New Mexico governor proposed $35M to recruit firefighters, EMS

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed New Mexico legislators consider a $35 million state fund to recruit firefighters.

The monies are part of a $10.5 billion spending plan crafted by the governor’s office for fiscal year 2025 released Thursday.

Public safety was a key investment area for next fiscal year which starts July 1 of this year and ends June 30, 2025, read a summary of the governor's proposed budget.

New Mexico Counties (NMC) listed firefighting recruitment and retention as a top priority for the organization in the 2024 30-day session that starts Jan. 16. NMC’s list was approved in August by the organization’s board of directors.

“Call volume statewide has increased by as much as 50% this past year and many response systems are overburdened,” read part of NMC’s wish list for lawmakers.

The Cottonwood fire station houses Eddy County Fire and Rescue operations in the northern part of the county. Chief Joshua Mack welcomed a $35 million proposal from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to create a fund for firefighting recruitment and retention.

NMC said counties rely heavily on volunteer personnel for fire, emergency medical services (EMS) and emergency management services where paid staff may be limited to a small number.

Eddy County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) Chief Joshua Mack said Lujan Grisham took a step in the right direction with the proposal.

“This will also be a great tool for growing departments to have access to supplemental funding for additional personnel. I have been a big supporter of this funding and would like to thank all those that worked hard to push this initiative,” he said.

Mack said Eddy County does well in recruitment efforts though volunteers often face challenges such as family and career obligations when wishing to volunteer.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage, who also serves as NMC president, said the fund could come to fruition this year.

Eddy County Fire and Rescue Chief Joshua Mack speaks before the Eddy County Commission on Dec. 7, 2021.

NMC seeks millions for Emergency Medical Services

An appropriation of $10 million was sought for the New Mexico Department of Health’s (NMDOH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Bureau to assist local governments with EMS services, according to New Mexico Counties.

Mack said EMS in New Mexico was widely underfunded for years and local governments had assumed responsibility for providing emergency services though not statutorily required to do so.

A sign along U.S. highway 285 north of Artesia indicates the nearby Cottonwood fire station, which houses Eddy County Fire and Rescue functions in northern Eddy County.

Mack said $10 million was not adequate an amount for EMS funding.

“We asked for $50 million last year and many of us discussed this was a very minimal amount once it is split among the multiple organizations that receive EMS funding. Eddy County has not applied for EMS funds for many years as prior to my time had deemed it as a bigger cost due to paperwork than return on funds, $5,000 annually. However as we are now more active in EMS response we will begin to participate in EMS funding,” he said.

NMC noted the current state allocation of $2.8 million was made in 2020 and was less than the $2.9 million allocated in the mid-1990s.

David Morgan, NMDOH spokesperson said the department appreciated NMC's recognition of the importance of EMS funding from the state.

“Any increase at the county, municipal, or state level would be welcomed by our EMS agencies,” he said.

Morgan said EMS caregivers were caring and dedicated and deserve the most support possible from state and local governments.

“Many rural communities are faced with a number of barriers to lifesaving healthcare,” said Carlsbad Medical Center Spokesperson Melissa Suggs.

She said the hospital strongly supports legislation what would strengthen EMS operations especially for growing populations like Carlsbad and Eddy County.

“The vast majority of EMS services are rendered in response to emergency medical situations, such as auto accidents, heart attacks and strokes. We always tell patients that calling 911 for an ambulance is the best action rather than trying to drive to the hospital, particularly when you or someone you are with experiences heart attack or stroke symptoms,” Suggs said.

The Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS) noted high turnover and low pay contributed to the shortage of EMS personnel, according to a 2022 study. The turnover rate for medical technicians and paramedics ranges from 20% to 30% annually, which means ambulance crews should expect to replace staff every four years, read the JEMS study.

“In my opinion many things in New Mexico are at a crossroads right now. In fire and EMS, we have faced many challenges, however this is not just an issue that jumped up at us. It has been building for years. We continue to work through it as a group and look for solutions to problems we are facing,” Mack said.

