Mexico Holds Key Interest Rate Unchanged as Inflation Surges

Max de Haldevang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank unanimously decided to hold its key interest rate at the lowest in almost five years amid surging inflation, refraining from adding stimulus as the country’s recovery slows.

Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, kept borrowing costs at 4% on Thursday, after price increases sped beyond its target ceiling in early March. Seventeen of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the hold. The remaining seven expected a quarter-point cut, with several analysts revising their reduction calls after the surprise 4.12% inflation data was posted on Wednesday.

Read More: Mexico Inflation Surges Beyond Ceiling Ahead of Rate Meeting

After an aggressive easing cycle that lowered rates from 8.25% since August 2019, the bank known as Banxico has recently taken a more careful approach, refraining to cut in its November and December meetings before unanimously deciding on a quarter point reduction last month.

While Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on Feb. 12 that the bank could have space for at least two more cuts in 2021, that window may have closed. Inflation’s spike, a depreciation of the Mexican peso and rising U.S. Treasury yields have added pressure to prevent more monetary easing.

In fact, swap traders were pricing more than 90 basis points in Banxico hikes by the end of the year before the decision.

“Even the members that are more dovish within the composition of the board are increasingly concerned about the market dynamics because of the effect it has on overall economic conditions,” Gabriel Lozano, chief Mexico economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said before Banxico’s announcement.

In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it’s Banxico that’s done most of the heavy lifting in battling last year’s 8.2% contraction -- Mexico’s worst in nearly a century. Economic activity declined 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction registered in the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said on Thursday.

Read More: U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’t

In keeping rates unchanged against last month’s cut expectations, the bank is somewhat joining the more hawkish approach of other large emerging economies so far in 2021. Brazil, Russia and Turkey have all hiked borrowing costs last week.

Maintaining rates on hold for a long period could also put further pressure on Latin America’s most-traded currency. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreign investors out of the nation’s local bonds.

Since January, a majority of the five-member board has been made up of members appointed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has called for lower rates in the past. The refusal to cut suggests the board still holds the bank’s traditional concerns over financial stability, rather than solely focusing on supporting economic growth.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

