New Mexico governor amends controversial temporary gun ban, now targets parks, playgrounds

Facing litigation, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amended her targeted and temporary gun ban this Friday, this time limiting it to just public parks and playgrounds in areas of high violent crime.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, issued the order on Sept. 8, temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in some public areas for at least 30 days. Now, she has amended the order to just include public parks and playgrounds.

U.S. District Judge David Urias delivered a setback to the order on Wednesday. But that's just one of about a half-dozen legal challenges Grisham is facing over the order, according to U.S. District Court of New Mexico records.

Her public health order targets cities and counties averaging 1,000 or more violent crimes per 100,000 residents a year since 2021, according to the FBI's crime data. The municipality must also experience more than 90 firearm-related emergency department visits per 100,000 residents from July 2022 to June 2023.

So far, Bernalillo County and Albuquerque are affected.

Luiz Otero, center, holds a sign with his son Elias Otero's image, who was shot and killed a couple years ago in Albuquerque, new Mexico, as people attend a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque for 30-days, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What is in the new order?

The temporary order “is amended to be focused now (on) no open or concealed carry in public parks or playgrounds, where we know we’ve got high risk of kids and families,” Grisham said Friday.

Parks overseen by the State Land Office and the state parks division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department are not affected by the order, the governor's office said. The agencies oversee dozens of recreation areas.

Penalties for the original order vary. Grisham previously said at a news conference that her office was working with New Mexico's Department of Public Safety on enforcement.

State Attorney General Raúl Torrez said he could not defend the 30-day prohibition against carrying firearms in and around Albuquerque.

Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque for 3--days, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

