, or in Hainan, the Financial Times reported.

  • Bill Maher Gives China “The Royals” Treatment On ‘Real Time,’ Calls Americans By Comparison “A Silly People”

    You know it’s a good week on Real Time when the two stories that have consumed the week’s news — the accusations against Andrew Cuomo and the accusations against the Royal Family — take a backseat to weightier topics such as crony capitalism and the hegemony of China. “We’re not losing to China,” said Maher […]

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqas, close over 1,000 Islamic schools

    Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women. “The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, without elaborating.

  • Singapore PM: 'Considerable risk' of severe US-China tensions

    Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says there is "significant anxiety" over US-China ties.

  • Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

    Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States, although the EU does not currently have plans for a major U.S. trade deal.

  • China's boys are too 'effeminate' and need to channel the ancient spirit of 'yang' to rediscover their masculinity, government says

    Claims by top government officials that China faces a masculinity crisis that could impact national security spark outrage and disbelief.

  • Coronavirus update: Biden says general public to get vaccines starting May 1; Novavax says vaccine 89.7% effective in U.K.

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday night that all Americans will be able to get a vaccine starting May 1, setting a deadline for vaccine manufacturers to have enough vaccines available to meet that demand.

  • Colombia reports first death from Brazilian COVID variant

    Colombia confirmed its first death from the P1, or Brazilian, variant of coronavirus, the government said, adding the victim who died in January was older and had various comorbidities. The P1 variant, which emerged in the Amazon, has driven a second wave of the virus in Brazil's two most populous cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which this week moved to tighten measures as their hospitals struggled with cases. Brazil has registered more than 275,000 deaths from COVID-19, second only to the United States.

  • U.S. white wheat growers cash in as China snaps up supplies

    China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high. China has booked more U.S. white wheat this year than any country besides the Philippines, the top buyer of the grain. While U.S. producers have long tried to woo the growing Chinese market for confectionary foods made from white wheat flour, the recent purchases reflect a need for animal feed, Chinese traders and analysts said.

  • Pfizer vaccine blocks 94 per cent of asymptomatic cases, study finds

    The Pfizer vaccine blocks 94 per cent of asymptomatic cases, an Israli study has shown, reigniting hopes herd immunity can be reached. The Israeli ministry of health found that the Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy of 97 per cent against disease and death and 94 per cent against infection without symptoms. The figures, which have not yet been peer-reviewed by scientists, were welcomed by scientists as they will help the UK reach herd immunity and eventually relax social distancing rules. Israel is the first country to have vaccinated more than half its population, which it has done with Pfizer/BioNTech.

  • Meghan Markle said royal family members had 'concerns' over Archie's skin color before he was born. People from Commonwealth countries are disappointed - but not surprised.

    Former and current Commonwealth citizens said news a royal family member voiced "concerns" about Archie's skin color was on brand for the institution.

  • The Weeknd Says Goodbye to the Grammys With a Boycott; Beyoncé Could Make Triple History at the Ceremony

    “The biggest night in music” may come with some setbacks this year. In addition to having to reschedule the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony due to the global pandemic, there’s been some controversy about this year’s nominees—specifically, who isn’t among that esteemed list of musicians and artists.

  • Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply

    President Joe Biden’s administration is stockpiling tens of millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whose authorization in the U.S. remains uncertain, frustrating U.S. allies who say those doses should be used now to save lives overseas. The standoff is part of a growing global debate over who should have access to hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine that pharmaceutical companies are churning out in the U.S. Besides generating ill will, Biden's insistence on an excess supply for America is potentially creating new openings for geopolitical rivals Russia and China. A two-dose vaccine from AstraZeneca has received emergency clearance from the European Union and World Health Organization but not from the U.S. Now America's partners are prodding Biden to release his supply, noting that the administration has lined up enough doses of three already-authorized vaccines to cover every American adult by the end of May and the entire U.S. population by the end of July.

  • Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism

    A hotel that bills itself as the world's first "polar bear hotel" has opened in China's far northeastern Heilongjiang province, drawing both guests and criticism for its central feature: live polar bears. The Polar Bear Hotel, part of the Harbin Polarland theme park in Heilongjiang's capital and largest city, Harbin, opened its doors on Friday with the promise of round-the-clock polar bear viewing from all 21 guest rooms. "Whether you're eating, playing or sleeping, polar bears will keep you company," Harbin Polarland's official WeChat account said in a post dated Thursday.