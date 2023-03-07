Mexico kidnapping — live: Two Americans kidnapped in Matamoros on ‘tummy tuck’ trip are found dead

The four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros have reportedly been found. Two are dead, one is injured and the fourth is unharmed, according to the Associated Press.

The tragic news came hours after the Americans were identified as a group of friends who travelled to Mexico so that one of them could get a tummy tuck procedure.

Family members named the group as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, who travelled from South Carolina.

The four were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates when they crossed the US border into Mexico on Friday.

Not long after entering Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf cartel – they came under fire from a group of armed men and were bundled into the back of a pickup truck.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the four friends being loaded into a pickup truck during their abduction – many of them dragged limply into the vehicle.

The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to their return and the arrest of those responsible.

Key Points

Four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Tamaulipas on Friday

FBI appeals for public’s help in identifying assailants

Video of violence in Matamoros emerges

Americans crossed border to buy medicine, Mexican president says

Innocent Mexican citizen killed in incident

Details on discovery remain scant

15:23 , Megan Sheets

Details about the discovery of the four kidnapped Americans remains scant.

The news that two of the Americans were found dead and two others alive initially came from Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal, via the Associated Press.

Mr Villarreal said that one of the survivors was wounded and the other was not.

He did not give any identifying details.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco reports:

Two Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, are found dead, one wounded

Missing Americans found in Mexico

15:10 , Megan Sheets

The four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros have been found, according to a Mexican governor.

Two of the victims are dead, one injured and another unharmed, according to the Associated Press.

Kidnapped American Latavia ‘Tay’ McGee travelled to Mexico for cosmetic surgery

14:51 , Andrea Blanco

The four Americans kidnapped in Mexico on Friday have now been identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, who travelled from South Carolina.

Ms McGee, who is pictured below, had travelled to the country for cosmetic surgery, her mother told the Associated Press.

LaTavia McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing the border into Mexico (Family handout)

Family of kidnapped US citizen says it feels like a ‘bad dream'

14:20 , Rachel Sharp

The family of one of the kidnapped US citizens has spoken out to say that it feels like a “bad dream”.

Zalandria Brown said that her younger brother Zindell Brown is one of the four victims who are now missing after being abducted by armed men in Matamoros on Friday.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” she told the Associated Press.

“To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

Ms Brown said her brother, who lives in Myrtle Beach, had gone on the trip with his three friends because one of the women – Latavia “Tay” McGee – had booked to get a tummy tuck at a clinic in Mexico.

She said that her brother had spoken about his concerns of going to such a dangerous place but the four had all gone to help share driving duties on the trip.

“Zindell kept saying, ‘We shouldn’t go down,’” she said.

Mom of kidnapped American says she urged daughter not to go

13:50 , Rachel Sharp

The mother of one of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has revealed that she urged her daughter not to go.

Latavia “Tay” McGee’s mother Barbara Burgess told ABC News that her daughter had traveled with her three friends from her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to get a tummy tuck at a clinic in Mexico.

Ms Burgess said she was worried about her daughter going and warned her it might not be safe.

But, her daughter brushed off her concerns telling her: “Ma, I’ll be okay”.

Ms Burgess said she last heard from Ms McGee on Friday when she called to say that they were just 15 minutes from the cosmetic surgeon’s office where she was scheduled to have the procedure that day. She never heard from her again.

Ms Burgess said she tried calling her daughter later that day but her phone went straight to voicemail.

Not long later, she said she received a visit from an FBI agent, revealing what had happened.

Four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico identified as group of friends who travelled for tummy tuck

13:20 , Rachel Sharp

The four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Matamoros have now been identified as a group of friends who travelled to Mexico so that one of them could get a tummy tuck procedure.

Family members named the group on Monday as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams.

The four were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates when they crossed the US border into Mexico on Friday.

Not long after entering Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf cartel – they came under fire from a group of armed men and were bundled into the back of a pickup truck. They have not been seen since.

Read the full story here:

Identities of four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico made public

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US military to rescue kidnapped Americans

12:50 , Rachel Sharp

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US military to “take out” the Mexicancartels after it was announced that four American tourists were kidnapped while in Mexico.

Graig Gaziosi reports.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US military ‘strike’ on Mexican cartels

PICTURED: Kidnapped American Shaeed Woodard

12:20 , Rachel Sharp

The four Americans kidnapped in Mexico on Friday have now been identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, who travelled from South Carolina.

Mr Woodard is pictured below:

Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped (Facebook Shaeed Woodard)

PICTURED: Kidnapped American Latavia ‘Tay’ McGee

11:59 , Rachel Sharp

The four Americans kidnapped in Mexico on Friday have now been identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, who travelled from South Carolina.

Ms McGee is pictured below:

LaTavia McGee is one of four Americans who were kidnapped after crossing the border into Mexico (Family handout)

Innocent Mexican citizen killed in kidnapping incident

10:15 , Oliver O'Connell

An innocent Mexican citizen was killed during the kidnapping of four Americans, according to US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Mr Salazar did not offer any additional details about the circumstances of the killing.

“We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens,” he said, according to CNN.

“This is the most fundamental role of the US government. Officials from various US law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to achieve the safe return of our compatriots.”

What we know about the abduction of four Americans in Matamoros

08:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The FBI has launched an appeal for information after four American citizens were ambushed and kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico on Friday 3 March.

An investigation involving the FBI, federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies is currently underway to find them.

Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the FBI, said in a press release that the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailants.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for tip-offs leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of their captors.

Details regarding the incident are currently sparse but here is everything we do know so far about this developing story.

What we know about the kidnapping of four US citizens in Mexico

State Department: ‘Do not travel’ to Tamaulipas

06:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The US State Department has advised Americans not to travel to the Mexican state of Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping, with the region featuring on its “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.

The US Consulate in Matamoros issued a warning to its employees on Friday in response to the latest outbreak of violence.

Matamoros, Mexico: We received reports of police activity occurring in the vicinity of Calle Primera and Lauro Villar in connection to a shooting. U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice. https://t.co/HmMr3HNJ9G pic.twitter.com/3pnP5cs0Jo — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 3, 2023

Ambassador Salazar: ‘No higher priority than the safety of our citizens

04:15 , Oliver O'Connell

US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar released a statement on Monday:

On Friday, March 3, unknown assailants in Matamoros, Tamaulipas kidnapped four US citizens at gunpoint in an incident that tragically killed an innocent Mexican citizen. We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens. This is the most fundamental role of the US government.

He also tweeted that the embassy is working with the Mexican authorities to secure the release of the Americans.

Protecting 🇺🇸 citizens is our most important role. 🇺🇸 officials work with 🇲🇽 authorities to secure the safe return of 4 🇺🇸 citizens taken at gunpoint on Friday in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. The @FBI offers a reward for information leading to their return: https://t.co/NXgckIFiCP https://t.co/dqyMjQci9X — Embajador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) March 6, 2023

White House ‘closely following’ situation

03:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House is “closely following the assault and kidnapping” of four American citizens in Mexico.

“Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

Press sec. Jean-Pierre says White House is “closely following the assault and kidnapping” of four American citizens in Mexico.



“Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.” https://t.co/GuJqZZuSDm pic.twitter.com/EQjHyfohje — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 6, 2023

Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?

02:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The FBI has launched a search for four US citizens who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico.

The group of four Americans drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, crossing into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in their white minivan, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.

Not long after crossing the border, they were ambushed by a group of gunmen who fired on the passengers in the vehicle.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Mexico kidnapping map: Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?

01:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Twitter video reveals violence in Matamoros

A widely shared video on Twitter appears to show the aftermath of violence in Matamoros on Friday, around the time the four Americans were kidnapped.

Así la violencia este viernes en Matamoros.



Completamente rebasadas las autoridades en Tamaulipaspic.twitter.com/rZP1Y00kee — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) March 4, 2023

New images of kidnap scene in Mexico

01:02 , Graeme Massie

(AP)

(AP)

(Associated Press)

FBI seeks public’s help

00:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Here is the full text of the FBI’s call for public assistance in identifying the captors of the four Americans.

Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), whose territory includes Brownsville, Texas, announced today that the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the assault and kidnapping of four US Citizens, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 03, 2023.

The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating. The FBI is announcing a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

On March 03, 2023, four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding this investigation. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov

Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

Identities of four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico made public

00:09 , Graeme Massie

The identities of three of the four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico after being ambushed when they crossed the border have been made public.

Christina Hickson says her son, 28-year-old Zindell Brown, is one of the group of four Americans who drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, crossing into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in a white minivan, reported WPDE.

Identities of three Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico made public

Americans ‘buying medicine’ were not ‘intended target’, reports say

Monday 6 March 2023 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico are not believed to have been intentionally targeted, CNN reports.

Citing a US official with knowledge of the investigation, the network reports that it was likely a mistake.

The same official said the Americans were not thought to have been in Mexico for criminal purposes.

Americans kidnapped in Mexico not intended target, US official says

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US military strike on cartels

Monday 6 March 2023 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US military to “take out” the Mexicancartels after it was announced that four American tourists were kidnapped while in Mexico.

The FBI announced that the Americans were kidnapped on 3 March in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Graig Graziosi reports.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US military ‘strike’ on Mexican cartels

How did the Americans get caught up in a shootout?

Monday 6 March 2023 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

According to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, the group had crossed into the north eastern state of Tamaulipas on the Gulf Coast from Brownsville, Texas, driving a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates.

Shortly after they had entered the country, they were attacked by gunmen in the border city of Matamoros.

After firing on the van, the attackers then moved the passengers to another vehicle and drove them away from the scene, the embassy said.

The identities of the Americans has not yet been disclosed and the purpose of their trip has not yet been substantiated.

On Monday morning, an unnamed US official said the four Americans were not the intended targets and they had traveled to Matamoros for medical procedures.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the group were in the country looking to buy medicine.

“The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained,” the president said. “The whole government is working on it.”

Two cartel shootouts in Matamoros on Friday

Monday 6 March 2023 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Matamoros is notorious as a centre for gang violence and illegal migrant smuggling. It is dominated by the Gulf drug cartel but there has been infighting between splinter groups in recent years.

Tamaulipas state police said on its social media channel that people had been killed and injured in two shootouts in Matamoros on Friday in which neither the military nor police had been involved but did not offer any further detail on the shootings or say whether the kidnappings were connected.

State Department: ‘Do not travel’ to Tamaulipas

Monday 6 March 2023 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The US State Department has advised Americans not to travel to the Mexican state of Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping, with the region featuring on its “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.

The US Consulate in Matamoros issued a warning to its employees on Friday in response to the latest outbreak of violence.

Matamoros, Mexico: We received reports of police activity occurring in the vicinity of Calle Primera and Lauro Villar in connection to a shooting. U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice. https://t.co/HmMr3HNJ9G pic.twitter.com/3pnP5cs0Jo — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 3, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants ‘strike’ on cartels in Mexico

Monday 6 March 2023 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US military to “strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels”.

The controversial congresswoman has tweeted several times about Mexico and the cartels sincw news broke of the kidnapping of four Americans on Friday.

Initially she wrote: “Mexican Cartels kidnapped 4 Americans this weekend and Mexico is so DANGEROUS that if you go to Mexico ‘you are on your own!’ But but but.. Ukraine!”

Mexican Cartels kidnapped 4 Americans this weekend and Mexico is so DANGEROUS that if you go to Mexico “you are on your own!”



But but but.. Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/TwBSmHSVZv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 6, 2023

Later, she expounded:

Our military should be stationed at our southern border. We should strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels, not the Mexican government or their people, but the Mexican Cartels which control them all. They are international terrorists and criminals murdering Americans everyday with drugs and crime! They are making BILLIONS on drug and human trafficking and are terrorizing anyone who stands in their way. Our military is competent and should take them out swiftly. Make an example out of these monsters. The only difference between the Cartels and ISIS is that the Cartels are on our southern border.

Our military should be stationed at our southern border.



We should strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels, not the Mexican government or their people, but the Mexican Cartels which control them all.



They are international terrorists and criminals murdering… https://t.co/4ETBxyfXQs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 6, 2023

Rep Greene finally added: “What’s the difference between ISIS and Antifa and the Mexican Cartels? Nothing. They are all terrorists and should be treated accordingly.”

What’s the difference between ISIS and Antifa and the Mexican Cartels?



Nothing.



They are all terrorists and should be treated accordingly. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 6, 2023

Ambassador Salazar: ‘No higher priority than the safety of our citizens

Monday 6 March 2023 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar released a statement on Monday:

On Friday, March 3, unknown assailants in Matamoros, Tamaulipas kidnapped four US citizens at gunpoint in an incident that tragically killed an innocent Mexican citizen. We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens. This is the most fundamental role of the US government.

He also tweeted that the embassy is working with the Mexican authorities to secure the release of the Americans.

Protecting 🇺🇸 citizens is our most important role. 🇺🇸 officials work with 🇲🇽 authorities to secure the safe return of 4 🇺🇸 citizens taken at gunpoint on Friday in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. The @FBI offers a reward for information leading to their return: https://t.co/NXgckIFiCP https://t.co/dqyMjQci9X — Embajador Ken Salazar (@USAmbMex) March 6, 2023

White House ‘closely following’ situation

Monday 6 March 2023 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House is “closely following the assault and kidnapping” of four American citizens in Mexico.

“Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

Press sec. Jean-Pierre says White House is “closely following the assault and kidnapping” of four American citizens in Mexico.



“Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.” https://t.co/GuJqZZuSDm pic.twitter.com/EQjHyfohje — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 6, 2023

What we know about the abduction of four Americans in Matamoros

Monday 6 March 2023 19:00 , Megan Sheets

The FBI has launched an appeal for information after four American citizens were ambushed and kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico on Friday 3 March.

An investigation involving the FBI, federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies is currently underway to find them.

Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the FBI, said in a press release that the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailants.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for tip-offs leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of their captors.

Details regarding the incident are currently sparse but here is everything we do know so far about this developing story.

What we know about the kidnapping of four US citizens in Mexico

Innocent Mexican citizen killed in kidnapping incident

Monday 6 March 2023 18:45 , Megan Sheets

An innocent Mexican citizen was killed during the kidnapping of four Americans, according to US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Mr Salazar did not offer any additional details about the circumstances of the killing.

“We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens,” he said, according to CNN.

“This is the most fundamental role of the US government. Officials from various US law enforcement agencies are working with Mexican authorities at all levels of government to achieve the safe return of our compatriots.”

Mexican president says Americans were buying medicine

Monday 6 March 2023 18:15 , Megan Sheets

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said the four Americans kidnapped were in the country for medical procedures.

“The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained,” he said. “The whole government is working on it.”

The president made his comments after an unnamed US official told CNN that the Americans were targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?

Monday 6 March 2023 17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The FBI has launched a search for four US citizens who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico.

The group of four Americans drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, crossing into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in their white minivan, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.

Not long after crossing the border, they were ambushed by a group of gunmen who fired on the passengers in the vehicle.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Mexico kidnapping map: Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?

Americans targeted by mistake says US official

Monday 6 March 2023 17:01 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN reports that the group of Americans assaulted and kidnapped in Matamoros were targeted by mistake and were not the intended victims of the attack.

The network cites a US official with knowledge of the situation.

It is also not believed that the group was in Mexico for criminal purposes.

The four Americans crossed into Mexico on Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates and were abducted a short time later.

FBI seeks public’s help

Monday 6 March 2023 16:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Here is the full text of the FBI’s call for public assistance in identifying the captors of the four Americans.

Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), whose territory includes Brownsville, Texas, announced today that the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the assault and kidnapping of four US Citizens, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 03, 2023.

The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating. The FBI is announcing a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

On March 03, 2023, four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding this investigation. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov

Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

Pictures of minivan after shooting emerge

Monday 6 March 2023 16:19 , Oliver O'Connell

#Últimahora 🔴



Secuestran a 4 estadounidenses en Matamoros, revela FBI.



En un comunicado oficial, el gobierno estadounidense ofrece una recompensa de 50,000 dólares a quien aporte información para rescatar a las víctimas y​ capturar a los delincuentes.… https://t.co/yijXcvAdnA — ElefanteBlancoMX (@MxElefante) March 6, 2023

Twitter video reveals violence in Matamoros

Monday 6 March 2023 15:35 , Oliver O'Connell

A widely shared video on Twitter appears to show the aftermath of violence in Matamoros on Friday, around the time the four Americans were kidnapped.

Así la violencia este viernes en Matamoros.



Completamente rebasadas las autoridades en Tamaulipaspic.twitter.com/rZP1Y00kee — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) March 4, 2023

Americans advised against travel to Tamaulipas

Monday 6 March 2023 15:10 , Joe Sommerlad

The purpose of the group’s visit to Mexico is currently unclear.

However, the US State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping.

The region is on the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.

The border city of Matamoros is largely controlled by the Gulf drug cartel, with violence and migrant smuggling rife.

Tamaulipas lies in north east Mexico, just south of Texas on the Gulf of Mexico (Google Maps)

FBI appeals for public’s help in identifying assailants

Monday 6 March 2023 14:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the FBI, said in a press release that the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailants responsible for the assault and kidnapping.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of the kidnappers.

An investigation – involving the FBI, federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies – is currently underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or to submit tips anonymously online here.

Four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Tamaulipas on Friday

Monday 6 March 2023 13:55 , Joe Sommerlad

Four US citizens who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico on Friday have been made the subject of a manhunt by the FBI.

The group had crossed the Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in a white minivan when they were ambushed by gunmen who fired on the passengers, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.

The four Americans were then placed in another vehicle and driven from the scene by their captors, the embassy said.

Here’s Rachel Sharp’s report.

FBI launches search for four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Matamoros, Mexico

Monday 6 March 2023 13:37 , Joe Sommerlad

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the FBI investigation into the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico.