Mexico kidnapping – live: Gulf drug cartel blamed for Matamoros tourist attack as victim’s warning revealed

The two Americans who survived a horror kidnapping in the cartel-dominated region of Matamoros, Mexico, are now back on US soil – while the bodies of their two slain friends are set to be repatriated.

Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Texas after they were rescued from a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday.

Mexican officials are carrying out autopsies on the bodies of their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown before their bodies will be returned to the US.

The shocking incident began on Friday when the group of four friends travelled to Matamoros for Ms McGee to undergo a tummy tuck procedure. Video showed the group being thrown into a truck by armed men in broad daylight after a shootout, prompting a days-long search.

But before embarking on the fateful trip, Brown told his sister Zalandria Brown that he was worried about the dangers of visiting the cartel-dominated area.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” Ms Brown told the Associated Press. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

The US State Department has advised Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping, with the region featuring on its “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.

The US Consulate in Matamoros issued a warning to its employees on Friday in response to the latest outbreak of violence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or to submit tips anonymously online here.

Mexico kidnapping map: Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

Four Americans drove across the US border with Mexico on 3 March in their white minivan, where they were ambushed by armed men

Mexico kidnapping map: Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?

The shocking moment four American citizens were kidnapped

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

A video widely shared on social media, allegedly filmed in the city on Friday, shows people being dragged and dumped into the rear of a white flatbed truck parked in the middle of a busy street by armed men wearing bulletproof jackets.

The video has not been officially verified and the FBI has made no public comment on it.

Matamoros is notorious as a centre for gang violence and illegal migrant smuggling.

Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico ‘tummy tuck’ trip are found dead

02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Two Americans in a group of four friends who were kidnapped during a trip to Mexico last week have been found dead.

The group was taken hostage on Friday (3 March) after entering the state of Tamaulipas in Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf cartel.

The Americans, who had driven from South Carolina, came under fire from a group of armed men and were bundled into the back of a pickup truck.

Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal revealed on a call during a Tuesday evening press conference that two of the victims, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown had been found dead.

Eric James Williams was wounded on his leg while LaTavia “Tay” McGee was unharmed — they are back in the US, according to the Tamaulipas Attorney General.

Mexican police at the scene where two American citizens were found dead (REUTERS)

Survivor’s wife says she didn’t know about Mexico trip

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

The wife of one of the two Americans who survived the kidnapping in Mexico has revealed that she didn’t even know he had left the US.

Eric James Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee were found alive at a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday. Their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

Mr Williams’ wife Michelle told WBTV that she hadn’t even known he was crossing the border into Mexico – and a border city dominated by the Gulf drug cartel.

“I didn’t know that he was traveling to Mexico,” she said.

“I just knew he was going somewhere to help two friends.”

Michelle said that she had last heard from her husband on Friday morning when he texted her.

She said she replied to his message “immediately” but got no response.

Now, she believes that was when he was kidnapped.

“He didn’t respond. He didn’t respond to our son either, so I’m going to assume that’s when they were ambushed,” she said.

“I highly doubt they thought this could have happened to them.”

Now, she said he is recovering in hospital in Texas from gunshot wounds to his legs.

Victims is described as ‘loving son and brother’

00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Before the tragic news, Zindell Brown’s sister had held onto hope that her brother was among the two people revealed to have survived the kidnapping in an early Tuesday press conference by Mexican authorities.

“My brother is still alive and he is coming home! I still have strong faith!! I’m keeping the faith,” she wrote on Facebook.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” sister Zalandria Brown told the Associated Press. “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’ she added.

(Zindell Brown)

His family have since created a GoFundMe account to raise money for a second autopsy and funeral costs.

“We are still working with the authorities to understand when Zindell’s body will be released and sent to us here in South Carolina,” Zalayna Grant, Brown’s sister, wrote in the description of the page.

“From there, we were told that we may have to pay for a second autopsy ourselves. As a family, we are not prepared for all of the unexpected costs due to this sudden tragedy.”

Brown was remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.

“We hope to give him the goodbye that he deserves. Our family is grieving and we appreciate any prayers and support from the community during this time,” Ms Grant added.

Slain kidnapping victim Shaeed Woodard had joined cousin on ‘tummy tuck’ trip

Wednesday 8 March 2023 23:17 , Andrea Blanco

Shaeed Woodard’s aunt Betty McGill said in an interview on Tuesday that he and Ms McGee shared a bond beyond friendship: They were cousins.

Ms McGill described the slain man as someone who was quiet but always down to help his friends and loved ones.

“It’s just shocking,” Ms McGill’s son Hakquan Burgess told NewsNation. “It’s like, I can’t believe it.”

Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped

The survivors and deceased victims were found at a “stash house” guarded by Jose Guadalupe “N,” 24, who has been arrested and charged in the case, Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal told a press conference.

Mexican authorities announced on Wednesday that the autopsies on Woodard and Brown’s bodies were finalised and that they were coordinating with US officials to repatriate the remains.

Sources close to the investigation believe that the group was mistaken for drug smugglers by the cartel, according to CNN. No ramson was requested by the kidnappers, Mr Villareal said.

Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the two Americans killed (Facebook Shaeed Woodard)

Mexican authorities coordinating repatriation of slain American tourists’ bodies

Wednesday 8 March 2023 22:18 , Andrea Blanco

The bodies of two Americans killed in Matamoros, Mexico, will be repatriated after local authorities conduct forensic evaluations, a source close to the investigation told CNN.

Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villareal said on a televised call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that two individuals, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, were killed.

Two other American citizens, one unharmed and one wounded, are back on US soil

Mexican authorities say ‘Clan del Golfo’ cartel likely behind the attack

Wednesday 8 March 2023 20:56 , Andrea Blanco

Governor of Tamaulipas Américo Villarreal said during a press conference that the group was moved from different locations, including a clinic, during the three days that their kidnapping lasted in an attempt to throw off investigators.

Mr Villareal said that the “Clan del Golfo” is the cartel known to operate and control the area. Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica also said that Mexican officials believe members of the Gulf drug cartel are behind the attack.

A suspect, 24-year-old Jose N, has been arrested. The man was tasked with making sure that the victims didn’t escape and he was captured at the scene, Mr Villareal said.

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes

At an early press conference on Tuesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that the tragedy will be seized by the American media to portray Mexico as a dangerous country, in stark contrast with their “silence when Mexicans are killed in the US.”

He went on to say that GOP politicians will also use the crime as an opportunity to push “their agenda.”

“We continue to work every day towards peace and are very sorry that this has happened in our country,” President López Obrador said. “We send our condolences to the victims’ friends and family and the American people. And we will continue to work towards peace.”

A group of childhood friends took a trip to Mexico. Only two made it out alive

Wednesday 8 March 2023 20:09 , Andrea Blanco

LaTavia “Tay” McGee and Eric survived a terrifying abduction in Matamoros, but by the time Mexican authorities rescued them from a “stash house” four days later, their friends Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard had been killed before their eyes.

The Independent has more:

A group of childhood friends took a trip to Mexico. Only two made it out alive

Republicans call for military intervention in Mexico

Wednesday 8 March 2023 19:40 , Andrea Blanco

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Fox News that he would introduce legislation to “set the stage” for using military force in Mexico to combat the drug cartel.

Mr Graham made the remarks on Jesse Watters’s show on Monday evening, saying he would “introduce legislation to make certain Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations under US law and set the stage to use military force if necessary.”

The Independent’s Eric Garcia has the story:

PICTURED: First suspect arrested in Matamoros kidnapping

Wednesday 8 March 2023 18:57 , Andrea Blanco

A picture of Jose Guadalupe “N” the person detained in the rescue operation is displayed during a press conference to give details after two American citizens were found dead in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, at Auditorium of Secretaria de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana on March 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Getty Images)

Mexico kidnappings: What we know about the abduction of four US citizens in Matamoros

Wednesday 8 March 2023 18:33 , Andrea Blanco

Four American citizens who were ambushed and kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico have been found - two of them alive and two dead, according to officials.

Here’s everything we know about the attack:

What we know about the Mexico kidnapping of four US citizens

Zindell Brown had been wary about travelling to Mexico

Wednesday 8 March 2023 17:46 , Andrea Blanco

Zindell Brown, one of the two Americans killed in the kidnapping, was concerned about the risks involved in travelling to Mexico, his sister told the Associated Press.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” Zalandria Brown told the news organisation.

And she added: “This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from. To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

White House reacts to fatal kidnappings of American citizens in Mexico

Wednesday 8 March 2023 17:10 , Andrea Blanco

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that any attacks on American citizens under any circumstances were unacceptable.

Ms Jean-Pierre said more information will be released after family members of the two fatal victims and two kidnapping survivors are updated by US officials on any developments made in the case. She also noted that the Biden administration remains committed to “disrupting transnational criminal organizations including Mexican drug cartels and human smugglers.”

“We remain committed to applying the full weight of our efforts and resources to counter them,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“Right now. our immediate concerns are for the safe return of our citizens, the health and well-being of those who survived this attack, and the support which must be rendered to the families of those who need it.”

Zindell Brown had voiced fears about travelling to Mexico

Wednesday 8 March 2023 16:09 , Andrea Blanco

Survivors ‘saw their friends die'

Wednesday 8 March 2023 15:30 , Andrea Blanco

Two Americans who survived a kidnapping by members of a Mexican cartel reportedly saw their friends die.

The mother of Latavia “Tay” McGee has said his daughter saw her two friends, Shaeed Woodward and Zindell Broown, die.

“I got my daughter and she’s alive,” Barbara McLeod Burgess told WPDE. “She watched two of them die. They [died] in front of her.”

Autopsies finalised on Wednesday morning

Wednesday 8 March 2023 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

The bodies of the two Americans killed in Mexico have been examined by forensic authorities in the country, sources close to the investigation told CNN.

Officials said on Tuesday that once the autopsies were completed, the bodies would be repatriated to the US.

A cause and manner of death have not been revealed at this time.

The two deceased individuals have been identified as Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard. Two other people who were travelling with the fatal victims, Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams have returned to the US.

Four kidnapped Americans were ‘childhood friends'

Wednesday 8 March 2023 14:30 , Rachel Sharp

The four Americans had known each other their whole lives before they embarked on a fatal trip to Mexico that ended with two of their deaths.

Eric James Williams’ wife said that he, Latavia McGee, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were all “childhood friends”.

“All of them have known each other all their lives,” Michelle Williams told NBC News. “They’re childhood friends.”

The group of friends had travelled from South Carolina to Matamoros together so that Ms McGee could get a tummy tuck at a Mexican clinic.

Not long after arriving into Mexico, they were ambushed by armed gunmen and kidnapped.

On Tuesday, the four friends were found. Mr Williams and Ms McGee were found alive while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were dead.

PICTURED: Who were the four US citizens kidnapped in Mexico?

Wednesday 8 March 2023 14:00 , Rachel Sharp

SURVIVED: LaTavia McGee was found unharmed and is recovering in Texas:

LaTavia McGee was found unharmed and is recovering in Texas (Family handout)

SURVIVED: Eric James Williams is recovering in a hospital in Texas after being shot three times in the leg:

Eric James Williams is recovering in a hospital in Texas (Family Handout)

KILLED: Shaeed Woodard was killed in the ambush and kidnapping:

Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped (Facebook Shaeed Woodard)

KILLED: Zindell Brown was found dead on Tuesday:

Zindell Brown was found dead on Tuesday (Handout)

Cartel moved kidnapped Americans multiple times to evade authorities

Wednesday 8 March 2023 13:30 , Rachel Sharp

The suspected drug cartel members who kidnapped and killed American tourists in Mexico are believed to have moved the victims multiple times in order to evade authorities.

On Friday, the group of four friends were ambushed by armed men and kidnapped as they travelled to Matamoros to go to a tummy tuck clinic.

Their abduction sparked a huge incident with US and Mexican authorities working to locate the US citizens and bring them home safely. The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for their return and the arrest of those responsible.

Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal announced on Tuesday that – in the four days that they were missing – the kidnappers moved the group to several places “to create confusion and avoid rescue efforts”.

On Tuesday, they were finally found in a “stash house” in Matamoros.

Victims Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were found dead at the scene while Latavia McGee and Eric Williams survived and are now back on US soil.

Wife of American tourist who survived Mexico cartel kidnapping says she didn’t even know he’d left US

Wednesday 8 March 2023 13:00 , Rachel Sharp

The wife of an American tourist who survived the horror kidnapping by a notorious Mexican drug cartel has revealed that she didn’t even know he had left the US.

Eric James Williams and his friend Latavia “Tay” McGee were rescued from a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday, four days after they were kidnapped by armed gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico, while on their way to a tummy tuck clinic.

Their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed in the horror attack.

Mr Williams’ wife Michelle has now spoken out to reveal that she hadn’t even known he was crossing the border into Mexico – and a border city largely ruled by the Gulf drug cartel.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:

Wife of American who survived Mexico cartel kidnapping didn’t even know he’d left US

PICTURED: The rescue of the kidnapped Americans

Wednesday 8 March 2023 12:30 , Rachel Sharp

Authorities on the scene of the cartel “stash house” where the bodies of the two victims were found:

Two FBI vehicles escort two Brownsville Fire Department EMS Ambulances through Veterans International Bridge at Los Toma.. (REUTERS)

Two FBI vehicles escort two Brownsville Fire Department EMS ambulances containing the two survivors to Brownsville, Texas:

Two FBI vehicles escort two Brownsville Fire Department EMS Ambulances through Veterans International Bridge at Los Toma (AP)

The car in which the four Americans were kidnapped by armed gunmen:

The car in which four Americans were kidnapped by gunman (REUTERS)

Soldiers stand guard outside the Forensic Medical Service morgue building after the bodies of the two victims were recovered:

Soldiers stand guard outside the Forensic Medical Service morgue building (REUTERS)

Victim’s family shares GoFundMe

Wednesday 8 March 2023 11:30 , Rachel Sharp

The family of Zindell Brown has shared a GoFundMe page to help them pay for expenses in the aftermath of his death.

“Hi, my name is Zalayna Brown Grant. I am the older sister of Zindell Brown who was among the 4 Americans who were kidnapped and later found in Mexico. We just received information from the FBI that Zindell passed away,” the campaign reads.

“On March 3, 2023, my brother and three other friends entered Matamoros, Mexico. My brother went as support for his friend Latavia McGee who was going to get surgery in Mexico. Shortly after entering Mexico from Brownsville, Texas, their vehicle was caught up in the crossfire of two different cartels at war. After what appears to have been a car accident, the 4 Americans were then loaded onto the back of a white GMC pickup truck and taken away. Our family waited for any news about my brother’s return, but he won’t be coming home alive.

“My family is trying to raise funds for the final expenses of my brother Zindell Brown. We are still working with the authorities to understand when Zindell’s body will be released and sent to us here in South Carolina. From there, we were told that we may have to pay for a second autopsy ourselves. As a family, we are not prepared for all of the unexpected costs due to this sudden tragedy.

“Zindell was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. We hope to give him the goodbye that he deserves. Our family is grieving and we appreciate any prayers and support from the community during this time.”

Wife of survivor didn’t even know he had left US

Wednesday 8 March 2023 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

The wife of one of the two Americans who survived the kidnapping in Mexico has revealed that she didn’t even know he had left the US.

Eric James Williams and Latavia “Tay” McGee were found alive at a drug cartel “stash house” on Tuesday. Their two friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

Mr Williams’ wife Michelle told WBTV that she hadn’t even known he was crossing the border into Mexico – and a border city dominated by the Gulf drug cartel.

“I didn’t know that he was traveling to Mexico,” she said.

“I just knew he was going somewhere to help two friends.”

Michelle said that she had last heard from her husband on Friday morning when he texted her.

She said she replied to his message “immediately” but got no response.

Now, she believes that was when he was kidnapped.

“He didn’t respond. He didn’t respond to our son either, so I’m going to assume that’s when they were ambushed,” she said.

“I highly doubt they thought this could have happened to them.”

Now, she said he is recovering in hospital in Texas from gunshot wounds to his legs.

Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico by cartel gunmen. How safe is it to travel there for healthcare?

Wednesday 8 March 2023 10:30 , Rachel Sharp

“Ma, I’ll be okay.” That was what 33-year-old Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee told her mother on Wednesday 1 March before setting off on the roughly 1,500 mile journey to Mexico to visit a medical clinic.

Two days later, Washington McGee and the three friends accompanying her were ambushed and kidnapped in the border town of Matamoros by gunmen believed to be part of a Mexican criminal cartel.

The trip ended in tragedy, with one Mexican bystander and two of the Americans killed while Washington McGee and the other survivor were returned safely to the US. Mexican police have arrested at least one suspect who allegedly surveilled the victims before the attack.

It is a stark warning to the early one million Americans who are estimated to visit Mexico for medical care every year, often in border towns where violence between rival cartels is particularly dire.

‘Americans stand with you’: Biden pledges support during surprise visit to Ukraine

The Independent’s Io Dodds reports:

Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico. How safe is travelling there for healthcare?

Gulf drug cartel ‘believed to be’ behind attack

Wednesday 8 March 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Governor of Tamaulipas Américo Villarreal said during a press conference that the group was moved from different locations, including a clinic, during the three days that their kidnapping lasted in an attempt to throw off investigators.

Mr Villareal said that the “Clan del Golfo” is the cartel known to operate and control the area. Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica also said that Mexican officials believe members of the Gulf drug cartel are behind the attack.

A suspect, 24-year-old Jose N, has been arrested. The man was tasked with making sure that the victims didn’t escape and he was captured at the scene, Mr Villareal said.

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes

At an early press conference on Tuesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that the tragedy will be seized by the American media to portray Mexico as a dangerous country, in stark contrast with their “silence when Mexicans are killed in the US.”

He went on to say that GOP politicians will also use the crime as an opportunity to push “their agenda.”

“We continue to work every day towards peace and are very sorry that this has happened in our country,” President López Obrador said. “We send our condolences to the victims’ friends and family and the American people. And we will continue to work towards peace.”

Medical tourism: Traveling outside US for care is common

Wednesday 8 March 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico highlighted a common practice for many people in the US: traveling to other countries for medical care that either is not available at home or costs a lot less

Medical tourism: Traveling outside US for care is common

GOP calls for military intervention following deadly kidnapping

Wednesday 8 March 2023 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Fox News that he would introduce legislation to “set the stage” for using military force in Mexico to combat the drug cartel.

Mr Graham made the remarks on Jesse Watters’s show on Monday evening, saying he would “introduce legislation to make certain Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations under US law and set the stage to use military force if necessary.”

The Independent’s Eric Garcia has the story:

GOP calls for military response to murdered American tourists in Mexico