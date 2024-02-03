New Mexico House approves seven-day waiting period for gun buys

Feb. 2—The House passed a bill Friday to impose a seven-day waiting period on the sale of any firearms in New Mexico, with Republicans calling it yet another attempt to penalize law-abiding gun owners while doing nothing to prevent criminals from getting guns.

House Bill 129 was approved on a 37-33 vote, as eight Democrats joined the 25 Republicans in opposing it. The bill — the second of numerous gun control proposals introduced this year to clear one full chamber of the Legislature — now goes to the Senate for consideration.

"This bill will save lives, and we look forward to passing this bill in commemoration of all the memories of those who have passed," said Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, one of the main sponsors.

"You keep coming for us and never the criminals," said Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, an avid proponent of gun rights.

House Republicans worked to draw out the debate for as long as they could in an effort to stall Democrats — who outnumber them 45-25 in the chamber — from moving forward on the bill, one of several contentious pieces of legislation aimed at dealing with gun violence.

After almost three hours of debate, Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, issued a "call of the House," a procedural maneuver that requires every member of the chamber to be present for a vote. Such actions usually bring a touch of flurry to floor debates as legislative aides scramble to find missing lawmakers and lock the doors to the chamber so no one can get out.

Senate Republicans used a similar move last week with a bill that would make it illegal to carry a firearm within 100 feet of a polling site. The Senate eventually voted to pass that bill out of its chamber.

The original HB 129 called for a 14-day waiting period, but midway through Friday's floor debate on the bill, the House accepted the seven-day amendment pitched by Rep. Art De La Cruz, D-Albuquerque.

"I am inclined to support the waiting period," he said. "It is the length of time that is concerning."

That amendment survived a narrow vote of 35-34 as nine Democrats joined the House Republicans in opposing it while one lawmaker — Rep. Anthony Allison, D-Fruitland — was absent during the vote.

HB 129 is one of several gun control measures that has dominated discussion during this year's 30-day legislative session as lawmakers grapple with gun violence and crime. It would require a gun seller to keep the firearm in question until a federal background check of the buyer is completed — ideally within that seven-day waiting period.

According to the bill's fiscal impact report, the state Department of Health reported 550 firearm-related deaths in New Mexico in 2022, including 295 suicides.

The fiscal impact report cited a 2023 meta-analysis by the Rand Corp. of research on the effects of gun policies in the United States. That study found "moderate evidence" waiting periods decrease firearm suicides and overall homicides and "limited evidence" they decrease total suicides and firearm homicides.

Any sale violating the provisions of the bill, if it becomes law, would result in a misdemeanor charge — punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine — for each offense. An exception is carved out for gun sales between immediate family members.

Romero said HB 129 would help close the "loophole" in federal law that lets a gun seller turn over a gun if a background check isn't completed within three days by ensuring authorities have enough time to conduct background checks on people trying to buy guns.

Supporters of HB 129 said it could save lives when it comes to stopping people from acting impetuously to buy a gun to hurt themselves or others. Opponents said the extra waiting period could put people who want to protect themselves at risk to criminals, stalkers or partners in a domestic violence situation.

Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, said some people may feel a sense of immediate threat and want to purchase a firearm quickly to protect themselves.

"That's a huge hole in the bill," he said.

Other House Republicans argued the bill — regardless of whether it requires a seven- or 14-day waiting period — infringes on the rights of law-abiding, responsible gun owners.

Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said it might be best if they imposed a waiting period on the Legislature before acting on the bill.

"Maybe we are the ones who are acting illogically," Townsend said, adding perhaps some lawmakers believe "criminals are going to pay attention to this law. They don't pay attention to the rest of them, but they're going to pay attention to this one."

According to data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a number of other states have imposed waiting periods to buy firearms. Those range from three days in Colorado to 14 days in Hawaii.

Last year, Minnesota extended the waiting period for purchases of handguns and assault weapons from dealers from seven days to 30 days.

Previous efforts to impose longer waiting periods for firearm sales in the Legislature have failed, as have other gun control measures such as proposed assault weapons bans.