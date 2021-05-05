Mexico holds drug lord temporarily for investigation

FILE - In this June 15, 2016 file photo provided by the Mexican Attorney General's Office, Hector "El Guero" Palma, or “Blondie,” one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted in handcuffs from a helicopter at a federal hangar in Mexico City, after serving almost a decade in a U.S. prison and transported to another maximum-security lockup to await trial for two murders. (Mexico's Attorney General's Office via AP, File)
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico ordered drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma held for 40 more days in non-prison custody pending investigation Wednesday, staving off at least temporarily what would have been international embarrassment had he walked free.

The attorney general’s office said the judge had granted an order to hold Palma at a prosecutors' detention facility while he is investigated on drug and organized crime charges. Mexico has a poor track record in winning organized-crime convictions, and Palma was already acquitted last week on one such count.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said earlier this week that Palma’s release could affect Mexico’s reputation, and the measure announced Wednesday appeared to be a last-ditch attempt to avoid that.

Almost eight years ago, another drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release. He has since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

The issue is a sensitive one: Mexico's government is beginning to earn a reputation as one that, under López Obrador, has released more drug lords than it has captured, part of the president’s stated policy of no longer detaining drug lords to avoid violence.

On Saturday, Palma was hours away from freedom after a judge’s secretary sent a letter — on a Saturday and national holiday — saying the government had to release him immediately after he was acquitted on organized crime charges.

López Obrador acknowledged Wednesday that he overrode the initial advice of his own advisers who suggested there was nothing more the government could do to keep him in custody.

“When they told me (about the release order), the first thing I said is wait, look for some legal mechanism,” López Obrador said of the Saturday conversation., in which he quoted aides as saying “'No, nothing can be done, it is an order by a judge, we can't disobey the order.'"

“Look for it,” the president said he replied, “because this is not just a matter of a judge or the judicial branch or the government, this is a matter of national interest. The Mexican government cannot be denigrated, weakened.”

On Monday, López Obrador said “imagine the suspicion, the jokes, the memes” if Palma were released. López Obrador said that over the weekend, prosecutors had won a 48-hour extension to look for any outstanding warrants to justify holding him, a deadline that ran out on Tuesday.

Known as “El Güero,” or “Blondie,” Palma was a founder and leader of the Sinaloa cartel, along with imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He and Guzman drew unwanted attention in 1993, when a Roman Catholic cardinal was killed in a shootout between Sinaloa gunmen and the rival Arellano Félix gang at an airport in Guadalajara. The gunmen apparently mistook the cardinal’s luxury car for that of a rival.

Palma was arrested in Mexico in 1995, and served 12 years in Mexico on bribery and weapons charges before he was extradited to the United States in 2007, where he served 9 years of a 16-year sentence for cocaine trafficking, before being sent back to Mexico, where he was held for trial on the charges that he was acquitted of last week.

Caro Quintero walked free while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture-murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, and has since apparently resumed his role as violent drug trafficker.

Caro Quintero is at the top of the DEA’s most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors defend nightly sleep checks on Ghislaine Maxwell

    Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell is not under suicide watch, but it’s still necessary to flashlight into her cell every 15 minutes as she sleeps while she awaits a sex trafficking trial. Maxwell’s lawyers say the light flashing is a response to ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s August 2019 suicide as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell, 59, has been held without bail since July on charges alleging she recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse.

  • South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods

    The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs — a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation. The bill, approved by a 66-43 vote, will require condemned inmates to choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren't available. The state is one of only nine to still use the electric chair and will become only the fourth to allow a firing squad.

  • Congress should toughen intellectual-property protections. They’re key to U.S. innovation | Opinion

    American scientists helped shepherd three COVID-19 vaccines from lab to jab in just under a year. More could soon win approval.

  • Most employers plan to incentivize workers to get the vaccine — but some will require it

    About two-thirds of employers said they plan to offer incentives for workers to get Covid-19 vaccinations. If that doesn't work, 44 percent will mandate it.

  • The slavery history that tarnishes Napoleon's legacy

    May 5th marks 200 years since the death of Napoleon Bonaparte: France's Emperor, military genius, generally revered as a national hero.But Clovis Etchiandas, a tour guide, won't be celebrating those glories.He will instead be reminded of a darker, lesser known part of Napoleon's history: That he reversed the abolition of slavery in France's colonies."I do think about my ancestors. I don't feel completely at peace."Etchiandas lives on the island of Reunion, the French territory in the Indian ocean. And like most Creole's here, he's a descendant of slaves.As part of one of his tours, he takes people around the old sugar plantations.It's a route that has brought him back to an estate that carries links to his own ancestors, some of whom originated from Mozambique. The discomfort for people like Etchiandas is long-standing. He feels the effects of slavery are still prevalent today."Sometimes there are taboos too. I don't want to get into identity politics. But there's also a shared destiny. The slave descendants, or 'cafres' as they're called. We feel like we have less resources, that it's difficult to seek success. We feel like sometimes, we're barred from certain things."The harsher aspects of Napoleon's rule are being remembered at a time where the Black Lives Matter movement is emboldening those who refuse to honor a leader who placed economic prosperity above universal rights.Napoleon restored slavery by decree in the French Caribbean and Reunion in 1802, even though the 1794 abolition had never been applied on the island.Revolts were violently put down, while white landowners and the empire only got richer.Experts feel the bicentenary provides an opportunity to start reshaping the myth that Napoleon was a national hero. Black historians say Napoleon's links to slavery remain unaddressed in France, which still grapples with its colonial past and charges of deep-rooted racism by ethnic minorities.

  • ARK Innovation's performance under pressure as tech stocks swoon

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rotation out of growth and technology stocks and a recent slide in shares of Tesla Inc are weighing on the performance of ARK Innovation, the flagship exchange-traded fund managed by star stock picker Cathie Wood that bested all other U.S. equity funds in 2020. The $23.1 billion fund posted a gain of less than 1% last month, a showing nearly 3 percentage points behind the average fund in its category, according to Morningstar data. For the year to date, the fund is down 9%, a performance that puts it in the bottom 100th percentile in Morningstar's category of 543 mid-cap growth funds.

  • 3 Chip Companies Have Warned. Is It Time to Sell?

    Texas Instruments, On Semiconductor, and Power Integrations see signs of a potential correction. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely is keeping Buy ratings on the two he covers.

  • India must 'prepare for new waves' beyond current deadly surge

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial India must prepare for further waves of coronavirus beyond its current deadly surge, the top adviser to its government has said. K. Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific adviser to Narenda Modi's administration, said a third wave of the virus must be taken into account. “Phase three is inevitable, given the high levels of circulating virus,” he told a press conference. “It is not clear on what timescale this phase three will occur... [but] we should prepare for new waves.” Criticism of Prime Minister Modi has mounted after religious festivals and political rallies with crowds of tens of thousands were allowed to proceed and became "super spreader" events amid rising infection rates. It comes as India's entire delegation to the G7 summit in London is self-isolating after two of its members tested positive for Covid-19. India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will participate virtually in the event after coming into contact with the suspected cases, although he has not tested positive.

  • Syria says Israeli raids hit port region

    Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles on Wednesday (May 5) during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, according to the Syrian army. A Syrian army statement said aerial strikes soon after 2 a.m. local time hit several areas along the southwest coast of the city. At least one civilian was killed and others were left injured in one of the strikes that the army said hit a civilian plastics factory. The Israeli military declined to comment. Although Israeli strikes in the last few years have targeted many parts of Syria, they have rarely hit Latakia which is close to Russia's main air base of Hmeimim.Syria's president Bashar al Assad is from a village 17 miles from south east of Latakia, where his father, the late president Hafez al-Assad, is buried. Israel has escalated a so-called "shadow war" in recent months against Iranian-linked targets inside Syria, according to Western intelligence sources. Syria has never acknowledged that Israel targets Iranian-linked assets with its attacks, and says Iran only has military advisers in the country.

  • Here's Your First Look at Bridgerton's Second Season

    Introducing Kate Sharma!

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Students no longer will need to wear masks in this Midlands school district

    Here’s when and where the face mask policy will change.

  • Uber investors finally see the costs of treating drivers as employees, and the stock is falling

    After seeing Uber Technologies Inc. fight over the past few years to keep drivers from becoming employees instead of contractors, investors finally got a glimpse of some of the impact to its financial results.

  • Lala Kent Says New Season of Vanderpump Rules Will Be 'Very Different': 'Hope I'm Still Good at My Job'

    "I will say that it's going to be a different show, but I think it's going to be extremely entertaining," said the Bravo star

  • NYPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect Who Repeatedly Punched Asian Man at Queens Subway

    The NYPD needs help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted an Asian man inside a Queens subway station last month. What happened: The unidentified man approached the 22-year-old victim while inside the Queens Plaza subway station at around 1:30 p.m. on April 18, according to amNY. WANTED for HATE CRIME: On 4/18/21 @ 1:30 PM, @ the Queens Plaza station near Jackson Ave & Queens Blvd, when an unknown individual approached a 22-year-old Asian male from behind and assaulted him.

  • Billie Eilish says she recently went on a date for the 'first time' amid dating rumors with Matthew Tyler Vorce

    The 19-year-old "Bad Guy" singer answered a series of questions from friends and celebrities as the cover star of British Vogue's June issue.

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Now Brewing (& Selling) Her Very Own Beer

    It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth swears by consuming (at least) four cocktails a...

  • The Surprising Word Prince Philip Once Used to Explain his Marriage

    At a celebratory golden wedding anniversary luncheon in 1997, the late Prince Philip—who was married to his beloved wife Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years—made the following remark: “I think the main lesson we...

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly

    Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown are banned in mainland China, but Hong Kong traditionally held the largest vigils globally every year, having been promised certain freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, including rights of expression and assembly. Wong, 24, already in prison due to other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city's sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the District Court on Thursday.

  • Senators keep South Carolina hate crime bill alive for now

    South Carolina's effort to become the next-to-last state to pass a hate crimes law survived a challenge from some Republican senators who questioned whether it is necessary to add penalties to violent crimes based on someone's motives. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 13-10 to send the hate crimes bill to the Senate floor. Five Republicans joined Democrats to keep the bill alive in 2021 after they turned aside a motion by a Senate leader to pass it over.