New Mexico has half the air pollution as Texas

New Mexico leaders touted recent research showing the state had half the carbon emissions from the oil and gas sector than neighboring Texas, contending this signified recently-enacted regulations were working to stem pollution and climate change.

The study published in November by environmental analysis firm Kayrros tracked multiple “super emitter” events when carbon emissions spike at oil and gas facilities, finding New Mexico had 28 such incidents while Texas had 106 since 2019.

That’s the year Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office and formed a Climate Task Force between the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD).

The two agencies subsequently enacted their own air pollution controls, with NMED targeting emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other chemicals that form ground level ozone, while EMNRD banned routine flaring – the burning of excess gas – and required operators capture 98% of their emissions by 2026.

Lujan Grisham said the Kayrros report showed that these regulatory actions were succeeding in curbing the impact of oil and gas even as fossil fuels production grew in New Mexico.

“This study proves what we in New Mexico already know: we are doing the right things at the right time to produce the cleanest barrel of oil in the country,” Lujan Grisham said.

“It also proves that state leadership matters – and New Mexico will not abdicate its responsibility to future generations.”

Does more oil mean more pollution in Texas?

The difference could also be due to Texas producing significantly more oil and gas than New Mexico, in the Permian Basin in the western portion of the state, but also the Eagle Ford in southern Texas and the Barnett Shale in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

New Mexico and Texas share the Permian Basin, the U.S.’ most active oil and gas field that produces about 5.9 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) – almost half of the about 12 million bpd produced nationally – according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Texas produced about 5.6 million bpd in total in August from all its oil producing regions while New Mexico generated about 1.8 million bpd, mostly from the Permian Basin alone, according to the latest data from EIA released Oct. 31.

Texas also had almost triple the active oil and gas drilling rigs than New Mexico, according to the latest data out Nov. 17 by Baker Hughes.

Records show there were 302 rigs in Texas, compared with 107 in New Mexico, with 311 total in the Permian Basin.

But despite lower oil and gas production than Texas, New Mexico was second in the U.S. in crude oil, after growing almost as fast as Texas, year over year in production.

Since August 2020, the EIA reported New Mexico added almost 800,000 bpd from that year’s production of about 1 million bpd, rising to about 1.3 million bpd in August 2021, then 1.6 million bpd last year.

Meanwhile, Texas grew by about 1 million bpd during the same time period, from about 4.6 million bpd in August 2020 to 5.6 million bpd in August 2023, the EIA reported.

State leaders say stronger regulations prevent pollution

During that time period, as the emission controls took effect, the State of New Mexico reported a 36% reduction in emitted gas and a 69% cut in routine venting and flaring.

“While the 28 super-emitter events found in the Kayrros report are still too many, we are proud our regulatory efforts and the industry’s response to those efforts, said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney.

“Our rules are helping New Mexico operators produce a lower-carbon barrel of oil than their counterparts in Texas.”

Lujan said the administration would continue to push newer, less-pollutive forms of energy like wind and solar power, targeting 100% carbon-free energy by 2045 as outlined in the 2019 Energy Transition Act.

This effort was also compounded by recent regulations enacted by the Environmental Improvement Board, proposed by the NMED to require automakers increase the electric or low-emission vehicle portion of their fleets being sent to the state for sale, up to 82% by model year 2032.

“We are all in on all of it: whether it’s building a state-of-the-art renewable energy, making more electric vehicles available to residents, shaping a cleaner oil and gas industry, or holding polluters accountable,” Lujan Grisham said.

That rule did meet some criticism from the auto industry, which argued New Mexico’s zeal for controlling its oil and gas emissions could come at the expense of consumer freedom.

“New Mexico families that depend upon affordable, reliable transportation, particularly lower-income households, are negatively impacted with higher costs, reduced energy security, and fewer vehicle choices to meet their needs,” read a written comment submitted by the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.

“Multi-technology pathways can help the state achieve faster and more certain emission reductions while expanding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

