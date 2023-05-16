New Mexico gunman identified as 18-year-old high school student Beau Wilson

Authorities in New Mexico have identified a gunman who killed three and wounded six others in Farmington as 18-year-old high school student Beau Wilson.

The teenager was armed with three weapons including an AR-15-style rifle when he began firing randomly at cars and houses in the New Mexico city of Farmington on Monday, authorities said.

He was killed by police after wounding two officers.

Police said the three victims included an elderly mother in her 90s and her daughter, who was aged in her 70s. The third victim was also in their 70s.

The assault weapon had been legally purchased and belonged to a family member of the suspect, police said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wilson, a Farmington High School senior, roamed across a quarter mile area of the city just before 11am targeting “whatever entered his head to shoot at”, Police Chief Steve Hebbe said.

At least six houses and three cars were shot at, while state and local police responding to 911 calls also came under heavy gunfire.

