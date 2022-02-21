New Mexico joins federal fight against human trafficking

New Mexico law enforcement welcomed a nationwide plan announced by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to combat human trafficking following guidelines established by a 2015 act passed by the U.S. Congress.

Garland revealed the new National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking Jan. 31, read a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque.

“Human trafficking is an insidious crime,” said Garland. “Traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” Garland said in the release.

Passed nearly seven years ago, the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act called on increased services for survivors of human trafficking and strengthened and empowered law enforcement and first responders, read part of the legislation signed by former President Barack Obama.

“Rooted in the foundational pillars and priorities of the interagency National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking, which President Biden released on Dec. 3, 2021, the Justice Department's National Strategy is expansive in scope,” read the news release.

“It aims to enhance the department's capacity to prevent human trafficking; to prosecute human trafficking cases; and to support and protect human trafficking victims and survivors,” the news release cited.

The U.S. Justice Department defined human trafficking as a crime that exploits a person for labor, services, or commercial sex.

From 2017 to 2020, New Mexico had a combined 225 human trafficking cases based on data from the Human Trafficking Hotline.

New Mexico ranked 20th in the nation in human trafficking cases while Nevada was No. 1, read figures from World Population Review.

“The department’s national strategy helps to strengthen our efforts to combat human trafficking here in New Mexico,” said Fred J. Federici, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico in the news release. “We have always prioritized human trafficking, including working collaboratively with state, local and tribal investigators to identify and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”

He said the U.S. Attorney’s Office educated the public on topics of human trafficking and manipulation tactics used by traffickers.

“In addition to having a fulltime coordinator for missing and murdered indigenous persons, our staff has performed presentations in tribal communities specific to human trafficking and DOJ initiatives that promote public safety in Indian Country. We’ve also worked with our tribal partners to develop Tribal Community Response Plans. This national strategy helps us to increase these efforts across all communities in New Mexico,” Federici said.

Led by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Human Trafficking Task Force was federally funded through the Bureau of Justice Assistance and provided throughout the state with law enforcement and service provider organizations.

“The crime of human trafficking in New Mexico is largely unseen, but preys on and exploits the most vulnerable members of our community,” said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We will continue working with our federal law enforcement partners to address the serious gaps in law enforcement, life-saving services, and in the aggressive prosecution of offenders.”

Cmdr. Pete Quinones of the Artesia Police Department said agents from Balderas’ office were scheduled for a presentation March 15 through March 17 at the Artesia Police Department.

“We look forward to this upcoming training session next month and look forward to future assignments that comes from the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking,” he said.

Quinones said the Artesia Police Department believed in providing the best service possible for the community by keeping it safe with available tools and training.

“We know that human trafficking has been a major issue that has been making headlines and news across the county. Therefore, we wanted to provide our officers tools on how to identify or detect such crimes,” he said. “Our department aimed to get more educated and trained by experienced personnel dealing with human trafficking.”

Comments from the Carlsbad Police Department and Eddy County Sheriff’s Office regarding potential seminars with both agencies were not returned by press time.

Other facets from the Justice Department’s strategy:

Develop and implement new victim screening protocols to identify potential human trafficking victims during law enforcement operations and encourage victims to share important information.

Increase capacity to provide victim-centered assistance to trafficking survivors, including by supporting efforts to deliver financial restoration to victims.

Expand dissemination of federal human trafficking training, guidance and expertise.

Advance innovative demand-reduction strategies.

Anyone suspected of human trafficking or victims of human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

