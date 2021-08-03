Some New Mexico law enforcement agencies slow to release information

Aug. 3—An email with the subject line "BREAKING" went out at 3:30 a.m. July 10: "An APD officer was injured in a shooting this morning in front of the Kimo Theater in Downtown Albuquerque."

Two other people also had gunshot wounds from the 2:30 a.m. incident, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote.

Two hours later, Gallegos sent a second email — one victim had died. Chief Harold Medina also took to Twitter around 5:15 a.m., speaking about the deadly shooting in a video.

Just a few days earlier in the village of Tesuque, a man attacked his 67-year-old mother with a knife outside her home at 8 in the morning. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to a relative's frantic call, and the man was shot dead as he lunged at a deputy, video shows.

While a New Mexico State Police spokesman confirmed in an email around 9:30 a.m. the agency was investigating a shooting involving the sheriff's office, it would be two days before state police acknowledged the fatal stabbing of Delia Cervantes and clearly stated a deputy had shot and killed her son, 45-year-old Edward Daniel Santana. Three weeks later, the agency identified Deputy Patrick Ficke as the shooter.

It was the fourth law enforcement shooting in the Santa Fe area in two weeks and the third fatality. In each case — including a deadly late-morning incident on a downtown street crowded with tourists — there were hourslong or even dayslong delays in the release of public information.

While some local government and law enforcement officials said they see room for improvement when it comes to keeping the community informed about public safety issues, many defended the communication systems in place and said they were largely satisfied with the status quo.

Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla and Sheriff Adan Mendoza contended saving lives is the top priority — not communication — when their agencies respond to an emergency, such as a violent incident or fatal crash.

"In that active situation, we're not going to call the pause and focus on sending out that alert because, obviously, securing the scene and saving lives is that priority," Padilla said.

Mendoza said, "It takes time for those officers to handle the crime scene properly, then try to determine exactly what the situation is."

The Albuquerque Police Department, in sharp contrast, is quick to inform residents about a range of public safety incidents — such as homicides, officer involved shootings, serious crashes impeding traffic and armed robberies.

The agency came under fire in 2014 amid a high rate of fatal shootings by officers. A federal Department of Justice investigation found a pattern of excessive use of force and reached an agreement with the agency on oversight and reforms. Gallegos, the spokesman, said his role is to help repair the police department's relationship with the community, and that means keeping people updated about emergencies.

"I felt like my number one job was to help rebuild the trust with the public, and being transparent, timely and honest about what happens," Gallegos said. "I think it goes a long way."

Part of Gallegos' strategy relies on a strong working relationship with emergency dispatchers. When 911 calls come in, they notify Gallegos, who decides if it's severe enough to alert the public, he said.

The department also releases weekly updates on homicide investigations and holds news conferences offering more in-depth information on officer shootings, often with video of the incidents. Unlike smaller law enforcement agencies in the state, which rely on state police to investigate officer shootings, the Albuquerque department investigates its own officers who discharge firearms.

"If the opposite happens, and there's distrust and the public feels like you're not releasing information, that trust can quickly erode," Gallegos said.

"It's a juggle, a balance, between trying to be timely and then accurate with what we put out," he added.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said Albuquerque police are confronting different issues than his police department. "I think they are dealing with a level of public dissatisfaction, and we're not under a DOJ order."

But, Webber added, "I think we can step up our game."

Padilla called the Albuquerque agency's live briefings a "dog and pony show" protocol he doesn't see a need to emulate.

Good turnaround time?

The city of Santa Fe was nearly silent for hours following a pair of shootings downtown the morning of June 23.

The violent episode began around 10 a.m., when a fight among three women at De Vargas Park escalated, and one of the women was wounded by a gunshot. The woman accused of pulling the trigger handed the gun to 29-year-old Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez of Lamy, who fired a shot and then ran off with the gun, according to reports.

City police pursued Lino-Gutierrez to Old Santa Fe Trail, where law enforcement officials said he suddenly turned and pointed the gun at officers. Sgt. Bradley Lopez shot and killed him in front of Loretto Chapel.

Following the De Vargas Park shooting, the city sent out a warning through its E911 system, Alert Santa Fe, at 10:32 a.m., telling residents to avoid the area due to "police activity."

Three hours later, a city spokesman released a brief statement confirming the fatal shooting by an officer.

New Mexico State Police, which investigates local law enforcement shootings, released its statement, with a few additional details, at 4:50 p.m.

Padilla said city administrators delayed the process of getting a statement out to the public.

City spokesman David Herndon confirmed that. The statement had to be reviewed by legal teams before it could be released, he said. Three hours, he added, was a good turnaround time.

"I don't think we could have done it any faster. We were going as fast as we could," Herndon said. "I think it's a good result."

Unexplained discrepancies

About 12 hours after Lino-Gutierrez was killed, Santa Fe County deputies fatally shot 32-year-old Nathan Jason Roybal following a late-night pursuit from West Alameda Street to Siler Road. People who work at nearby businesses said his body was still lying in the roadway when they arrived around 9 a.m. the next morning.

State police issued a statement at 2:15 p.m. June 24 that said a suspect leading deputies on a chase in a stolen black pickup "got out of the vehicle, pointed a black handgun at the deputies. Deputies fired at the suspect, striking him."

More than three weeks went by before state police identified Roybal and the deputies involved: Jacob Martinez, Leonardo Guzman and Cpl. Chris Zook. In the meantime, the agency would not answer questions on whether Guzman, a former Santa Fe police officer who shot and killed a suspected car thief in 2017, was one of those involved. Spokesmen also declined to explain why they would not provide answers.

In later news releases on the shooting, state police repeated the narrative that Roybal had gotten out of the truck and pointed a gun at deputies before he was fatally shot. Dashboard camera video shows, however, that Roybal immediately dropped the gun and began running. The deputies shot him in the back.

State police reports released under a public records request more than a month after the shooting said an investigator determined Roybal's weapon was an air gun.

Asked about the discrepancies between events shown in video from the deputies' cameras and the description of the shooting by state police, interim Chief Robert Thornton said there's more to an investigation than a news release.

"When he dropped the firearm, yes, he did flee at that point, but we have to understand those situations are dynamic," Thornton said. "Our officers and investigators looked at it. There was an indication that he pointed the firearm, he stepped out with the firearm."

Thornton said "a variety of things" can contribute to delays in releasing public information in such incidents: interviews with officers, who often have legal representation by that point, witness statements and the gathering of evidence.

"Each individual situation is dynamic, and we want to try and be as accurate as possible as far as what comes out," he said.

Mendoza said he noticed some discrepancies in state police news releases, "and I brought them to state police's attention at that point."

But, Mendoza added, "they're the investigating agency, so what I thought was a discrepancy may not be. But I did call and say, 'Look I think there's some different information here,' and so I think we just need to work more collaboratively."

'It comes down to capacity'

State police released a series of dashboard and body camera videos of the July 7 shooting in Tesuque late last week. The agency still has not released video of the June 23 shooting in downtown Santa Fe.

Susan Boe, president of the executive committee of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said that timeline is far too long. "Two weeks is way too long. A week is too long," said Boe. "In our opinion at NMFOG, there seems to be no justification for keeping that information confidential, especially when someone is killed."

Some local government officials also agreed that as the city and county of Santa Fe see rising levels of violence, an increased presence of methamphetamine and the fallout of a lingering pandemic, the flow of information from law enforcement agencies to the public may need improvement.

Padilla said increasing communication is one of his goals at the Santa Fe Police Department, but it's challenging because he faces a lack of resources.

"It comes down to capacity," he said. "Do we have a full-time [public information officer]? No. ... I think we can all agree that, yeah, the more information we can get out there, the better."

Greg Gurulé, a former spokesman for the department, moved into a different role with the city. Since fall 2020, communication with media and the public has primarily fallen to Deputy Chiefs Ben Valdez and Paul Joye.

City Councilor Michael Garcia criticized the setup. "I strongly believe there needs to be a PIO. That's a position that is critical and especially in incidents were you need to be communicating with the public," he said. "Why isn't there one for the department that is probably one of the most forward-facing?"

But City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said many officials believe the system is working. "It's something we've developed with them over the last several years," she said, "and I think it's a structure that's worked really well for us to expedite some of this information."