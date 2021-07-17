New Mexico high court upholds suppression of suspect's interview

Jul. 17—The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld a district court judge's decision to suppress the confession of an Albuquerque murder suspect who did not expressly waive his Miranda rights and was acting bizarre and erratic during the interview where police said he confessed.

Victor Ortiz, now 50, was arrested in July 2017 and charged in the stabbing death of taxi driver Khalil Jabbour. The case is pending.

Police say Jabbour, who drove for Yellow-Checker Cab Co., had picked up Ortiz in a neighborhood near the University of New Mexico. Jabbour was stabbed in the chest with a sword and a good Samaritan drove him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he died. Ortiz was found near the scene and the Albuquerque Police Department quickly identified him as a suspect.

According to the Supreme Court decision filed Thursday, Ortiz was picked up late at night on July 20 and homicide detective Leah Acata interviewed him while psychiatrist Dr. Nils Rosenbaum attended.

"Acata then advised Defendant of his Miranda rights, asking Defendant after each advisement if he understood the relevant right. Defendant replied 'yes' to each while appearing to keep his eyes closed," the Supreme Court order written by Justice Shannon Bacon states. "Acata twice checked that Defendant was awake. When asked to explain each right, Defendant restated them but, as the district court found and the State does not contest, never made an express waiver of his rights."

Over the next five hours, Ortiz "exhibited erratic behavior" and "focused on topics that were not obviously relevant to Acata's questions about the homicide" including about how: "[T]he [Mexicans] at Burger King . . . killed two of my dogs"; "[A]pps on my phone are tracking me . . ."; "[Taxi drivers on walkie-talkies] said 'Greyhound has already left' . . . too much of a coincidence"; "How can the [finger]nail from the girl from Metro PC be in my driveway?"

"At the conclusion of the interview, conducted entirely without counsel, Defendant was arrested," the order states.

In November 2018, Ortiz's defense attorney asked for all statements made in the interview to be suppressed. Prosecutors argued that Ortiz had the capacity to consent to waive his Miranda rights and his statements were given "knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently."

A 2nd Judicial District Court judge agreed with the defense attorney and excluded the interview.