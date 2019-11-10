Mexico invites FBI to help investigate killing of Americans

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican government invited the FBI on Sunday to participate in its investigation into an attack in northern Mexico that killed nine dual citizens of the United States and Mexico.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement it extended the invitation through a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

"The Mexican government reiterates its commitment to investigate the facts, in order to ... offer justice to the affected families," the ministry said.

The U.S. agents must work in coordination with their Mexican counterparts and will not be armed, it added.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, gunmen killed three women and six children from a breakaway Mormon community in northern Mexico, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador help in wiping out drug gangs he blamed for the ambush. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Cooney)