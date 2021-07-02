New Mexico judge denies request to dismiss murder case

Jul. 2—Three and a half years after Gabriel Sanchez was accused of killing a Hernández man, a state judge denied a motion Thursday to dismiss the charges against him based on the argument his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Sanchez, 28, of Santa Clara Pueblo is scheduled to stand trial next week in the 2017 shooting death of 67-year-old William Jimerson.

Police believe the two men had a dispute involving Sanchez's former fiancée, according to previous reports. And before his death, Jimerson told state police Sanchez planned to kill him.

Judge Jason Lidyard found a recent delay in the case — caused by prosecutors being unable to enter the courthouse for jury selection because they'd been in contact with another staffer whose husband had tested positive for COVID-19 — should be held against the state.

But the 29-day delay in the start of the trial — from early June to early July — wasn't prejudicial enough to justify dismissing the charges, he said.

Witnesses in the case hadn't disappeared during that time, Lidyard said, nor had their testimonies been delayed so long it would affect their memories.

Sanchez also was not forced to spend more time incarcerated as a result of the postponement, Lidyard said, because he is awaiting trial out of custody now, though he had spent more than a year in jail awaiting trial before being released on electronic monitoring.

Lidyard found the most substantive delays in the case, including one about 13 months long, were related to court closures ordered by the New Mexico Supreme Court and didn't count against either side for purposes of speedy trial calculations.

While there is no firm rule on how long is too long for a case to be brought to trial in New Mexico, in cases deemed to be complex, defense attorneys can ask for a judicial review of the reasons for the delay and the prejudicial effect on the defendant after 18 months have elapsed.

By the time Sanchez's case goes to trial, more than 40 months will have passed since he was indicted.

Story continues

Thursday was the second time public defender Craig Hay had asked the court to dismiss charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence against Sanchez on the grounds that his speedy trial rights had been violated. The first time was in April 2020.

In arguing his motion Thursday, Hay said state prosecutors had disregarded Sanchez's speedy trial rights by not conducting themselves in a way that would ensure they could pass screening questions to enter the courthouse. And he said they intentionally delayed the case previously by filing an appeal on an insignificant discovery issue.

But Lidyard found the incident that led to prosecutors being denied entry into the courthouse — an unmasked exposure by at least one of them to a staffer who was later asked to quarantine due to a spouse's positive COVID-19 test — was understandable given rules regarding masking had recently been relaxed.

Jimerson was found dead in his trailer Dec. 18, 2017, with two gunshot wounds to his head.

Police had been at the trailer the night before, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant in the case, responding to a fire that Jimerson told them he suspected Sanchez had set.

"William Jimerson was concerned that Gabriel Sanchez was going to kill him," state police Officer Joey Gallegos wrote in his affidavit seeking Sanchez's arrest in the case. "... This was the last time William Jimerson was verified to be alive."

Sanchez admitted he had a motive to kill Jimerson, according to the officer's report, but said he'd been playing cards at a friend's house on the night in question.

Investigators later found what they described as blood and bone on the boots Sanchez was said to have been wearing that night, according to the affidavit.

But according to court records, the blood and bone were later determined not to be human.

No murder weapon was ever recovered in the case.

Sanchez's trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Tierra Amarilla with two days of jury selection followed by opening arguments July 8. The trial is expected to last through July 16.