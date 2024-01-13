New Mexico governor announces anti-crime priorities
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/republicans-react-to-new-mexico-governors-anti-crime-priorities/
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
The Pentagon had to officially deny that Taylor Swift is a secret government asset after a Fox News personality floated that conspiracy theory on-air. Why are there so many Swiftiracy theories?
Artifact, the buzzy news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is shutting down less than a year after its launch.
Artifact, the news aggregator-turned social network from Instagram's founders, is shutting down. On Friday, the startup announced via a blog post it had made the decision to "wind down operations" of the app launched over a year ago, saying that the market opportunity wasn't big enough to warrant continued investment. The team had rapidly iterated on its product from a SmartNews-like news reading app to a curation and news discovery platform where individual users could become creators of a sort, finding interesting gems from around the web that others could like and comment on. It also employed several AI tools to summarize news, rewrite clickbait headlines and surface the best content.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
Oregon becomes the latest state to address whether the former president is disqualified from appearing on its 2024 ballot.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
When shoppers pre-order the Vision Pro starting on January 19, they will need to scan their face with Face ID to make sure they get a precise band fit for the new headset.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. strikes in Yemen, the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
We dive into everything that happened at CES 2024.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is calling it a day. The news, noted by the Robot Report, was confirmed by the warehouse robotics firm’s CEO, Evan Drumwright, on LinkedIn. Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its novel approach to truck unloading.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.
CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group's SK Wonderland booth during CES 2024.
This past week has been all about U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in the crypto world. On Tuesday, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account was hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch. This was a huge problem because the government’s account put out an “unauthorized” post that the agency granted approval for “bitcoin ETFs.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a key step Thursday that may help avert a partial government shutdown next Friday.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
'This magical potion also thickened my hair,' said one of the wonder-worker's 16,500+ five-star fans.