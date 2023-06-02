New Mexico judge approves settlement in ‘Rust’ wrongful death lawsuit

A district court judge in New Mexico on Thursday approved a settlement agreement in a February 2022 wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot on the “Rust” movie set in 2021, against the film’s producers – including actor Alec Baldwin – and crew, according to documents obtained by CNN on Thursday.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, the film’s production companies, its producers and other key members of the crew in February 2022, and alleged numerous industry standard violations.

In October 2022, Matthew Hutchins, the widow of Halyna Hutchins, said in a statement that parties had reached a settlement that was subject to court approval, which was formally approved by a Santa Fe judge on Thursday.

Financial details of the settlement have not been made public. According to the court order obtained by CNN, the settlement set up structured annuities that will provide payments to Hutchins’ minor child when he reaches the ages of 18 and 22.

As part of the agreement, the movie was to be completed with Matthew Hutchins serving as an executive producer, according to his October statement. CNN previously reported that “Rust” resumed filming in Montana in April.

The lawsuit stems from a shooting that happened on the film’s set in 2021 when a prop gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin fired a live round of ammunition, killing Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

After the shooting, Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged by New Mexico prosecutors with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death in January. Baldwin pleaded not guilty. An attorney for Gutierrez Reed has previously said she will also plead not guilty and maintains her innocence.

In April 2021, prosecutors dismissed the charges against Baldwin, citing “new facts” in the case had come to light.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

